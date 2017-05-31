Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russia Sanctions Top Montenegro Politicians — Reports
1 hour ago Russian Court Orders Navalny to Apologize for Government Corruption Claims
2 hours ago Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia
Moscow
Moscow: News and Openings
Moscow
Summer Music in Moscow
Moscow
At Least 11 Dead as Storm Sweeps Moscow
Moscow
In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russia Sanctions Top Montenegro Politicians — Reports
1 hour ago Russian Court Orders Navalny to Apologize for Government Corruption Claims
2 hours ago Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia

The Protests That Aren't Going Away

City authorities struggle to contain growing resentment with their demolition program.

May 31, 2017 — 18:32
— Update: 18:47
By Daria Litvinova
May 31, 2017 — 18:32
— Update: 18:47
By Daria Litvinova
d.litvinova@imedia.ru
@dashalitvinovv
Most Read
Moscow
The Protests That Aren't Going Away
Opinion
France-Russia: An Improbable Reset That Quickly Turned Sour
Moscow
Moscow: News and Openings
Moscow
Summer Music in Moscow
Mikhail Dzhaparidze / TASS

If the sheer numbers of demonstrators against Moscow’s massive housing demolition scheme are anything to go by, Muscovites are not ready to give up any time soon.

On May 27-28, two more protests authorized by city authorities gathered 6,000 people. The number was less than the 20,000 who rallied May 14, but the fact another weekend saw further protests was in itself significant.

In the years after the 2011-12 Bolotnaya rallies, which gathered tens of thousands, authorities suppressed street activity. Opposition leaders were persecuted. Draconian protest laws were passed. Prison terms for protesting were handed down. But the brutal tactics worked and political protests all but vanished.

There were exceptions to the rule. Firebrand opposition leader Alexei Navalny could still gather rather large crowds. But few expected that demolitions could become a rallying cry, particularly in the absence of a charismatic leader, like Navalny.

But according to political analyst Abbas Gallyamov, the protest has the potential to grow into something much bigger than the Bolotnaya protests.

“Then, people fought for abstract elections. This time round, their property is at stake,” Gallyamov says. “You would expect people to fight much harder for something they hold dear.”

The Great Leveler: Muscovites Unite Against Housing Demolitions

Conflict in progress

In the aftermath of protest, authorities are already making concessions. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin pushed a new law through the City Duma on May 17 promising “additional guarantees” for residents of buildings slated for demolition.

Replacement apartments would be the “same market value” as demolished apartments — as opposed to simply being the same size as previously proposed. They would be located in the same district. Financial compensation would be an alternative to relocation.

City Hall also launched a vote for residents to decide the fate of their buildings. If over one-third of apartment owners vote against demolition, the building remains.

“Authorities have demonstrated that they’re ready to listen to the people,” Gallyamov says.

Still, Muscovites are returning to the streets. Social networks are buzzing with reports of fraud in the voting process. Residents are still skeptical of the program as a whole — The federal law that outlines the program is still waiting to pass through parliament.

On paper, there is no program, no rules, no conditions. “But we’re already asked to vote for participating in it,” says Olga, owner of an apartment in a building up for demolition. “So we vote now and they decided on the conditions later? No way.”

Goodbye, Khrushchev! Moscow To Bid Farewell To Post-War Housing Blocks

Resolving conflict

Authorities have approved three rallies so far on one condition: that they are apolitical. Organizers of the May 28 demonstration told journalists that police officers were confiscated banners that mentioned Sobyanin and Putin.

But ahead of September’s municipal elections and presidential and Moscow mayoral elections next year, it will be hard to keep demolition protests separate from politics. The opposition are already trying to score big points with these rallies.

The May 28 protest was organized by PARNAS opposition party, a struggling political force founded by the slain politician Boris Nemtsov. Dmitry Gudkov, an opposition politician running for mayor, has been collecting signatures at the rallies. The centrist Yabloko party has also been campaigning at the protests.

Denis Volkov of the independent Levada pollster says most demonstrators aren’t politically motivated. They “want to reach an agreement with authorities,” he told The Moscow Times. “They have a very specific problem and they want it solved.”

Volkov says if Moscow authorities are smart, they will extinguish the flames of protest by guaranteeing Muscovites their rights. Otherwise, says Volkov, “the situation is explosive.”

But responding to the most recent protests, Mayor Sobyanin only fanned the flames: “Are you sure that only people who live in five-story buildings took to the street? I doubt it.”

Related
Moscow
The Golden Ticket: Moscow's Culture as a Catwalk for the Rich
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: May Day Alert
Moscow
Two Italian Greats: Finally Together in Moscow
Moscow
Despite 'Unusual' Sunshine, Moscow is on the Verge of Freezing

The Protests That Aren't Going Away

40 minutes ago

City authorities struggle to contain growing resentment with their demolition program.

1 hour ago

Russia Sanctions Top Montenegro Politicians — Reports

1 hour ago

Russian Court Orders Navalny to Apologize for Government Corruption Claims

2 hours ago

Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia

5 hours ago

Forged Safety Documents Aided Russian Teen's Gun Rampage — Reports

5 hours ago

Russian Hunter Fined $30,000 After Shooting Endangered Siberian Tiger

8 hours ago

Russia to Crackdown on 'Dishonest' Microlenders

1 hour ago

Russia Sanctions Top Montenegro Politicians — Reports

1 hour ago

Russian Court Orders Navalny to Apologize for Government Corruption Claims

2 hours ago

Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia

1 hour ago

Russia Sanctions Top Montenegro Politicians — Reports

1 hour ago

Russian Court Orders Navalny to Apologize for Government Corruption Claims

2 hours ago

Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From vintage music museum to a grill restaurant: all the latest openings in the city

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From vintage music museum to a grill restaurant: all the latest openings in the city

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From vintage music museum to a grill restaurant: all the latest openings in the city

Gig

Shanna Waterstown

Wed. May. 31 Sat. Jun. 03
B.B. King
07:30 p.m.

American blues singer. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Russia Sanctions Top Montenegro Politicians — Reports

1 hour ago

Russian Court Orders Navalny to Apologize for Government Corruption Claims

2 hours ago

Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia

42 minutes ago
By Marie Mendras
Marie Mendras
By Marie Mendras

France-Russia: An Improbable Reset That Quickly Turned Sour

By Marie Mendras
By Marie Mendras
42 minutes ago

In Versailles, Putin listened sternly to Macron’s moral lesson about Ukraine and human rights in Chechnya, said little, and looked impatient to leave.

Print edition — will be in -1 days

June 01

The Network the West Loves to Hate; Talking Heads

1 day ago

Summer Music in Moscow

1 day ago

Fresh air, warm weather and music – summer and festivals have always gone hand-in-hand. In the first of our two-part guide to festivals this summer in Russia, we round up the top open-air music events in Moscow.

1 day ago

Summer Music in Moscow

1 day ago

Fresh air, warm weather and music – summer and festivals have always gone hand-in-hand. In the first of our two-part guide to festivals this summer in Russia, we round up the top open-air music events in Moscow.

1 day ago

Summer Music in Moscow

1 day ago

Fresh air, warm weather and music – summer and festivals have always gone hand-in-hand. In the first of our two-part guide to festivals this summer in Russia, we round up the top open-air music events in Moscow.

In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow

2 days, 2 hours ago
At least 12 people have died after gale force winds swept Moscow on Monday afternoon.

5 hours ago

Forged Safety Documents Aided Russian Teen's Gun Rampage — Reports

5 hours ago

Russian Hunter Fined $30,000 After Shooting Endangered Siberian Tiger

8 hours ago

Russia to Crackdown on 'Dishonest' Microlenders

1 day ago

'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes

Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev, whose tale of a provincial man’s struggle against corruption in “Leviathan" brought him global fame, has won the jury prize at the 70th Cannes Film Festival for his new picture “Loveless."

see more

1 day ago

'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes

Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev, whose tale of a provincial man’s struggle against corruption in “Leviathan" brought him global fame, has won the jury prize at the 70th Cannes Film Festival ...

2 days ago

BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner

BarDelhi is a collaboration between the team behind the cult Indian restaurant Moscow-Delhi, Roman Milostivy, whose cocktail bar Chainaya is on the list ...

1 day ago

'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes

Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev, whose tale of a provincial man’s struggle against corruption in “Leviathan" brought him global fame, has won the jury prize at the 70th Cannes Film Festival for his new picture “Loveless."

New issue — will be in -1 days

June 01

The Network the West Loves to Hate; Talking Heads
5 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Time To Get Out of Here

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
5 days ago

The other day I heard the saddest thing: "Осень начинается через три месяца!” (Autumn begins in three months.) Just let that sink ...

1 day ago

Student Jailed for Murder of Russian Journalist Tsilikin

1 day ago

RT Editor-in-Chief Responds to Macron 'Propaganda' Accusations

1 day ago

Thief Steals Millions From Central Bank By Climbing in Through Window

1 day ago

Russian Woman Sues Nike Over Ad That 'Could Turn Girls Into Men'

1 day ago

Moldova Expels 5 Russian Diplomats

1 day ago

Russian Charged With Murder After Mexican Mob Attack

Wed. May. 31

More events
Saint Louis and Relics of the Sainte-Chapelle Exhibition
Magister Ludi: Festival of Contemporary Music in Honour of Karlheinz Stockhausen Concert
Pavel Kogan Orchestra, conductor Filipp Chizhevsky Concert
A Man From Podolsk Theater
Beat Film: Leonard Cohen: Bird on a Wire Cinema
Beat Film: Somniloquies Cinema

1 day ago

Student Jailed for Murder of Russian Journalist Tsilikin

1 day ago

RT Editor-in-Chief Responds to Macron 'Propaganda' Accusations

1 day ago

Thief Steals Millions From Central Bank By Climbing in Through Window

1 day ago

Russian Woman Sues Nike Over Ad That 'Could Turn Girls Into Men'

1 day ago

Moldova Expels 5 Russian Diplomats

1 day ago

Russian Charged With Murder After Mexican Mob Attack

5 hours ago

Forged Safety Documents Aided Russian Teen's Gun Rampage — Reports

5 hours ago

Russian Hunter Fined $30,000 After Shooting Endangered Siberian Tiger

8 hours ago

Russia to Crackdown on 'Dishonest' Microlenders

BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner

2 days ago
BarDelhi is a collaboration between the team behind the cult Indian restaurant Moscow-Delhi, Roman Milostivy, whose cocktail bar Chainaya is on the list ...

Moscow TV Round-Up: Propaganda and Patriotism

2 days ago
It’s propaganda, piracy and patriotism week on Moscow TV, with ...

BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner

2 days ago
BarDelhi is a collaboration between the team behind the cult Indian restaurant Moscow-Delhi, Roman Milostivy, whose cocktail bar ...
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Festival

Bosco Fresh Fest

Two days of music next to a palace

Tsaritsino
to Jun. 25

Bosco Fresh Fest has made a tradition of moving to a new venue every year. This time around it will hold court at Tsaritsyno Park amid the Neo-Gothic splendor of architect Bazhenov’s reconstructed masterpiece. It’s a two-day affair and the headliner is British singer John Newman. Best known for his hits “Love Me Again” and “Cheating,” Newman already has two albums under his belt. Other confirmed musicians include Austrian electro-swing pioneer Parov Stelar, as well as Russian rock-n-roll veterans Bravo and alternative hip-hop act Antoha MC. Once again Bosco has announced a night program called “Bosco Fresh Night,” the line-up for which will be announced later. http:// www.boscofreshfest17.com Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Propaganda and Patriotism

It’s propaganda, piracy and patriotism week on Moscow TV, with fine documentary and feature films that ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Zverev's Game: The Art of Breaking Rules

A new exhibition at the Anatoly Zverev Museum pits four artists across time and genres.

Most Read

The Protests That Aren't Going Away

France-Russia: An Improbable Reset That Quickly Turned Sour

Moscow: News and Openings

Summer Music in Moscow
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+