The Great Outdoors
Bundle up warmly and enjoy
For a huge
urban center,
Moscow has
a surprising number
of places for recreation,
even in the winter.
Most sites are easily
accessible by metro
or bus. Whether you
want to ski downhill
or cross-country, try
out a snowboard or just
stroll in the fresh frosty
air, we’ve got it for you.
And guess what? There
are husky puppies, too
Volen and Stepanovo
Volen, 60 kilometers to the north of the city, is one of the best-known ski resorts in the Moscow region. A short 15-minute bus ride away is Stepanovo, a smaller complex. There are ski lifts, runs of varying difficulty, and high-quality slope maintenance, as well as an alpine-themed hotel and Russian and Finnish bath houses on site.
1 Troitskaya Ulitsa. Yahroma,
Moscow region. +7 (495) 993 9540.
www.volen.ru
Meshcersky Park
Located just outside the city limits in Odinstovo, Meshchersky Park is one of the newest additions to Moscow’s outdoor preserves with lots of woodlands and a large pond. It’s a beautiful place for quiet walks. There are paths and routes for cross-country skiing — a total of five tracks, ranging from just over a kilometer to four kilometers. You can rent skis there or bring your own.
Odinstovsky raion. Bus 883 from Metro Filyovsky Park to Mershchersky Prud stop. park-meshersky.ru
Kuzminki Park
Kuzminki offers several types of sled rides pulled by magnificent and strong huskies for both kids and adults. You can choose a simple twenty-minute ride and a tour of the husky nursery or a more adult-oriented, three-hour trip to a lake in the depths of the park — with champagne and a barbecue afterwards. And then — more snuggles with husky puppies.
7 Ulitsa Zarechye, Bldg. 2.
Metro Lublino. +7 (915) 034 0834.
park-kuzminki.ru
Sokolniki
This huge park has some of the best skiing in the city. Besides a 2-kilometer track, you can go off it to zip around part of the 45-kilometer ski route. If you have your own skis, it’s open 24 /7, otherwise you can rent some at the park where the 6th Luchevoi and Maisky Prosek come together. If you don’t want to ski, you can stroll through the forest, skate on the big rink, try Nordic walking, or go tubing down one of the hills.
1/1 Ulitsa Sokolnichesky Val.
Metro Sokolniki. +7 (499) 393 9222.
park.sokolniki.com/en
Kant
Kant is an artificial hill just a 5-minute walk from Nagornaya metro station, where you can enjoy snowboarding or skiing. Nicknamed the “Moscow Alps” by its management, Kant offers 11 ski runs including one trail exclusively for beginners. There are also tubing runs, a cafe and instructors for newbies.
7 Elektrolitny Proyezd, Bldg. 2.
Metro Nagornaya.
+7 (495) 669 7849.
kant-sport.ru/sports/skiing/
svobodnoe-katanie
Lisya Gora
Lisya Gora, or “Fox Mountain,” is a picturesquely named complex seven kilometers outside Moscow city limits, that offers five slopes catering to both beginners and confident skiers. The complex has snowboard and ski jumps, including some for freestyle practice. Tubing is an option, and all runs are open until midnight if you prefer nighttime skiing.
Leonovskoye Shosse,
Balashikha, Moscow region.
+7 (985) 210 0906. foxrock.su