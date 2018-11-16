The Moscow Times Launches Weekly Podcast 'From Russia With News'
This week The Moscow Times launched “From Russia With News,” a weekly news and analysis podcast.
In the first episode, we asked the Financial Times’ Henry Foy whether Western sanctions are actually working. And New Times editor Yevgenia Albats told us how crowdfunding came to her rescue after her magazine was handed the “largest fine in Russian media history.”
Stay tuned for a new episode every Thursday on our site or here.
Soon also available on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify and other audio platforms.
