The Russian Youth Are Packing Their Bags (Op-ed)

According to sociologists, young Russians are increasingly eager to emigrate.This trend warrants serious consideration from the Kremlin and not just abstract responses. Russia's emigration-fever casts serious doubt on the country’s potential for economic growth in the current era of technological development.

On Monday, the Levada polling center published the results of a survey which found that 82 percent of Russians do not intend to move abroad on a permanent basis. However, the number of young people who want to live abroad stands at 41 percent, and this number is only growing. In May 2017, 32 percent of 18-24 year olds surveyed stated a desire to live abroad.



According to Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, these findings aren’t a cause for alarm. He claimed that the number of young people interested in emigrating wasn’t that high and that “it’s all relative” — a convenient response, but not a serious stance.

Of course, the desire to move abroad does not always materialize. But just the fact that young people are willing to leave should be a cause for alarm. After all, they are the most active and innovative members of the population and are more inclined to take the kind of risks that could spur Russia’s economic development.