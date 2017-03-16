The Kremlin’s Propaganda Network Wants to Debunk Fake News

Since 2005, when the Kremlin launched “Russia Today” to promote Moscow’s perspective on world news, foreign media regulators have been slapping the TV network with violations of rules on impartial reporting, and criticizing it for acting as the Russian government’s mouthpiece.

RT's mission to regurgitate Moscow's line has been most palpable in its coverage of the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, where Russian troops have intervened directly.

Ukrainians are stringing up Russian children in the war-torn east and crucifying them, RT told its viewers. In Syria, the West armed ISIS, while Russia shed blood and treasure to liberate Aleppo from Islamist terrorists, RT’s audience also learned.

Neither of these stories are true. In fact, they were so fabricated that British regulator Ofcom formally investigated RT and ruled that the network had breached the country’s media codes.

An unlikely crusade

Given RT’s reputation for reporting bogus news, you might think it lacks the credentials to start debunking “fake news,” but that’s precisely what the folks at the network’s Moscow headquarters have decided to do.

On Wednesday, RT launched FakeCheck, a website it says is dedicated to helping readers “separate fact from fake.”

“Misinformation can spread like wildfire,” said RT head of news Andrey Kiyashko, a man who would know.