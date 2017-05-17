Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Putin Offers U.S. Senate Record of Trump's White House Meeting
3 hours ago Moscow Marriage Registry Bans 'Inconvenient' Music and Food
4 hours ago Moscow Officials Vote on Home Demolition Plan Despite Prosecutors' Warnings
Meanwhile…
Russian Orthodox Church Says Not All Atheists Are Criminals
Meanwhile…
Video: Python Captured in Moscow Trashcans
Meanwhile…
Say Hello to Russia's Hip, New Anti-Protest Anthem
Meanwhile…
Putin Showcases Soviet Classics in Impromptu Piano Performance
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Putin Offers U.S. Senate Record of Trump's White House Meeting
3 hours ago Moscow Marriage Registry Bans 'Inconvenient' Music and Food
4 hours ago Moscow Officials Vote on Home Demolition Plan Despite Prosecutors' Warnings

The Kremlin Reportedly Paid $35,000 for an Anti-Protest Music Video

May 17, 2017 — 19:03
— Update: 19:07
May 17, 2017 — 19:03
— Update: 19:07
Most Read
Moscow
News and Openings
Business
Telegram App to Refuse Russia's Data Demands
Moscow
The City of Moscow Has Its Own Propaganda Empire
Moscow
Hong Kong: Chinese Fusion Up in the Air
Alisa Vox / YouTube

The Putin administration reportedly paid Russian pop star Alisa Vox 2 million rubles ($35,000) to appear in a music video featuring a song that would “take to task the anti-Kremlin opposition,” a source close to the singer told the website Meduza. The same source said Vox and her collaborators are also counting on further work orders from the Kremlin.

Vox’s new song, “Baby Boy,” landed on YouTube this Monday, where it’s attracted 1.3 million views and an impressive 160,000 “down votes” against just 11,000 “up votes.” In a recent Web feature story, The Moscow Times translated Vox’s lyrics into English, including such memorable lines as “Freedom, money, girls — you’ll get it all, even power. So, kid, stay out of politics, and give your brain a shower.”

“Baby Boy” Alisa Vox

Vox, a former singer in the rock band Leningrad, told Meduza that she wrote “Baby Boy” herself, and said she’s been “driven nuts” by questions about the Kremlin’s supposed role in creating the song.

In an interview with RBC-TV on Tuesday, Vox said she wrote “Baby Boy” out of concern “for the fate of those who are being deceived and misled,” referring to the thousands of young people who joined Alexei Navalny’s anti-corruption rallies across the country on March 26. “At the very least, climbing up lampposts is dangerous, because what if you fall from there,” Vox added, referring to a widely shared photograph from Pushkin Square during Navalny’s rally showing a police officer trying to pull down two protesters from atop a streetlight.

Say Hello to Russia's Hip, New Anti-Protest Anthem

Meduza also managed to track down one of the men who appeared as a band member in the “Baby Boy” music video. Oleg Belousov told the website that he responded to a casting call for “bearded ripped dudes” and received 5,000 rubles ($85) for a day’s filming — double the usual pay, he told Meduza.

Neither Belousov, Vox, nor Vox’s PR agent said they could identify the music video’s director. “I didn’t ask them what their names are,” Vox told Meduza, when asked about the production team. Her usual keyboardist also said he played no role in making “Baby Boy.”

Two sources in the Putin administration reportedly told Meduza that the Kremlin has no connection to Vox’s new song. One source suggested that the music video is likely the work of “some group of political analysts” or other “non-mainstream” actors, who are “trying to do something” that they think will help President Putin. The same source compared Vox’s song to a viral video released on YouTube in late April comparing Navalny to Adolf Hitler, which critics have also claimed was orchestrated by figures in the Putin administration — allegations the Kremlin denies.

Putin Offers U.S. Senate Record of Trump's White House Meeting

2 hours ago

Putin finally comments on the maelstrom engulfing Washington.

3 hours ago

Moscow Marriage Registry Bans 'Inconvenient' Music and Food

4 hours ago

Moscow Officials Vote on Home Demolition Plan Despite Prosecutors' Warnings

4 hours ago

Muscovites Say Developer Profits and Money Laundering Is Behind Home Demolition Scheme

8 hours ago

Four Dead in Volgograd Gas Explosion

21 hours ago

Russian Orthodox Church Says Not All Atheists Are Criminals

1 day ago

Monorail to Disappear From Moscow's Skies

3 hours ago

Moscow Marriage Registry Bans 'Inconvenient' Music and Food

4 hours ago

Moscow Officials Vote on Home Demolition Plan Despite Prosecutors' Warnings

4 hours ago

Muscovites Say Developer Profits and Money Laundering Is Behind Home Demolition Scheme

3 hours ago

Moscow Marriage Registry Bans 'Inconvenient' Music and Food

4 hours ago

Moscow Officials Vote on Home Demolition Plan Despite Prosecutors' Warnings

4 hours ago

Muscovites Say Developer Profits and Money Laundering Is Behind Home Demolition Scheme

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

News and Openings

Clothing in an art squat, burgers at the butcher, steak specialists, and culinary students serving up breakfast all day long.

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

News and Openings

Clothing in an art squat, burgers at the butcher, steak specialists, and culinary students serving up breakfast all day long.

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

News and Openings

Clothing in an art squat, burgers at the butcher, steak specialists, and culinary students serving up breakfast all day long.

Gig

Isaac Nightingale: Renascence

Wed. May. 17 Fri. May. 19
Red
07:00 p.m.

Singer and composer Isaac Nightingale (Vadim Kapustin) presents his new album. The Renascence show features dance, pop, indie, electronic, soul, lounge music and new songs. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

Moscow Marriage Registry Bans 'Inconvenient' Music and Food

4 hours ago

Moscow Officials Vote on Home Demolition Plan Despite Prosecutors' Warnings

4 hours ago

Muscovites Say Developer Profits and Money Laundering Is Behind Home Demolition Scheme

5 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
5 days ago

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you say? The art of what Russians call вежливый отказ (politely saying no) is worth mastering.

Print edition — 6 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner

1 day ago

Telegram App to Refuse Russia's Data Demands

1 day ago

The company behind messaging app Telegram has said it will not hand over information to the Russian state amid reports of government pressure to give up company data.

1 day ago

Telegram App to Refuse Russia's Data Demands

1 day ago

The company behind messaging app Telegram has said it will not hand over information to the Russian state amid reports of government pressure to give up company data.

1 day ago

Telegram App to Refuse Russia's Data Demands

1 day ago

The company behind messaging app Telegram has said it will not hand over information to the Russian state amid reports of government pressure to give up company data.

In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback

2 days, 3 hours ago
The brutal Soviet ruler Josef Stalin is making an unlikely comeback in modern day Russia.

8 hours ago

Four Dead in Volgograd Gas Explosion

21 hours ago

Russian Orthodox Church Says Not All Atheists Are Criminals

1 day, 2 hours ago

Monorail to Disappear From Moscow's Skies

1 day ago

The City of Moscow Has Its Own Propaganda Empire

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin takes the tricks Russia plays on foreign audiences and puts them to use against his own constituents.

see more

1 day ago

The City of Moscow Has Its Own Propaganda Empire

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin takes the tricks Russia plays on foreign audiences and puts them to use against his own constituents.

1 day ago

7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer

With the promise of summer around the corner, it’s time to get out and make the most of the outdoors. Adrenaline junkie? Fitness ...

1 day ago

The City of Moscow Has Its Own Propaganda Empire

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin takes the tricks Russia plays on foreign audiences and puts them to use against his own constituents.

New issue — 6 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner
6 days ago
By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov

Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)

By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov
6 days ago

The economy and concerns over North Korea will bring Russia and Japan closer — not any desire to resolve future of the ...

1 day ago

Russia Is Getting a Patriotic Council to Fight 'Cultural Extremism'

1 day ago

Ukraine to Block Russian Social Media in Sweeping Sanctions

1 day ago

Video: Python Captured in Moscow Trashcans

1 day ago

Number of Russians with HIV Rises 5%

1 day ago

Russia's U.S. Embassy Refuses to Comment on Trump's Alleged Islamic State Leak

2 days ago

Putin Showcases Soviet Classics in Impromptu Piano Performance

Wed. May. 17

More events
Odd Job Cinema
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me Cinema
The Lady of the Camellias Theater
The Karamazovs Theater
Lucia di Lammermoor Opera
Ugo Rondinone. Your Age and My Age and the Age of the Rainbow Exhibition

1 day ago

Russia Is Getting a Patriotic Council to Fight 'Cultural Extremism'

1 day ago

Ukraine to Block Russian Social Media in Sweeping Sanctions

1 day ago

Video: Python Captured in Moscow Trashcans

1 day ago

Number of Russians with HIV Rises 5%

1 day ago

Russia's U.S. Embassy Refuses to Comment on Trump's Alleged Islamic State Leak

2 days ago

Putin Showcases Soviet Classics in Impromptu Piano Performance

8 hours ago

Four Dead in Volgograd Gas Explosion

21 hours ago

Russian Orthodox Church Says Not All Atheists Are Criminals

1 day ago

Monorail to Disappear From Moscow's Skies

7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer

1 day ago
With the promise of summer around the corner, it’s time to get out and make the most of the outdoors. Adrenaline junkie? Fitness ...

Hong Kong: Chinese Fusion Up in the Air

1 day ago
Hong Kong at the Holiday Inn Sokolniki continues the culinary ...

7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer

1 day ago
With the promise of summer around the corner, it’s time to get out and make the most of ...
From our partners
Opera in Palace. Every Thursday from May 18th till September 14th
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center

Theater

All Over

New staging from Kama Ginkas based on Edward Albee’s play.

Wed. May. 31 Wed. May. 31
Theater Yunogo Zritelya
06:00 p.m.

In an alcove of a town house a great man lay dying. In the anteroom, awaiting his death are his wife, his mistress, his best friend, his feckless son and daughter. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Hong Kong: Chinese Fusion Up in the Air

Hong Kong at the Holiday Inn Sokolniki continues the culinary syncretism of its namesake, drawing on ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Say Hello to Russia's Hip, New Anti-Protest Anthem

Alisa Vox, formerly a singer in the Russian rock band Leningrad, released a new music video ...

Most Read

News and Openings

Telegram App to Refuse Russia's Data Demands

The City of Moscow Has Its Own Propaganda Empire

Hong Kong: Chinese Fusion Up in the Air
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+