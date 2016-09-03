Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
2 days ago Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’
2 days ago Critic of Chechen Ruler Reported Missing
2 days ago Donetsk Separatists Open 'Consulate' in the Czech Republic
Opinion
Heirless in Tashkent
Opinion
The Final Encounter: Obama and Putin Meet for the Last Time
Opinion
Russian Linguists Get Ready to Play the Blame Game
Opinion
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch

The Russian Protest Movement: Not Dead, Not Alive, Just Different

Sep. 03 2016 — 12:00
— Update: 09:42
By Yekaterina Schulmann
Sep. 03 2016 — 12:00
— Update: 09:42
By Yekaterina Schulmann
Most Read
World
Uzbekistan Buries President Karimov
World
Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’
Russia
Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison
Moscow
Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
Interior Ministry members detain a man during a protest rally held by opposition activists and members of the Other Russia movement in St. Petersburg. Maxim Zmeyev / Reuters

There are two widespread misconceptions about protest activity in Russia. The first is that, for some mysterious reason, Russia is exempt from the general rule where the popularity of the ruling regime declines in tandem with the economy. The second is that the authorities have managed to muzzle political protest, and that the only disgruntled voices heard are not really protests at all, but local appeals or personal grievances.

Both views are based on mistaken assumptions. First, they consider that because millions of people are not currently taking to the streets, they obviously will not do so in the near future. They also assume that a “political” protest is only when protesters complain about purely political issues.

Such views are incapable of explaining the current protest movement in Russia, or of predicting how it will develop. They simultaneously anticipate what is not and ostensibly cannot happen — mass protests — while they denigrate what actually is happening as unworthy of attention.

The public mood viewed through Russia’s flawed sociology is a vague reflection in a murky mirror. The fact that Russians have no legal way to run for public office makes citizens uninterested in even going to the trouble of voting against those who are in power. Elections are infrequent, the choice of candidates is unattractive, and there is no discernible connection between election results and changes in real life. In line with Russian law, parliamentary elections have no bearing on the composition of the ruling regime.

For the most part, Russians have no desire to take part in violent “pitchfork and axes” unauthorized rallies, riots, mob gatherings and the like. There are two reasons for this. First, the state’s repressive machinery puts too high a price on such activity. The second reason is largely social and demographic in nature. The majority of Russia’s active citizens are not youth, as in some countries, but those over 40, who are less likely to take to the streets or engage in violent behavior, and who are yet perfectly willing to protest through legal means.

How does this look in practice? Citizens are unhappy when decisions that directly affect their lives are made without their direct or even indirect participation. Aside from such “global” issues as the Kremlin’s decision to annex Crimea, this dissatisfaction primarily concerns decisions by local authorities to, say, tear down a building, demolish a park, shutter a local business, raise utilities fees or introduce a new tax. Such causes prompted all of the most recent significant protests by truckers, farmers, mortgage holders and opponents of unwanted government construction, paid parking, illegal renovation and so on. Each case demonstrates the same political phenomenon — citizens reacting angrily to decisions made without concern for their interests.

Whereas so-called “horizontal protests” by truckers or farmers and targeted protests focused on a particular yard, park or business are relatively straightforward, the situation becomes more complicated at the regional level. Because the federal authorities try to avoid unpleasant protest themes and prefer that regional authorities deal with those problems, the resolution of this or that protest depends largely on the attitude of the regional officials.

Despite all the talk of uniformity, rules in the regions differ widely. The people of the North Caucasus adhere to their own severe laws and the situation is little better for the citizens of the southern regions of Rostov and Krasnodar. In the major cities of Central Russia and Siberia, the authorities bear some accountability to the public and are not as free to use repressive measures, and Russia’s northwestern cities are traditionally the most opposition-minded.

Civil awareness might blossom in Russia with the collapse of the paternalistic economic model in which every citizen feels entitled to some form of government handout. People are already starting to realize that, not only is no one going to give them anything for free, they are doing all of the paying. What’s more, citizens are constantly paying on all fronts — for high taxes, numerous fees and expensive housing, utilities, parking and toll roads. The government is taking money from citizens at every turn. When that realization finally settles in and replaces the Soviet notion of the citizen as a child who receives sweets from his kind father, the state, it will provide a firm foundation for true civic awareness.

After all, civic awareness goes hand in hand with being a taxpayer. 

Yekaterina Schulmann is a political scientist at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

Related
Russia
Russians Protest Repressive New Anti-Terror Laws
Russia
St. Petersburg Bridge Named After Late Kadyrov Despite Protests
Russia
Protesters Arrested as Russia Reappoints Prosecutor General Chaika
Russia
Jailed for Protesting Against the Kremlin — Life 4 Years After Bolotnaya
The Final Encounter: Obama and Putin Meet for the Last Time

2 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 4 to lock in his geopolitical gains in a private meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama before the clock runs out ...

2 days ago

Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’

2 days ago

Critic of Chechen Ruler Reported Missing

2 days ago

Donetsk Separatists Open 'Consulate' in the Czech Republic

2 days ago

Poland's Defense Minister in 'No Doubt' Russia Responsible for 2010 Polish Plane Crash

2 days ago

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison

2 days ago

A Death Foretold: World Made to Wait for Confirmation of Karimov's Death

2 days ago

2 days ago

Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away

Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted List.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away

Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted List.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away

Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted List.

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 days ago

Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’

2 days ago

Critic of Chechen Ruler Reported Missing

2 days ago

Donetsk Separatists Open 'Consulate' in the Czech Republic

2 days ago

Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’

2 days ago

Critic of Chechen Ruler Reported Missing

2 days ago

Donetsk Separatists Open 'Consulate' in the Czech Republic
2 days ago
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
Heirless in Tashkent
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
2 days ago

Change is coming to the regimes of Central Asia, with Uzbekistan only the first state to experience a succession crisis. The departure of a long-standing leader can result in regime consolidation, but a struggle for power can also lead to a period of glasnost and ...

Print edition — 4 days ago

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association
Uzbekistan Buries President Karimov
1 day, 13 hours ago
Karimov, who crushed all opposition in the Central Asian country of Uzbekistan as its only president in a quarter-century of independence from the Soviet Union, ...

2 days, 14 hours ago

Poland's Defense Minister in 'No Doubt' Russia Responsible for 2010 Polish Plane Crash

2 days, 14 hours ago

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison

2 days, 14 hours ago

A Death Foretold: World Made to Wait for Confirmation of Karimov's Death

2 days ago

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

2 days ago

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which to the naked eye looks like a shooting star — is also looking down at them. The breathtaking portrait of earth captured from the ISS ...

2 days ago

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

2 days ago

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which to the naked eye looks like a shooting star — is also looking down at them. The breathtaking portrait of earth captured from the ISS is at the heart of “A Beautiful Planet,” an IMAX ...

2 days ago

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

2 days ago

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which to the naked eye looks like a shooting star — is also looking down at them. The breathtaking portrait of earth captured from the ISS is at the heart of “A Beautiful Planet,” an IMAX film released last week ...

2 days ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.

see more

2 days ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more ...

2 days ago

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of ...

2 days ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.

New issue — 4 days ago

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

2 days ago

2 days ago

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry ...

2 days ago

Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment
“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. Books have been written, films recorded. I’m happy, I’m satisfied.” For better or worse, the boastful leader of Russia’s ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party is right about one thing: With more than two decades at the helm of the first registered post-Soviet opposition party, Zhirinovsky is an institution of Russian political life.

2 days ago

Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment
“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. Books have been written, films recorded. I’m happy, I’m satisfied.” For better or worse, the boastful leader of Russia’s ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party is right about one thing: With more than two decades at the helm of the first registered post-Soviet opposition party, Zhirinovsky is an institution of Russian political life.

2 days ago

Opposition Leader Is Attacked in Nizhny Novgorod While Filming Nemtsov Documentary
Vladimir Kara-Murza, deputy leader of the PARNAS opposition party, says he was attacked earlier today in the city ...

2 days ago

Gazprom Pushes Eastward Amid Record Sales in Europe
Russia's energy giant Gazprom has announced plans to expand its profile in Asia. This strategy comes at a ...

2 days ago

Opposition Leader Is Attacked in Nizhny Novgorod While Filming Nemtsov Documentary
Vladimir Kara-Murza, deputy leader of the PARNAS opposition party, says he was attacked earlier today in the city ...

2 days ago

Gazprom Pushes Eastward Amid Record Sales in Europe
Russia's energy giant Gazprom has announced plans to expand its profile in Asia. This strategy comes at a ...

2 days ago

Poland's Defense Minister in 'No Doubt' Russia Responsible for 2010 Polish Plane Crash
Antoni Macierewicz, Poland's defense minister, has promised to present a new government report that he says “leaves no ...

2 days ago

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison
Police have charged Ruslan Sokolovsky, the video blogger who filmed himself playing Pokemon Go inside a cathedral in ...
3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
Russian Linguists Get Ready to Play the Blame Game
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

Every December Russian linguists vote on their favorite word of the year — one that sums up the previous 12 months. This ...

2 days ago

Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East

2 days ago

WADA Suffers Daily Harassment From Russian Hackers – Director General Niggli

2 days ago

Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – 'Dead'

3 days ago

Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting

3 days ago

Russian Police Arrest Mothers, Widows and Journalists Attending Beslan Memorial Event

3 days ago

Russian Kills 10 Year-Old With Hammer Over 'Stolen Vegetables'
Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support
3 days ago
With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a parliamentary vote, ruling party United Russia is struggling to reverse a downward trend.
Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support
3 days ago
With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a ...
Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'
2 days ago
Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment

“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Best of Moscow: Celebrating a Multicultural City

This week we’ve pounded the pavements in a bid to explore the city from a different ...

Most Read

Uzbekistan Buries President Karimov

Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison

Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+