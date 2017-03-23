Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
13 minutes ago Britain Liquidates Russian Oil Companies' Fraudulent 'Clones'
1 hour ago Russian Collusion With Trump 'Illogical,' says Kremlin
1 hour ago Testing of Russia's 'Texas-killing' Nuclear Missile Delayed, Again
Opinion
Between Russia and the EU, Eastern Europe's Future is Uncertain
Opinion
'You're Fake News!': Russia Borrows the Worst from the West
Opinion
New Friends: Russia and Japan Are Finding Common Ground
Opinion
Shadow of the Past: How the Annexation of Crimea Guides Russian Policy
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
13 minutes ago Britain Liquidates Russian Oil Companies' Fraudulent 'Clones'
1 hour ago Russian Collusion With Trump 'Illogical,' says Kremlin
1 hour ago Testing of Russia's 'Texas-killing' Nuclear Missile Delayed, Again

The Power Struggle Dividing Uzbekistan’s Leadership

The head of Uzbekistan's security service goes up against the isolated country's new president

March 23, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 14:37
By Petr Bologov

March 23, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 14:37
By Petr Bologov
Most Read
Moscow
Salumeria: A Feast Fit for an Emperor
Russia
Why Russia's Opposition Now Takes Pride in 'Brilliant Green' Attacks
Opinion
Between Russia and the EU, Eastern Europe's Future is Uncertain
Moscow
Moscow: News and Openings
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) speaks with Uzbek Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyoyev after laying flowers at the grave of late Uzbek President Islam Karimov in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Sept. 6, 2016. Alexei Druzhinin / Reuters

Six months after the death of Uzbek President Islam Karimov, Uzbekistan is undergoing inevitable growing pains.

Predictions that its new leadership would squabble are coming true, as President Shavkat Mirziyoyev goes head to head with National Security Service (SNB) chief, Rustam Inoyatov.

The strongman Inoyatov is playing the role of a reactionary force and protector of traditional Karimov-era values. The president is presented as a liberal and a reformer.

That said, not even the most audacious of Uzbekistan's opposition exiled in the West would dream of describing the new president as a reformer — let alone a liberal.

But after twenty-five years of the Karimov dictatorship that deprived Uzbekistan of civil society and a full-fledged market economy, ordinary people are excited about any changes in the country that are not directed at a further crackdown on freedoms.

The old ruling class, for its part, is fearful of anything new.

Few people know what’s happening behind Uzbekistan’s corridors of power. We can’t say conclusively that there is an all-out conflict. But some of Mirziyoyev’s changes seem to have triggered disunity with strongman Inoyatov.

Inoyatov opposes Mirziyoyev’s plan to restore ties with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which has recently made renewed overtures to Tashkent. The EBRD left Uzbekistan after investing 900 million euros until the 2005 Andijan massacre when officers opened fire on a large crowd of protesters and growing concern over government repressions.

Islam Karimov Rumored Dead, Uzbekistan Ponders Future

After Mirziyoyev came to power, Uzbek Foreign Ministry officials said it was possible revisit the prospects of cooperation. In turn, the EBRD said the bank would concentrate on supporting small and midsize businesses and improving the country’s business climate.

The reform that made revived EBRD ties possible was first presented last November in the form of a draft presidential decree that laid out plans for significant liberalization of the currency market.

Reportedly, Inoyatov vehemently opposed these changes, fearing that the reform could harm influential public officials — including himself and his subordinates — who are enriching themselves thanks to complicated currency regulations.

These currency rules make life more difficult for the business community, but prop up the black market that is controlled by the security services. While the private sale of currency is strictly prohibited in Uzbekistan, dollars and euros can easily be exchanged at any local market right under the nose of uniformed police officers.

Uzbekistan’s black currency market is quite impressive: according to some reports, virtually all remittances from Uzbeks working abroad—which made up 12 percent of the country’s GDP in 2012—are exchanged on the black market.

The SNB head and his affiliates also receive their share of revenues from Uzbekistan’s main exports: cotton, gold, and oil and gas. By taking advantage of the present currency regulations, security officials run their corruption schemes and transfer the profits to foreign banks.

Mirziyoyev’s reform would promote economic freedom and competition, which would clearly spell financial disaster for many government figures.

But the EBRD controversy might only be the tip of the iceberg in the conflict between Uzbekistan’s two most influential politicians.

Inoyatov was likely also alarmed by personnel choices made by the new president, such as bringing the sixty-seven-year-old Zokir Almatov out of post-Andijan retirement to head the State Anti-Corruption Commission, which Mirziyoyev could use to get rid of political opponents, including those in the SNB.

Russia Cozies Up to Uzbekistan With $865 Million Debt Write-Off

Almatov and Inoyatov have a troubled history, having vied for influence with the president in the mid-2000s. It’s possible that Almatov has retained his former ambitions and is thirsting for revenge against his old rival with the new president by his side.

For his part, the president has in Almatov someone who has first-hand experience of Inoyatov’s methods, and who is capable of undermining his influence.
It’s also telling that instead of appointing Inoyatov’s protégé Adkham Akhmedbayev to the position of minister of internal affairs, Mirziyoyev chose Abdusalom Azizov: a man once considered the creature of Almatov.

The recent firing of Inoyatov’s first deputy, Shukhrat Gulyamov, further eroded the security chief’s position. General Gulyamov had gained so much clout by the end of Karimov’s rule that he was delegating his own candidates to the positions of mayors and governors.

Inoyatov saw Gulyamov as his successor as the head of SNB, but Mirziyoyev decided to do away with the omnipotent general, removing him from all his positions and stripping him of his rank after the general reportedly ignored a transfer order to the Surxondaryo region.

So far, none of these personnel changes have had an impact on Inoyatov himself: he’s still firmly in his place and is apparently responsible for the rollback of reforms in the past few months: When the president postponed the implementation of visa-free travel for nationals of 15 countries from April 2017 to 2021, one of the official reasons given for the change was the need to ensure the security of both foreign tourists and Uzbek nationals — The plan to restart flights between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan never got off the ground either.

For a long time, Uzbekistan shared the title of the most totalitarian state in the region with Turkmenistan. Mirziyoyev apparently prefers the Kazakhstan model, where a veneer of democracy does not stop Nursultan Nazarbayev from retaining all power for himself, having created a personality cult.

In this case, Inoyatov will have to either support the president’s agenda completely, or attempt to return Uzbekistan to the way it was under Karimov. But the resources he has to achieve dictatorship status are getting smaller and smaller every day.


Former Russian Parliamentarian and Putin Critic Shot Dead in Kiev

2 hours ago

Denis Voronenkov, a former Russian parliamentarian who fled to Ukraine and harshly criticized the Russian authorities, has been shot dead in Kiev.

13 minutes ago

Britain Liquidates Russian Oil Companies' Fraudulent 'Clones'

1 hour ago

Russian Collusion With Trump 'Illogical,' says Kremlin

1 hour ago

Testing of Russia's 'Texas-killing' Nuclear Missile Delayed, Again

5 hours ago

Russian Sisters Rob Bank They Work at to Buy Ferrari

18 hours ago

Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin

20 hours ago

Top Russian Business Newspaper Appoints New Chief Editor From State Television

13 minutes ago

Britain Liquidates Russian Oil Companies' Fraudulent 'Clones'

1 hour ago

Russian Collusion With Trump 'Illogical,' says Kremlin

1 hour ago

Testing of Russia's 'Texas-killing' Nuclear Missile Delayed, Again

13 minutes ago

Britain Liquidates Russian Oil Companies' Fraudulent 'Clones'

1 hour ago

Russian Collusion With Trump 'Illogical,' says Kremlin

1 hour ago

Testing of Russia's 'Texas-killing' Nuclear Missile Delayed, Again

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Salumeria: A Feast Fit for an Emperor

A stone’s throw from Patriarch’s Ponds, the restaurateur Uilliam Lamberti and businessman Vladimir Davidi have sought to add yet another touch of Italy in the ...

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Salumeria: A Feast Fit for an Emperor

A stone’s throw from Patriarch’s Ponds, the restaurateur Uilliam Lamberti and businessman Vladimir Davidi have sought to add yet another touch of Italy in the ...

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Salumeria: A Feast Fit for an Emperor

A stone’s throw from Patriarch’s Ponds, the restaurateur Uilliam Lamberti and businessman Vladimir Davidi have sought to add yet another touch of Italy in the ...

Theater

Mandestam. Wolfdog Age

Thu. Mar. 23 Sat. Apr. 15
Gogol Center
07:00 p.m.

Actor, choreographer and director Anton Adasinsky stages the life story of Russian poet Osip Mandelstam. Stars Adasinsky and Chulpan Khamatova. Read more

Read more

13 minutes ago

Britain Liquidates Russian Oil Companies' Fraudulent 'Clones'

1 hour ago

Russian Collusion With Trump 'Illogical,' says Kremlin

1 hour ago

Testing of Russia's 'Texas-killing' Nuclear Missile Delayed, Again

17 hours ago
By Ian Bond
By Ian Bond

Between Russia and the EU, Eastern Europe's Future is Uncertain

By Ian Bond
By Ian Bond
17 hours ago

Three years since the annexation of Crimea, Russia's expansionist project has failed. But the West has nothing to congratulate itself on.

Print edition — today

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater

Between Russia and Japan: Life on the Kuril Islands

2 days, 16 hours ago
The Moscow Times takes a look at life on the disputed island chain known to Russians as the Southern Kurils, but referred to in Japan ...

5 hours ago

Russian Sisters Rob Bank They Work at to Buy Ferrari

18 hours ago

Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin

20 hours ago

Top Russian Business Newspaper Appoints New Chief Editor From State Television

4 hours ago

Why Russia's Opposition Now Takes Pride in 'Brilliant Green' Attacks

4 hours ago

The battle against Russia’s political opposition is being waged with a bright green liquid that comes in a tiny glass bottle.

4 hours ago

Why Russia's Opposition Now Takes Pride in 'Brilliant Green' Attacks

4 hours ago

The battle against Russia’s political opposition is being waged with a bright green liquid that comes in a tiny glass bottle.

4 hours ago

Why Russia's Opposition Now Takes Pride in 'Brilliant Green' Attacks

4 hours ago

The battle against Russia’s political opposition is being waged with a bright green liquid that comes in a tiny glass bottle.

20 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From a glamorous karaoke to a cheap coffeeshop at a former industrial space, here are this week's best openings .

see more

20 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From a glamorous karaoke to a cheap coffeeshop at a former industrial space, here are this week's best openings .

1 day ago

Proliv: Over the Channel... to Odessa

Mitya Borisov, the restaurateur best known for the now ubiquitous chains Jean-Jacques and John Donne, has gone sharply left-field with his new venture ...

20 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From a glamorous karaoke to a cheap coffeeshop at a former industrial space, here are this week's best openings .

New issue — today

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater
1 day ago
By Alexey Kovalev
Alexey Kovalev
By Alexey Kovalev

'You're Fake News!': Russia Borrows the Worst from the West

By Alexey Kovalev
Alexey Kovalev
By Alexey Kovalev
1 day ago

Russian officials have now fully embraced “fake news” as a means of deflecting any criticism, following a long tradition of settling for ...

21 hours ago

Russian University Fires Lecturer Who Screened Film Accusing Prime Minister Medvedev of Corruption

21 hours ago

Ukraine Formally Bans Russia's 2017 Eurovision Contestant

23 hours ago

Russian Investigators Reveal New Bribery Allegations Against Jailed Ex-Governor

23 hours ago

More Russian Fighters from Private ‘Wagner Group’ Die in Syria

1 day ago

Ex-Trump Advisor Received $10 Million Annually to Assert Russian Interests in the U.S.

1 day ago

Russian Lawmaker Requests Investigation Into Corruption Allegations Against Prime Minister Medvedev

Thu. Mar. 23

More events
A Date for Mad Mary Cinema
Mgzavrebi Gig
Shlomo Mintz (violin), the St. Petersburg Symphony Orchestra Concert
Pavel Kiselyov: New Message Exhibition
The Muller Machine Theater
Little Wing Cinema

21 hours ago

Russian University Fires Lecturer Who Screened Film Accusing Prime Minister Medvedev of Corruption

21 hours ago

Ukraine Formally Bans Russia's 2017 Eurovision Contestant

23 hours ago

Russian Investigators Reveal New Bribery Allegations Against Jailed Ex-Governor

23 hours ago

More Russian Fighters from Private ‘Wagner Group’ Die in Syria

1 day ago

Ex-Trump Advisor Received $10 Million Annually to Assert Russian Interests in the U.S.

1 day ago

Russian Lawmaker Requests Investigation Into Corruption Allegations Against Prime Minister Medvedev

5 hours ago

Russian Sisters Rob Bank They Work at to Buy Ferrari

18 hours ago

Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin

20 hours ago

Top Russian Business Newspaper Appoints New Chief Editor From State Television

Proliv: Over the Channel... to Odessa

1 day ago
Mitya Borisov, the restaurateur best known for the now ubiquitous chains Jean-Jacques and John Donne, has gone sharply left-field with his new venture ...

Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice

2 days ago
Last week, Garage opened its first ever Triennial of Russian ...

Proliv: Over the Channel... to Odessa

1 day ago
Mitya Borisov, the restaurateur best known for the now ubiquitous chains Jean-Jacques and John Donne, has gone sharply ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
Recruitment: changes are in progress
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center

Theater

All Over

New staging from Kama Ginkas based on Edward Albee’s play.

Mon. Mar. 27 Mon. Mar. 27
Theater Yunogo Zritelya
11:27 a.m.

In an alcove of a town house a great man lay dying. In the anteroom, awaiting his death are his wife, his mistress, his best friend, his feckless son and daughter. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice

Last week, Garage opened its first ever Triennial of Russian Contemporary Art, probably its largest undertaking ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Death of a Rocketman: Who Was Vladimir Evdokimov?

The death of a former space agency chief in a pre-trial detention cell may have been ...

Most Read

Salumeria: A Feast Fit for an Emperor

Why Russia's Opposition Now Takes Pride in 'Brilliant Green' Attacks

Between Russia and the EU, Eastern Europe's Future is Uncertain

Moscow: News and Openings
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+