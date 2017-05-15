Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Putin Showcases Soviet Classics in Impromptu Piano Performance
4 hours ago Putin Pledges Support for China's $124 bln 'New Silk Road'
6 hours ago Oil Prices Rise as Russia and Saudi Pledge Continued Production Limits
Moscow
Muscovites Rally Against Demolition of Post-War Apartments
Moscow
Double Dutch
Moscow
Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme
Moscow
It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Putin Showcases Soviet Classics in Impromptu Piano Performance
4 hours ago Putin Pledges Support for China's $124 bln 'New Silk Road'
6 hours ago Oil Prices Rise as Russia and Saudi Pledge Continued Production Limits

Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

New TV show ‘The Optimists’ gives an insight into the workings of the USSR Foreign Ministry

May 15, 2017 — 18:16
— Update: 18:18
By Andrei Muchnik
May 15, 2017 — 18:16
— Update: 18:18
By Andrei Muchnik
Most Read
Russia
In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback
Russia
Young Volunteers Are Putting Out Russia's Hidden Forest Fires
Meanwhile…
Russian State TV Censors Talk of Putin in ‘Fargo’ Rebroadcast
Moscow
Double Dutch
KINOPOISK.RU

Less champagne in the glass is better!” shouts director Alexei Popogrebsky to a crowd of well-dressed people in a restaurant. “Mingle, eat, have a great evening!”he adds, before retreating to a set of screens behind the glass wall of the restaurant.

We are at the Palace of Pioneers, a brilliant piece of early Soviet architecture, built at a moment that the nation was in the grip of space euphoria. For several evenings it has been turned into a trendy restaurant and part of the set for a new Rossiya TV series called “The Optimists.”

The series explores the lives and relationships between a group of young diplomats who work for the Strategic Analysis Group, a fictional proto think tank supposedly established within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the Khrushchev era.

Michael Idov, one of the series’ co-authors and screenwriters, shows me around. The original idea for the show came in 2010, he says - formed while he was working on a book called “Made in Russia: Unsung Icons of Soviet Design.” The book focused on the 1960s and space-age design.

Idov found inspiration in the work done by the Russian Research Institute of Technical Aesthetics VNIITE during the period. He enthuses about the “truly innovative and groundbreaking projects” launched by the “really progressive young men and women” who worked for the institute.

“I loved the idea of this group of people that was ahead of its time and yet somehow forgotten by history,” he says.

His coauthor at the time, Mikhail Shprits, came up with the idea of moving the story into the realm of international politics. The series has been released right at the peak of interest in the 1960s and Khrushchev’s short-lived “Thaw” period. Exhibitions devoted to the period are currently on view at two of Moscow’s major museums: the Tretyakov Gallery and the Pushkin Museum. It’s no coincidence that the series’ producer is Valery Todorovsky, creator and director of “The Thaw,” a critically acclaimed TV series about the same period.

The show opens with the 1959 American National Exhibition in Sokolniki, where we first meet the main characters.

‘The Optimists’ has caught a surge of interest in the 1960s - a time when space, culture and the Cold War dominated Soviet imaginations.
‘The Optimists’ has caught a surge of interest in the 1960s - a time when space, culture and the Cold War dominated Soviet imaginations. KINOPOISK.RU

They are an unusual set of personalities. Idov explains that the writers had to come up with several characters “who, within the confines of the Soviet Union would have one foot in the West and one in the USSR.”

So you meet Ruta Blaumane, an American Communist who fled to the USSR in the 1950s at the height of anti-Communist persecution in the U.S.

Next is Andrei Muratov, the child of Russian aristocrats born in Paris, whose parents were naive to heed Stalin’s invitation to Russian immigrants to move back to the USSR after WWII and help rebuild the country. Of course they ended up in labor camps, and Muratov survived only by renouncing his parents and becoming a Soviet poster boy.

Then there’s Leonid Korneyev, a simple working-class guy, who grew up in a children’s home together with orphans of the Spanish Civil War. That’s why Spanish is his second native language, you see, and why he’s close friends with the new Castro government in Cuba.

In the first episodes viewers may discern a certain naïveté reminiscent of Soviet comedies, which is almost absent as the series concludes. Idov says this has been intentional: “We start by slightly lulling the viewer into a comfort zone with references to classic Soviet films of the era. Our characters inhabit a ‘movie version’ of the Soviet Union. As the plot progresses we take both them and the viewer out of this comfort zone.”

Co-author Michael Idov describes the series’ genre as a mix of Soviet new wave and Hollywood.
Co-author Michael Idov describes the series’ genre as a mix of Soviet new wave and Hollywood. KINOPOISK.RU

Idov says that he and director Popogrebsky invented a perfect term for their TV genre: “‘July rain’ over the ‘Bridge of Spies’.”

The former is a  Soviet drama film directed by Marlen Khutsiev, while the latter is an Oscar-winning spy thriller by Steven Spielberg.

“It’s basically Soviet new-wave atmosphere over an ironclad Hollywood structure,” explains Idov.

No decision about a second series has been finalized yet, but the writers have already developed a plot and are ready to go if it’s given a green light. There are also ongoing negotiations with Netflix and other distributors to make it available to Western audiences.

And the “optimists” themselves? They ultimately turn out to be not exactly all that they seem.

“We bring all the characters to a moment of moral choice, when their optimism in the Soviet system and future, and their ability to improve it within, comes into conflict with what the system does to them and their loved ones,” says Idov.

Related
Russia
60% of Russians Want Lenin's Body Buried
Russia
Russia Recaptures the Reichstag
Opinion
Russia's Imaginary Stalin
Russia
1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 7, April 17-23)

Young Volunteers Are Putting Out Russia's Hidden Forest Fires

6 hours ago

Young Russians are volunteering to put out the forest fires their firefighters can’t

3 hours ago

Putin Showcases Soviet Classics in Impromptu Piano Performance

4 hours ago

Putin Pledges Support for China's $124 bln 'New Silk Road'

6 hours ago

Oil Prices Rise as Russia and Saudi Pledge Continued Production Limits

7 hours ago

Muscovites Rally Against Demolition of Post-War Apartments

2 days ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

2 days ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

3 hours ago

Putin Showcases Soviet Classics in Impromptu Piano Performance

4 hours ago

Putin Pledges Support for China's $124 bln 'New Silk Road'

6 hours ago

Oil Prices Rise as Russia and Saudi Pledge Continued Production Limits

3 hours ago

Putin Showcases Soviet Classics in Impromptu Piano Performance

4 hours ago

Putin Pledges Support for China's $124 bln 'New Silk Road'

6 hours ago

Oil Prices Rise as Russia and Saudi Pledge Continued Production Limits

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russian State TV Censors Talk of Putin in ‘Fargo’ Rebroadcast

A state-run Russian television station aired two recent “Fargo” episodes edited to remove several unflattering references to President Vladimir Putin.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russian State TV Censors Talk of Putin in ‘Fargo’ Rebroadcast

A state-run Russian television station aired two recent “Fargo” episodes edited to remove several unflattering references to President Vladimir Putin.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russian State TV Censors Talk of Putin in ‘Fargo’ Rebroadcast

A state-run Russian television station aired two recent “Fargo” episodes edited to remove several unflattering references to President Vladimir Putin.

Opera

La Traviata

Mon. May. 15 Sun. Jun. 25
Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Musical Theater
06:00 p.m.

Verdi’s opera as staged by Alexander Titel. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

Putin Showcases Soviet Classics in Impromptu Piano Performance

4 hours ago

Putin Pledges Support for China's $124 bln 'New Silk Road'

6 hours ago

Oil Prices Rise as Russia and Saudi Pledge Continued Production Limits

3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you say? The art of what Russians call вежливый отказ (politely saying no) is worth mastering.

Print edition — 4 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner

2 days ago

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

2 days ago

Russia’s intolerance for the overweight is under the spotlight after a flight attendant sued her employers.

2 days ago

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

2 days ago

Russia’s intolerance for the overweight is under the spotlight after a flight attendant sued her employers.

2 days ago

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

2 days ago

Russia’s intolerance for the overweight is under the spotlight after a flight attendant sued her employers.

In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback

2 hours ago
The brutal Soviet ruler Josef Stalin is making an unlikely comeback in modern day Russia.

7 hours ago

Muscovites Rally Against Demolition of Post-War Apartments

2 days, 21 hours ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

2 days, 22 hours ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

2 days ago

Double Dutch

Love brought businessman Erik Jansma to Moscow. He isn’t against staying.

see more

2 days ago

Double Dutch

Love brought businessman Erik Jansma to Moscow. He isn’t against staying.

2 days ago

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

Russia's desire to brag about improving relations actually damaged those same ties.

2 days ago

Double Dutch

Love brought businessman Erik Jansma to Moscow. He isn’t against staying.

New issue — 4 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner
3 days ago
By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov

Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)

By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov
3 days ago

The economy and concerns over North Korea will bring Russia and Japan closer — not any desire to resolve future of the ...

2 days ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

2 days ago

Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme

3 days ago

Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

3 days ago

Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

3 days ago

Official Russian Satanist Church Declares Opposition to Religious Extremism

3 days ago

Kremlin Search Engine Sputnik Could Close Amid Massive Losses — Reports

Mon. May. 15

More events
Eduard Kunz: PIano Recital Concert
Get Out Cinema
The Circle Cinema
Fine Art Gallery: 25 Years in Art Exhibition
Chick Corea: Trilogy Gig
An Ideal Husband. A Comedy Theater

2 days ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

2 days ago

Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme

3 days ago

Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

3 days ago

Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

3 days ago

Official Russian Satanist Church Declares Opposition to Religious Extremism

3 days ago

Kremlin Search Engine Sputnik Could Close Amid Massive Losses — Reports

7 hours ago

Muscovites Rally Against Demolition of Post-War Apartments

2 days ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

2 days ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

2 days ago
Russia's desire to brag about improving relations actually damaged those same ties.

'If You Leave, You'll Die'

3 days ago
A young American girl thought she was visiting Russia. Instead, ...

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

2 days ago
Russia's desire to brag about improving relations actually damaged those same ties.
From our partners

Theater

#shakespearessonnets

Thu. Jun. 22 Thu. Jun. 22
Theater of Nations
07:00 p.m.

Timofei Kulyabin interprets 13 Shakespearean sonnets through language and movement. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

'If You Leave, You'll Die'

A young American girl thought she was visiting Russia. Instead, she was kidnapped by radical Christians, ...

4 days ago

4 days ago

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet ...

Most Read

In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback

Young Volunteers Are Putting Out Russia's Hidden Forest Fires

Russian State TV Censors Talk of Putin in ‘Fargo’ Rebroadcast

Double Dutch
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+