The Official Yekaterinburg Survival Guide
Tips to prepare for your time in Yekaterinburg
Yevgeny Tkachyov / TASS
Navigate your way around the sprawling tangle of industrial buildings and constructivist gems in the capital of Russia’s Urals.
The Yekaterinburg metro
As the last metro system to be built in the Soviet Union, Yekaterinburg’s metro has a single line and nine stations. Tickets cost 26 rubles, and can be bought at station ticket ofﬁces or self-serve terminals. The closest station to the Yekaterinburg Arena is Ploshchad 1905 Goda, located about 1.5 kilometers, or a 25-minute walk, from the stadium.
The Yekaterinburg Ekarta, a plastic transport card, is also available and can be topped up with any amount of money. For a short visit, consider a 3-day unlimited card for 390 rubles. Another option is to buy a 20-ride card for 500 rubles. The metro is open every day from 6 a.m. to midnight.
Buses, trolleybuses and trams
Known for its extensive tram network, Yekaterinburg’s overground transportation system is fast, safe and reliable. The center of the city is well-served by bus, tram and trolleybus routes. The city’s outskirts can be reached by bus or marshrutka. Unlike the metro, however, buses and trams can get very crowded during rush hour.
On the bus, tram or trolleybus, you can pay the driver in cash or use the Ekarta. Marshrutkas are cash only. Plan routes in advance and get acquainted with the bus schedules on the Yandex.Transport app.
Taxis
Uber is the most popular taxi app in Yekaterinburg, but you can also use Gett and Yandex Taxi.
Legion-Media
Safety
Yekaterinburg’s crime rates are comparable with the rates in Moscow and St. Petersburg, and pickpocketing remains a common problem. Be careful on public transportation and at shopping areas; avoid traveling to the outskirts alone and remain vigilant at bars and clubs after midnight.
Pharmacies
The two biggest pharmacy chains are Raduga and Valeta. Most pharmacies are small and will require that you practice your Russian (or hand gestures!) when speaking to staff.
Medical treatment
High-quality treatment in Yekaterinburg can be difﬁcult to obtain and very expensive. State medical care is free but the quality of service is often poor. Private clinics such as Alfa Zdrav and Novaya Bolnitsa offer a wide range of services, from medical consultations to diagnostic lab services. There are no clinics that cater speciﬁcally to foreign visitors in Yekaterinburg, so be prepared to show off your Russian skills.
Grocery shopping
Kirovsky supermarkets are everywhere in Yekaterinburg. Two other popular chains are Yabloko and Yeliseyevsky. A large supermarket can be found at the Mega Yekaterinburg mall.
Legion-Media
Clothes shopping
For an upscale shopping experience, head to Ulitsa Vaynera in the city center. In Yekaterinburg, the best shopping can be found in the shopping malls. Check out Raduga Park and Greenwich for a good selection of mass-market and sports brands.
Repair services
Yekaterinburg’s repair shops are easy to ﬁnd but difﬁcult to make sense of. Shops offer repair services along with laundry services, fur cleaning, and even sewing courses. You’ll have to explain your request in Russian. Look for the words “atelye” or “remont odezhdi” as you search for clothes repair shops, and “remont obuvi” or “obuvnaya masterskaya” for shoerepair services.
Information centers
Two information centers can be found in the main part of the city. Both centers are located on Ulitsa 8 Marta and offer free information, brochures and maps, and can help in case of an emergency.
Emergency numbers
If you require urgent assistance from medical services, police or the ﬁre department, dial the free 112 emergency number. The number is accessible from both landlines and mobile phones, even if there is no SIM card or if your number has been blocked. Operators speak Russian and English.