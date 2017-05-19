The Growing Risks of Russia’s Military Intervention in Syria (Op-Ed)

Russia’s military intervention in Syria has paid important foreign and domestic policy returns for the Kremlin.

The Kremlin has demonstrated that it is willing and able to project military force well beyond its immediate neighborhood. It has complicated the military mission of the U.S. and its coalition allies in Syria, and increased pressure on Europe by adding to the flow of refugees. It has made Russia a geopolitical player in the Middle East, and has contributed to the deepening rift between Turkey and its NATO allies. Finally, it has helped solidify Putin’s popularity at home.

But, with the possible exception of Turkey’s geopolitical reorientation, these gains will likely to prove temporary. The Syrian war has been devastating, and Russia is now the patron of a weak, unstable, and impoverished state far from its core Eurasian interests.

The war has resulted in over 400,000 deaths, 6.3 million internally displaced persons and 5 million refugees in neighboring countries. Much of Aleppo, Homs, Hama, and parts of Damascus have been destroyed, and Raqqa is likely to suffer a similar fate in the coming months. Damascus has lost control of most of the country’s northeast, where Syria’s agricultural production is concentrated, as well as most oil and gas fields in the Euphrates Valley.

Russia’s intervention has kept a client state in its camp. But Syria is now a very weak and precarious state that will need military and economic support when the war finally ends.

That, unfortunately, will not happen soon, despite efforts by Russia or any other outside powers to arrange a political settlement. Lines of control among the numerous combatants are very muddled. This makes a general ceasefire highly unlikely, and there is no prospect of a ceasefire with the many jihadist and jihadist-leaning groups among the rebels.

Furthermore, Damascus’s military position remains precarious, despite its territorial gains. It has serious manpower problems, there is no firm chain of command for its various elements, and the Iranians, Hezbollah, and other allied combatants don’t answer to Assad. While there has been some consolidation among rebel forces over the past year, they remain splintered and increasingly dominated by jihadi groups. Finally, outside powers — including the United States, its European and Gulf States allies, and indeed Turkey — are unlikely to support a political settlement that is acceptable to Damascus, Moscow, and Teheran. This means that arms will continue to flow into Syria for the foreseeable future.

Despite all this, there is almost no chance that the Kremlin will consider changing course in Syria before Russia’s presidential elections in March 2018. At that point, however, Putin and his advisers may start to wonder if the long-term costs of Russia’s military operations in Syria outweigh the benefits. Those costs are already significant. The intervention has made a rapprochement with the West all the more difficult, and has put Assad (or his successor) in a position to derail a possible Trump-Putin “reset” through mass-casualty chemical weapons attacks. It has also elevated Russia in the hierarchy of Sunni jihadists’ enemies and led many moderate Sunnis to conclude that Russia is on the side of Iran and its Shi’a allies.