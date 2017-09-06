North Korea Fatalists Should Look to the Past (Op-ed)

The whole world is following the dramatic events unfolding around North Korea with great attention. Politicians and experts, journalists and diplomats are increasingly alarmed about the possible catastrophic consequences of the current crisis — not only for the Korean Peninsula, but for world politics in general.

Numerous statements and comments leave a depressing sense of hopelessness, a complete impasse in trying to find a solution to the problem.

On one hand, it seems that everyone — except perhaps the most irresponsible American hawks — is well aware that there can be no military solution.

On the other hand, there seems to be no way to launch a mechanism of negotiations that would make it possible to bring a solution to the problem into mainstream political dialogue. Some initiatives are being put forward, but so far they have failed to reduce tensions.



Is the situation that hopeless? Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in his recent article: “...the policy of putting pressure on Pyongyang to stop its nuclear missile program is misguided and futile. The problems of the region should only be settled through a direct dialogue of all the parties concerned without any preconditions. Provocations, pressure, and militarist insulting rhetoric are a dead-end road.”

This conclusion is based both on the political experience of negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program and on direct negotiations with North Korea, that were actively held in the early 2000s. I had an opportunity to take part in them.



In the late 1990s the situation around North Korea was also heated and there was more than one crisis. Meanwhile, the leader of the country, Kim Jong-il, was not the best negotiator on nuclear issues.

Like now, there were hotheads in Washington calling for a “military solution” to the North Korean nuclear issue. But at that time, the leaders of the great powers had the political will, endurance, and patience to seek political compromise.

Russia took the lead — in February 2000, the Treaty on Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation between Russia and North Korea was signed in Pyongyang.