The Internet Is Accusing Putin of Using U.S. Footage to Boast About Russia's Airforce

Researchers from the Conflict Intelligence Team have already compared the controversial footage.

June 20, 2017
— Update: 18:50
By Katie Davies
By Katie Davies
Edelveis Ararat / YouTube

If you're a fan of a certain President Putin, then you've probably seen at least some of U.S. director Oliver Stone's latest project: "The Putin Interviews."

Stone, who has shrugged off accusations that the documentary all but fawns over its subject, spent days in the heart of the Kremlin to make the documentary. Stone followed the Russian president's every step.

Read More: Oliver Stone Has Launched Putin’s Re-Election Campaign

Stone quizzed Putin on Russia's response to a number of global problems, including the ongoing war in Syria.

In one scene, Putin appears to proffer his own mobile phone, showing Stone footage of the Russian military's work in the area. "This is what our airforce is doing," he says. 

You can see the full moment here at 49 minutes and 10 seconds:

In a scene at 49 minutes, 10 seconds into the third episode, Putin shows Stone military footage. Berlin gegen Krieg / YouTube

The clip caught the attention of a number of eagle-eyed viewers, who said that they had seen the footage before.

They claim that the video isn't Russian at all, but this footage of a U.S. military helicopter in Afghanistan shown below.

U.S. military footage from 2013. AH64apacheaction / YouTube

Researchers from the Conflict Intelligence Team, a Russian non-profit organization, have already compared the U.S. footage with that from Stone’s documentary. They appear to be almost identical.

Key differences include the fact that Putin's version appears to have Russian-language audio: but copies of the video with Russian pilot chatter does exist on YouTube.

Some have speculated that the audio appears to be a recorded conversation between Ukrainian pilots during military operations over Donetsk. 

Video of U.S. Forces in Afghanistan with Russian audio. Edelveis Ararat / YouTube

Neither Oliver Stone or the Kremlin have commented on the claims.

BuzzFeed's investigation plays into a dominant narrative within the West where "Russia is to blame."

