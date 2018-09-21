The Real Point of Russian (and Soviet) Jokes (Op-ed)

Back in the 1980s, the Central Intelligence Agency collected Soviet jokes and likely shared them with President Ronald Reagan. I can see why they did it: During the Cold War, it warmed Americans’ hearts that at least some Russians made fun of the official Soviet propaganda narrative. It was seen as a chink in the Communist armor. Perhaps, but it’s hard to tell: Russian humor about the way the country is run is an unbroken tradition from the czarist era to the present day.

The CIA-Reagan Soviet joke pipeline was no secret at the time. One from a list declassified in 2013 was a particular favorite – Reagan told it repeatedly, once adding he’d shared it with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and gotten a laugh from him. The CIA version goes like this:

An American tells a Russian that the United States is so free he can stand in front of the White House and yell, “To hell with Ronald Reagan.” The Russian replies: “That’s nothing. I can stand in front of the Kremlin and yell, ‘To hell with Ronald Reagan,” too.

To the U.S. president, the jokes were a sign that Russians had “a pretty cynical attitude toward their system.” The observation itself was correct, but it was also out of context. Systems changed, but the cynicism remained.

When Dmitry Karakozov fired a gun at Czar Alexander II in 1866, an apocryphal version of why he missed involved a peasant who’d pushed the terrorist the moment he pulled the trigger. The joke that circulated about it went,

“Who shot at the czar?” – “Some nobleman.” – “Who saved the czar?” – “Some peasant.” – “Did he get a reward?” – “Yes. They ennobled him.”

Other pre-revolutionary jokes involved a runaway lion who survives by eating generals (there are so many of them in Russia that no one notices when they go missing) and a czar surprised at meeting a peasant who looks remarkably like him. “Did your mother serve at the palace?” the czar asks. “No,” the peasant replies, “My father did.”

The genre persisted immediately after the Bolshevik revolution.

Peasants come to see Lenin and tell him: “We’ve got nothing left to eat.” “Why don’t you mow some grass and eat it,” Lenin replies. “We’re scared that’ll make us moo like cows,” the peasants complain. “I ate a jar of honey yesterday and I’m not buzzing,” Lenin counters.

It persisted in the Stalin era, when people were routinely sent to the prison camps for telling jokes.

A bunch of little devils comes to see the U.S. president. He’s scared; “What do you want?” he asks them. “You know that Stalin died and went to hell?” the devils say. “Well, we’re the first refugees.”