The Great Outdoors

For a huge urban center, Moscow has a surprising number of places for recreation, even in the winter. Most sites are easily accessible by metro or bus. Whether you want to ski downhill or cross-country, try out a snowboard or just stroll in the fresh frosty air, we’ve got it for you. And guess what? There are husky puppies, too



Volen and Stepanovo Volen, 60 kilometers to the north of the city, is one of the best-known ski resorts in the Moscow region. A short 15-minute bus ride away is Stepanovo, a smaller complex. There are ski lifts, runs of varying difficulty, and high-quality slope maintenance, as well as an alpine-themed hotel and Russian and Finnish bath houses on site. 1 Troitskaya Ulitsa. Yahroma, Moscow region. +7 (495) 993 9540. www.volen.ru



Meshcersky Park Located just outside the city limits in Odinstovo, Meshchersky Park is one of the newest additions to Moscow’s outdoor preserves with lots of woodlands and a large pond. It’s a beautiful place for quiet walks. There are paths and routes for cross-country skiing — a total of five tracks, ranging from just over a kilometer to four kilometers. You can rent skis there or bring your own. Odinstovsky raion. Bus 883 from Metro Filyovsky Park to Mershchersky Prud stop. park-meshersky.ru

Kuzminki Park Kuzminki offers several types of sled rides pulled by magnificent and strong huskies for both kids and adults. You can choose a simple twenty-minute ride and a tour of the husky nursery or a more adult-oriented, three-hour trip to a lake in the depths of the park — with champagne and a barbecue afterwards. And then — more snuggles with husky puppies. 7 Ulitsa Zarechye, Bldg. 2. Metro Lublino. +7 (915) 034 0834. park-kuzminki.ru



Sokolniki This huge park has some of the best skiing in the city. Besides a 2-kilometer track, you can go off it to zip around part of the 45-kilometer ski route. If you have your own skis, it’s open 24 /7, otherwise you can rent some at the park where the 6th Luchevoi and Maisky Prosek come together. If you don’t want to ski, you can stroll through the forest, skate on the big rink, try Nordic walking, or go tubing down one of the hills. 1/1 Ulitsa Sokolnichesky Val. Metro Sokolniki. +7 (499) 393 9222. park.sokolniki.com/en



Kant Kant is an artificial hill just a 5-minute walk from Nagornaya metro station, where you can enjoy snowboarding or skiing. Nicknamed the “Moscow Alps” by its management, Kant offers 11 ski runs including one trail exclusively for beginners. There are also tubing runs, a cafe and instructors for newbies. 7 Elektrolitny Proyezd, Bldg. 2. Metro Nagornaya. +7 (495) 669 7849. kant-sport.ru/sports/skiing/ svobodnoe-katanie

