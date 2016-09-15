Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
18 minutes ago Chess Chief Pledges to Face Electric Chair Over Islamic State Claims
1 hour ago Traffic Cops Begin Crackdown on Moscow's 'Golden Youth'
1 hour ago Almost Half of Russians Say Violence Victims Provoked Attacker - Poll
World
U.S., Russia to Coordinate Syria Airstrikes in Dedicated Geneva Center
World
Lithuania Refuses to Recognize Crimean Elections
World
U.S. MMA Fighter Jeff Monson Awarded Passport for Breakaway 'Luhansk Republic'
World
Eastern Ukraine Separatist Leaders Pledge New Cease-Fire

Can Vladimir Putin Bring Peace to the Middle East?

Russia wades into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Sep. 15 2016 — 18:11
— Update: 18:44
By Matthew Bodner
Sep. 15 2016 — 18:11
— Update: 18:44
By Matthew Bodner
m.bodner@imedia.ru
@mattb0401
Most Read
World
U.S., Russia to Coordinate Syria Airstrikes in Dedicated Geneva Center
Russia
One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia’s Only Independent Pollster Levada
Russia
Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash
Russia
Russia Blocks Access to Adult Site Pornhub
Moscow may quickly find the Israel-Palestine affair to be a difficult one to manage, and that the conflict operates by its own logic of mutual loathing and bad blood. Jim Young / Reuters

Part of asserting yourself as a great power is doing the things great powers do. And it is this line of thinking that informs much of Moscow’s foreign policy. In recent years, President Vladimir Putin has taken to throwing his weight around the neighborhood, deploying expeditionary forces to far-off conflicts, and chest-beating before the United Nations — just like the leader of a great power.

It was only a matter of time, then, before Moscow flirted with another great power classic: Trying to solve the infamously intractable Israeli-Palestinian conflict. And Moscow’s entrance to the peacemaking scene in the Middle East has so far followed a simple, familiar rubric: Gloat over U.S. failure in a region, and courageously step up to assume the burden.

“After the failure of U.S. mediation efforts in 2013-14,” dialogue between the two sides must resume, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press conference on Sept. 8. Those U.S.-led talks broke down when a negotiation deadline was reached, and neither side could agree on the boundaries of a future two-state solution and framework for peaceful coexistence.

Capping off a week in which both the Israelis and Palestinians intimated support for Russia-brokered talks, Zakharova boasted on Sept. 8 that the two sides had agreed in principle to meet in Russia. Moscow’s efforts are now focused on the timing of a meeting, and “intensive contacts to this effect continue.”

So far, no further details have been made public, and experts doubt that Moscow has any substantial agenda in mind.

Easier Said Than Done

Even with the bar set so low, Moscow may quickly find the Israel-Palestine affair to be a difficult one to manage, and that the conflict operates by its own logic of mutual loathing and bad blood. Many have tried and failed to facilitate peace in the region, and Putin will have to somehow overcome the suspicion that dominates Israeli-Palestinian relations.

The first hiccup came relatively quickly, on Sept. 7. Two Israeli researchers in Jerusalem unveiled evidence that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was at one time on the KGB’s payroll, throwing into question the nature of his current relationship with Putin, who was himself a KGB officer through the end of the Soviet era.

“We thought it was important now in the context of the Russian attempt to arrange a summit,” one of the researchers, Gideon Remez, said to The New York Times. His colleague, Isabella Ginor, says it is unclear how the relationship later developed, and if it continues to this day. “But now that he is head of the Palestinian Authority, this can be a lever on him.”

Ironically, this lever — if it exists — could serve Israel’s interests. In response to Russia’s proposed meeting in Moscow, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he would be happy to meet with Abbas, if the Palestinian leader drops his requirement that any talks be preceded by a halt to Israeli settlement of the West Bank and a release of prisoners in Israeli captivity.

There has yet to be any public indication that Abbas will drop those demands, but “if a certain degree of trust exists between Abbas and Moscow, and Abbas has significant interest in at least reaching an interim solution, then the Palestinian side might be pretty easy to handle,” says Mikhail Troitskiy, a professor at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, or MGIMO. He adds, however, that he doubts Abbas is an active Kremlin agent.

The documents cited by Israeli scholars date back to 1983, when Abbas was based in the Syrian capital of Damascus, working as a liaison for the Palestinian Liberation Organization. The Soviets were supplying the PLO with weapons for their fight against the Israelis.

“Abbas was certainly a KGB source, but that was a long time ago and I do not think it matters much now,” says Vladimir Frolov, a Russian international affairs expert. “There is certainly no current dependency for Abbas on Russia.”

However, the Palestinian leader has made nearly annual visits to Moscow since rising to power a decade ago. It is also noteworthy that the Russian official spearheading efforts to draw Abbas and Netanyahu to Moscow is Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who was stationed at the Russian Embassy in Damascus twice during the period from 1983 to 1994, overlapping with Abbas’ time there.

While Moscow could, perhaps, lean on Abbas to drop his usual preconditions to get the ball rolling, the hard realities of the Palestinian leader’s political circumstances limit the Kremlin’s power here. Abbas’ position as Palestine’s president is tenuous and uncertain, Troitskiy argues. While he may need to demonstrate moves toward peace, he can’t be seen to capitulate.

Filling the Void

Regardless of the nature of Moscow’s relationship with Abbas, the Russians are unlikely to produce any groundbreaking agenda to drive a renewed peace effort. The Kremlin’s motivations, moreover, are rather self-centered, and Moscow seems interested merely in demonstrating resolve where the United States has shown little. Talks led by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry collapsed in 2014, and so have similar French-led efforts.

Officially, the United States blamed both sides in the Middle East for the collapse of peace talks, but the White House has implied that Israel proved overly difficult to work with in pursuing the so-called two-state political settlement: a peace built on the establishment of a Palestinian state, and agreement that both Israel and Palestine will tolerate the others’ existence. How Russia plans to pursue this differently remains to be seen.

“Substantively, I don’t think Moscow has a new settlement plan or is counting on much progress during talks,” says Frolov. “This is all about prestige and status, and to make the point that Russia is back in the Middle East as a player of equal footing to the United States. It’s also a message of humiliation directed at Washington: We can snub you wherever we like.”

The falling out between Netanyahu and U.S. President Barack Obama, who has been less instinctively devoted to Israel than past American leaders, has only made the situation more ripe for Putin’s unique brand of geopolitical opportunism. The Israelis may be weary enough of the West’s failure to kick-start the peace process to allow Moscow to take a stab at mediating new negotiations.

Putin can work with this. In bringing the two sides to Moscow, “Russia is just trying to launch a process and have it tagged as ‘The Moscow Process,’ and be seen as a capital where one of the world’s most long-standing intractable conflicts is being solved,” Troitskiy says. For Putin, this small feat would be a major success. For Israelis and Palestinians, however, it’s unlikely to bring peace.

Related
World
Putin, Palestinian President Abbas Share KGB Past, Says Soviet Document
Russia
Why Has Israel Sent Russia a Historic Tank?
Russia
Moscow to Support Resolution on Palestinian Statehood
Can Vladimir Putin Bring Peace to the Middle East?

33 minutes ago

Part of asserting yourself as a great power is doing the things great powers do. And it is this line of thinking that informs much of Moscow’s foreign policy. In recent years, President Vladimir Putin ...

18 minutes ago

Chess Chief Pledges to Face Electric Chair Over Islamic State Claims

1 hour ago

Traffic Cops Begin Crackdown on Moscow's 'Golden Youth'

1 hour ago

Almost Half of Russians Say Violence Victims Provoked Attacker - Poll

2 hours ago

Russia's Birth Rate Growing Despite Economic Crisis

3 hours ago

Oil Companies Ask Russian Drivers to Share Tax Hike Burden

3 hours ago

Smear Campaigns Skyrocket Ahead of Duma Elections

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Healthy Spots to Shop, Eat and Relax

Think of yourself as a bit of a health nut or simply looking to detox after all those raucous City Day celebrations? From the best ...

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Healthy Spots to Shop, Eat and Relax

Think of yourself as a bit of a health nut or simply looking to detox after all those raucous City Day celebrations? From the best ...

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Healthy Spots to Shop, Eat and Relax

Think of yourself as a bit of a health nut or simply looking to detox after all those raucous City Day celebrations? From the best ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

18 minutes ago

Chess Chief Pledges to Face Electric Chair Over Islamic State Claims

1 hour ago

Traffic Cops Begin Crackdown on Moscow's 'Golden Youth'

1 hour ago

Almost Half of Russians Say Violence Victims Provoked Attacker - Poll

18 minutes ago

Chess Chief Pledges to Face Electric Chair Over Islamic State Claims

1 hour ago

Traffic Cops Begin Crackdown on Moscow's 'Golden Youth'

1 hour ago

Almost Half of Russians Say Violence Victims Provoked Attacker - Poll
2 days ago
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
Russia's Post-Election Economy: Down, But Not Out
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
2 days ago

Russia's parliamentary elections are rapidly approaching, but this time politicians aren't making any pie-in-the-sky promises. After all, pie costs money and they don’t have any. But they are also careful to avoid making any unpopular decisions, preferring to postpone them for another 18 to 24 ...

Print edition — today

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada

4 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest

4 hours ago

It may be cold, grey and miserable outside, but this weekend's Oktoberfest gives you the perfect excuse to gather a group of friends, raise a Maß (a liter of beer) and tuck into some hearty Bavarian fare — lederhosen optional. While Moscow is no Munich, there are still plenty of ...

4 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest

4 hours ago

It may be cold, grey and miserable outside, but this weekend's Oktoberfest gives you the perfect excuse to gather a group of friends, raise a Maß (a liter of beer) and tuck into some hearty Bavarian fare — lederhosen optional. While Moscow is no Munich, there are still plenty of places you can get in the festive spirit.

4 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest

4 hours ago

It may be cold, grey and miserable outside, but this weekend's Oktoberfest gives you the perfect excuse to gather a group of friends, raise a Maß (a liter of beer) and tuck into some hearty Bavarian fare — lederhosen optional. While Moscow is no Munich, there are still plenty of places you can get in the festive spirit.

9 hours ago

One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia’s Only Independent Pollster Levada

On Sept. 5, the Justice Ministry included Levada on its “foreign agents” registry after finding the NGO was engaged in “political activity” and receiving funding from abroad. It came on the doorstep of a parliamentary vote and right after Levada published an 8-percent drop in ruling party’s United Russia’s rating.

see more

9 hours ago

One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia’s Only Independent Pollster Levada

On Sept. 5, the Justice Ministry included Levada on its “foreign agents” registry after finding the NGO was engaged in “political activity” and receiving funding from abroad. It came on ...

22 hours ago

Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash

The bundles of pristine U.S. dollars were neatly packed in plastic bags and boxes. The money was stacked so high that it took ...

9 hours ago

One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia’s Only Independent Pollster Levada

On Sept. 5, the Justice Ministry included Levada on its “foreign agents” registry after finding the NGO was engaged in “political activity” and receiving funding from abroad. It came on the doorstep of a parliamentary vote and right after Levada published an 8-percent drop in ruling party’s United Russia’s rating.

New issue — today

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada
Call of the Wild: Putin and Medvedev Bond in the Great Outdoors
3 days, 3 hours ago
Forget awkward office outings: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister grabbed the chance to enjoy some real bonding time far from the Kremlin's stuffy ...

2 hours ago

Russia's Birth Rate Growing Despite Economic Crisis

3 hours ago

Oil Companies Ask Russian Drivers to Share Tax Hike Burden

3 hours ago

Smear Campaigns Skyrocket Ahead of Duma Elections

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash

The bundles of pristine U.S. dollars were neatly packed in plastic bags and boxes. The money was stacked so high that it took law enforcement several days to add it ...

1 day ago

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble
Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's Central Bank has revealed. Net outflow for the first eight months of the year totaled $9.9 billion, the bank said, driven by a higher demand for foreign assets among Russian companies. The country's cash inflow was boosted by banks selling off more foreign assets than they needed to service their debt abroad.

1 day ago

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble
Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's Central Bank has revealed. Net outflow for the first eight months of the year totaled $9.9 billion, the bank said, driven by a higher demand for foreign assets among Russian companies. The country's cash inflow was boosted by banks selling off more foreign assets than they needed to service their debt abroad.

5 hours ago

Russian Sports Minister Mutko Offers to Help in WADA Hacker Investigation
The Russian Sports Ministry has been directed to help investigate the hackers who attacked computer systems at the ...

7 hours ago

U.S., Russia to Coordinate Syria Airstrikes in Dedicated Geneva Center
Russia and the United States are to coordinate their fight against the Islamic State through a dedicated center ...

5 hours ago

Russian Sports Minister Mutko Offers to Help in WADA Hacker Investigation
The Russian Sports Ministry has been directed to help investigate the hackers who attacked computer systems at the ...

7 hours ago

U.S., Russia to Coordinate Syria Airstrikes in Dedicated Geneva Center
Russia and the United States are to coordinate their fight against the Islamic State through a dedicated center ...

2 hours ago

Russia's Birth Rate Growing Despite Economic Crisis
Russia's birth rate is still increasing despite the country's ongoing economic crisis, a report by the Institute for ...

3 hours ago

Oil Companies Ask Russian Drivers to Share Tax Hike Burden
Russian oil companies could shift the cost of new tax proposals onto consumers, the Kommersant newspaper reported Thursday. ...
3 days ago
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
Government Struggles to Control Regions' Spiraling Debt Problem
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
3 days ago

The Russian government may restructure the commercial debt held by Russia’s poorest regions, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who is ...

8 hours ago

Russian Anti-Corruption Cop May Have Hidden Money for Crooked Bankers – Reports

8 hours ago

Russia's Finance Ministry: Too Early for Optimism About Oil Prices

10 hours ago

Duma Candidate Tries to Get Voters to ‘Pokemon Go’ to the Polls

19 hours ago

Head of Russia's Powerful Investigative Committee Expected to Step Down

1 day ago

Aeroflot Privatization Delayed to 2020

1 day ago

Russia Blocks Access to Adult Site Pornhub
Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend
1 day ago
Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music Week, which is back in the city for the second time this weekend. ...
Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend
1 day ago
Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music ...
Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash
22 hours ago
The bundles of pristine U.S. dollars were neatly packed in plastic bags and boxes. The money was stacked ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble

Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Whether you're looking for a new morning pitstop to satisfy your caffeine cravings, hankering after some ...

Most Read

U.S., Russia to Coordinate Syria Airstrikes in Dedicated Geneva Center

One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia’s Only Independent Pollster Levada

Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash

Russia Blocks Access to Adult Site Pornhub
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+