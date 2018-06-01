The Official Yekaterinburg Survival Guide

Navigate your way around the sprawling tangle of industrial buildings and constructivist gems in the capital of Russia’s Urals.

The Yekaterinburg metro

As the last metro system to be built in the Soviet Union, Yekaterinburg’s metro has a single line and nine stations. Tickets cost 26 rubles, and can be bought at station ticket ofﬁces or self-serve terminals. The closest station to the Yekaterinburg Arena is Ploshchad 1905 Goda, located about 1.5 kilometers, or a 25-minute walk, from the stadium.

The Yekaterinburg Ekarta, a plastic transport card, is also available and can be topped up with any amount of money. For a short visit, consider a 3-day unlimited card for 390 rubles. Another option is to buy a 20-ride card for 500 rubles. The metro is open every day from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Buses, trolleybuses and trams

Known for its extensive tram network, Yekaterinburg’s overground transportation system is fast, safe and reliable. The center of the city is well-served by bus, tram and trolleybus routes. The city’s outskirts can be reached by bus or marshrutka. Unlike the metro, however, buses and trams can get very crowded during rush hour.

On the bus, tram or trolleybus, you can pay the driver in cash or use the Ekarta. Marshrutkas are cash only. Plan routes in advance and get acquainted with the bus schedules on the Yandex.Transport app.

Taxis

Uber is the most popular taxi app in Yekaterinburg, but you can also use Gett and Yandex Taxi.