The Russian New Year’s Eve Menu, Reimagined

It was worth a try.

It’s always worth a try.

“Darling,” I said to my Russian husband,” in a hopeful tone.

“Hmmm?” he said, not raising his eyes from his iPad.

“What if this New Year’s Eve I made something different — “

“No,” he said, inserting one earbud into his left ear in a manner that suggested the conversation was over.

“Fair enough,” I sighed and pulled out a fresh piece of paper to make a list for the market. It was a list I knew by heart and one that does not offer much scope to get the creative culinary juices flowing.

“Potatoes,” it began, an asterisk alongside to indicate a prodigious amount. “Beets, tangerines, herring, pickles, champagne, vodka, Prosecco, carrots, chocolate, scallions,” it continued before finishing up with one last work, writ large, in bold capital letters and underlined several times to leave no doubt as to its primary role, “Mayonnaise.”

The classic Soviet New Year’s menu is as resistant to change as the current regime. It all hinges on two mandatory, incredibly labor-intensive, mayonnaise-based cold salads: Salad “Olivier” and Herring Under Fur Coat. While supremely unpalatable to any but the Russian tongue, these dishes nevertheless take pride of place on the festive board, alongside other zakuski (appetizers): smoked meats, salted and smoked fish, caviar, and marinated and pickled vegetables.

In one of the opening scenes of the iconic holiday film “The Irony of Fate,” the hero Zhenya’s mother resignedly dices potatoes and carrots for Salad “Olivier.” She comments, in that long-suffering Orthodox Christian martyr manner Russian mothers-in-law have perfected down the ages, that Zhenya’s girlfriend, Galya, appears to be too busy to make the traditional New Year’s menu for him. The message of “Irony of Fate” is abundantly clear: if you want to get to Happily Ever After with your own romantic hero, then you too must master the art of the Russian New Year’s salad.

I’ve spent about two decades doing just that, which is why I now feel entitled to exercise a teeny tiny bit of poetic license. So, this year, I’ve deconstructed the menu by taking it down to the culinary studs.

In place of the rigid menu, I'm constructing something that is true to the ingredients and flavors of a traditional Soviet New Year’s Eve menu but healthier and (hopefully) happier with the introduction of some new flavor elements alongside the main players.

The golden thread that pulls this meal together is tangerine, a rare and exotic fruit in Soviet times that was reserved and revered as an exceptional New Year’s holiday treat. For any Russian, tangerines are the taste of childhood and holiday magic, and for this reason, I’ve incorporated them throughout this meal as flavor elements rather than just pieces of fruit.

Cocktails & Canapés

Vodka Mandartini

Tangerine Champagne Cocktail Punch

Latvian Sardine Crostini

Deviled Eggs with Herring

At the Table

Salad “Olivier” in Pastry Cups

Roasted Beet Salad with Tangerine Ginger Vinaigrette

Roasted Salmon with Tangerine Soy Glaze

Ponzu Sesame Cucumber Salad

Dessert

Tangerine Granita

Chocolates

Kick off the Evening with Cocktails & Canapés

Festive parties need festive cocktails to get the ball rolling, which is why I always try to kick evenings off with something boozy and sparkly in a champagne coupe. For New Year’s Eve, I’ve chosen two that introduce the recurring theme of tangerines.



