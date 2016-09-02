Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
38 minutes ago Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East
2 hours ago WADA Suffers Daily Harassment From Russian Hackers – Director General Niggli
3 hours ago Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – “Dead”
Opinion
Russian Linguists Get Ready to Play the Blame Game
Opinion
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch
Opinion
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
Moscow
Getting Wet the Russian Way

The Final Encounter: Obama and Putin to Meet at G20 Summit

Anticipating Hillary Clinton’s presidency, Vladimir Putin doesn’t want to spoil his final chance with Barack Obama.
Sep. 02 2016 — 14:00
— Update: 13:27
By Vladimir Frolov
Sep. 02 2016 — 14:00
— Update: 13:27
By Vladimir Frolov
Most Read
World
Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – “Dead”
Russia
Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support
World
Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting
Moscow
Knowledge and Flowers: Russia’s Back to School Day
Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hugs President Barack Obama after joining him on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , July 27, 2016. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 4 to lock in his geopolitical gains in a private meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama before the clock runs out for the Obama administration.

Moscow is traditionally averse to entering into strategic deals with lame-duck U.S. presidents, preferring to open a new page with the new U.S. leader. Thus, when President Bill Clinton made his final visit to Moscow in the summer of 2000 with a sweeping proposal to modify the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and make deep cuts in strategic nuclear weapons, Putin opted to wait it out, a decision he might have regretted later.

With Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump running on what looks like a Kremlin-sponsored foreign policy platform, Moscow might have even more incentive to procrastinate on serious diplomacy with the outgoing U.S. team. But the opposite is the case. The confluence of acute geopolitical crises, the need to cash in Russia’s winning diplomatic chips in Syria and Ukraine, the strategic realignment of the Obama administration’s policy in Syria with Moscow’s goals and the fear of dealing with of the Clinton administration in 2017 push Moscow to secure last-minute deals with Obama. The hope is to lock in certain political agreements on terms favorable to Russia and thus limit the policy options for the incoming administration.

With Trump trailing badly in the polls, Moscow is bracing itself for a Clinton presidency. Putin has a testy relationship with Clinton, who has always been more skeptical of Obama’s “reset” with Russia, taking a darker view of Putin’s intentions. Her public comments on Putin (“he has no soul” in 2008, or comparing him to Hitler in 2014) have not endeared her to the Kremlin ruler who once tried to impress her with personal tales of his family surviving the siege of Leningrad during World War II. The ultimate offense, in Putin’s view, was Clinton’s 2011 OSCE statement on the “undemocratic nature” of Russia’s parliamentary elections that were followed by mass protests in Moscow.

Now Moscow views the future Clinton administration with poorly concealed dismay. The Kremlin expects her to be much more forceful in pushing back Russia’s attempts to challenge and disrupt the U.S.-led world order and more willing to deploy military forces to advance U.S. interests and democratic regime change in Russia’s neighborhood.

It is unclear whether this perception is true — Clinton has not expounded on her Russia policy choices other than challenging Trump’s overly Putin-friendly views. She said that Putin appreciates “toughness and resolve” and pledged to push back against the Russian leader. But what specifically that means on issues like Syria, Ukraine and European security, she and her team have not spelled out. The Russian state media, in gross disregard for Russia’s foreign policy interests, is running a character assassination campaign against Clinton, mouthing the most absurd and debunked conspiracy theories about her. Together with allegations of Russian hacking of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) emails and even voter registration systems in some states, this seems to be crudely designed to tell Clinton that Russia is not to be messed with.

For Putin, the G20 meeting with Obama is perhaps the last opportunity to personally clinch a deal on Syria and to advance Russia’s vision for the Minsk-2 settlement with Ukraine. The Kremlin believes the Obama administration is eager to settle Ukraine and significantly advance on Syria before its time runs out. Moscow is making a last-ditch effort to negotiate directly with the West over the terms of the settlement that Ukraine needs to be pushed to implement, but its proposal for a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 with French and German leaders, instead of the Normandy Four format that includes Ukraine, fizzled out.

Thus, the meeting with Obama is considered crucial in pushing Kiev to accept Russia’s demands for a federal state with the Donbass separatists. It is unclear whether Moscow is prepared to push for this by leveraging its cooperation in Syria or whether Obama would even be prepared to accept implicit linkages between the two issues.

On Syria, the United States has moved closer to the Russian position of keeping Syrian President Bashar Assad in power for the transitional period, provided Russia forces the regime to stop the indiscriminate bombings. But Moscow is still pushing against Washington demands for a virtual veto over Syria and Russia’s air operations in a deal that otherwise would grant Moscow’s wishes for a military alliance with Washington to combat terrorism.

Obama will probably use the encounter with Putin to warn the Russian leader of the imminent U.S. response to Russian cyber operations in the United States that go beyond legitimate intelligence collection.

It’s a full plate for their last meeting, but still a chance to make history.

Related
Russia's Virulent Hatred of Barack Obama
Russia
Obama: ‘Putin is Not Completely Stupid’
Russia
Putin and Obama Discuss Syria, Ukraine in Phone Call
Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment

3 hours ago

“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. Books have been written, films recorded. I’m happy, I’m satisfied.” For better or worse, the boastful leader of Russia’s ...

38 minutes ago

Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East

2 hours ago

WADA Suffers Daily Harassment From Russian Hackers – Director General Niggli

3 hours ago

Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – “Dead”

19 hours ago

Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting

22 hours ago

Russian Police Arrest Mothers, Widows and Journalists Attending Beslan Memorial Event

1 day ago

Russian Kills 10 Year-Old With Hammer Over 'Stolen Vegetables'

40 seconds ago

40 seconds ago

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which ...

40 seconds ago

40 seconds ago

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which ...

40 seconds ago

40 seconds ago

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

38 minutes ago

Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East

2 hours ago

WADA Suffers Daily Harassment From Russian Hackers – Director General Niggli

3 hours ago

Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – “Dead”

38 minutes ago

Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East

2 hours ago

WADA Suffers Daily Harassment From Russian Hackers – Director General Niggli

3 hours ago

Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – “Dead”
20 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
Russian Linguists Get Ready to Play the Blame Game
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
20 hours ago

Every December Russian linguists vote on their favorite word of the year — one that sums up the previous 12 months. This year I’m anticipating a slew of words all connected with accusation, blame and getting caught. It’s not the Summer of Love, it’s the ...

Print edition — yesterday

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

3 hours ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

3 hours ago

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.

3 hours ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

3 hours ago

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.

3 hours ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

3 hours ago

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.

3 hours ago

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry suggested to President Vladimir Putin that the National Informatics Center (NIC), a Rostec subsidiary, be entrusted with implementing the law requiring the storage of phone and Internet communications that was authored by State Duma Deputy Irina Yarovaya and Senator Viktor ...

see more

3 hours ago

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry ...

16 hours ago

Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support

With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a parliamentary vote, ruling party United Russia is struggling to reverse a downward trend.

3 hours ago

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry suggested to President Vladimir Putin that the National Informatics Center (NIC), a Rostec subsidiary, be entrusted with implementing the law requiring the storage of phone and ...

New issue — yesterday

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association
Knowledge and Flowers: Russia’s Back to School Day
22 hours ago
This morning, millions of children in Russia have donned their school uniforms to mark the start of a new school year. While yawns and groans ...

19 hours ago

Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting

22 hours ago

Russian Police Arrest Mothers, Widows and Journalists Attending Beslan Memorial Event

1 day ago

Russian Kills 10 Year-Old With Hammer Over 'Stolen Vegetables'

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support

With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a parliamentary vote, ruling party United Russia is struggling to reverse a downward trend.

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: Celebrating a Multicultural City
This week we’ve pounded the pavements in a bid to explore the city from a different perspective. Whether it’s enjoying delicious food, discovering your natural dancing ability or remembering the past, here are some multicultural destinations where you can learn about the city’s diverse inhabitants with a view to understanding and respecting their culture.

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: Celebrating a Multicultural City
This week we’ve pounded the pavements in a bid to explore the city from a different perspective. Whether it’s enjoying delicious food, discovering your natural dancing ability or remembering the past, here are some multicultural destinations where you can learn about the city’s diverse inhabitants with a view to understanding and respecting their culture.

1 day ago

Ukraine Hands Production of Its Giant 'Dream' Plane to China
Ukraine’s state-owned Antonov aircraft company is to produce the world's largest cargo plane in partnership with the Chinese ...

1 day ago

Russia to Found It's Own Human Rights Group for Post-Soviet Bloc
Russia is to found its own human rights monitoring group in the former Soviet bloc, the Izvestia newspaper ...

1 day ago

Ukraine Hands Production of Its Giant 'Dream' Plane to China
Ukraine’s state-owned Antonov aircraft company is to produce the world's largest cargo plane in partnership with the Chinese ...

1 day ago

Russia to Found It's Own Human Rights Group for Post-Soviet Bloc
Russia is to found its own human rights monitoring group in the former Soviet bloc, the Izvestia newspaper ...

19 hours ago

Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting
A recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and a group of Eton schoolboys was organized thanks to ...

22 hours ago

Russian Police Arrest Mothers, Widows and Journalists Attending Beslan Memorial Event
Russian police have detained grieving relatives at an event commemorating the Beslan school massacre after they criticized Russian ...
6 days ago
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
6 days ago

Of all today’s political bromances, perhaps the most interesting is between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. ...

1 day ago

Russia's Paralympians Lose Appeal in Swiss Federal Court

1 day ago

Three Russian 2008 Medal Winners Found Guilty of Doping

1 day ago

Russian Doctors Treating Uzbek President Islam Karimov - Reports

1 day ago

IKEA Threatens Reduced Investment in Russia After Court Ruling

2 days ago

German Foreign Minister Supports Russian Return to G8

2 days ago

St. Petersburg Governor To Leave Post After Football Stadium Scandal — Reports
Russian Paralympians' Last Call for Rio
1 day ago
Alexei Obydyonnov, a two-time world champion in cycle racing, is visibly annoyed when asked about his chances participating in the 2016 Paralympic Games ...
Russian Paralympians' Last Call for Rio
1 day ago
Alexei Obydyonnov, a two-time world champion in cycle racing, is ...
Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support
16 hours ago
With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a parliamentary vote, ruling party United Russia is struggling ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: Celebrating a Multicultural City

This week we’ve pounded the pavements in a bid to explore the city from a different ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

A Very German Coup: AEB Boardroom Squabble Over Russian Sanctions

The tussle for control of the AEB, the most influential foreign business association in Russia, is ...

Most Read

Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – “Dead”

Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support

Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting

Knowledge and Flowers: Russia’s Back to School Day
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+