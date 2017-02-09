The Rapist and the Thief

Alexei Navalny, activist crusader and leader of Russia’s anti-Kremlin opposition, is a convicted felon once again. In a ruling on Wednesday that surprised no one, the plucky anti-corruption activist was handed a verdict and five-year suspended sentence that are almost identical to the results of his previous conviction in 2013 for the same charges. Groundhog Day was a week ago, but Navalny’s life suddenly resembles the famous Bill Murray comedy in all the worst ways. And yet, as The Moscow Times’ Eva Hartog reports, Russia’s opposition leader isn’t giving up his bid for the presidency next year, despite miserable odds and a federal law of questionable constitutionality that bars convicted felons in Navalny’s situation from running for elected office.

And If Navalny is able to overcome the retrial verdict, he wouldn’t be the first in Russia to fight the law and win. In fact, there are other public figures guilty of far worse who have gone on to escape serious punishment and some have even won elected office, later in life. To get a better sense of how courts and voters in Russia handle the nation’s criminal public figures, consider Evgeniya and Anton. Evgeniya Vasilyeva, the defense minister’s ex Vasilyeva was 36 years old when she was convicted on eight counts of criminal activity. She sold boatloads of real estate owned by the Defense Ministry at bottom-barrel prices in exchange for kickbacks, laundering the money through a company called Oboronservis, which the Defense Ministry used to handle property sales. It’s estimated that the scheme cost the government about 3 billion rubles ($50 million) — almost 200 times the amount of money Navalny allegedly misappropriated from a state-owned lumber company. In Navalny’s case, prosecutors asked the court to send him to prison for six years. In Vasilyeva’s case, prosecutors requested only a suspended sentence. In the end, however, the judge sentenced her to five years in prison — a surprisingly harsh ruling, and one that led experts to believe the state was trying to make an example of her. It seemed like a real crowd-pleasing move to throw Vasilyeva under the bus and behind bars. Throughout her trial, which she spent under house arrest, she regularly performed attention-seeking antics that probably would have gotten Navalny hard time, if ever he’d attempted anything similar during his house arrest in 2014. In October 2014, while still on trial, Vasilyeva even released a music video called “Slippers” — apparently an inside reference to Anatoly Serdyukov, Russia’s ex-defense minister and her former beau.

