The Joy of Giving

Moscow’s biggest seasonal festival, Journey into Christmas, kicked off in an explosion of twinkling lights and fir trees. But it’s not all about buying and being entertained — it’s about giving back to the community, too. The Moscow Times is here to give you a rundown of some of the best family-friendly events that will allow you and the kids to get ready for Christmas while helping those in need.

Make toys on Tverskoi Bulvar

On Dec. 27 and Jan. 9, join Russian Birch, a charity that assists large families, single elderly people and people with disabilities. You and your family can take part in a master class on making soft toys and dolls. From 3 to 7 p.m.

