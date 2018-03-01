The Fabergé Museum of St. Petersburg

On the bank of the Fontanka river right in St. Petersburg’s city center, the Fabergé museum offers a fascinating fusion of art works from the times of Imperial Russia together with a temporary exhibition of Paris’ ‘wicked’ artists of the Roaring Twenties.

The Fabulous Fabergé Eggs

The museum owes its name to Peter Carl Gustavovich Fabergé, the head of the Fabergé dynasty and creator of the famous Easter eggs which bear his name. The House of Fabergé was founded in St. Petersburg in 1842, and its skilled and creative designers and jewelers soon made the company Purveyors to the Imperial Court, a title held until the Revolution in 1917.

The Shuvalov Palace, which hosts the permanent exhibition, is well worth a visit on its own merits. Its ten splendid rooms feature a vast collection of items once belonging to the Russian aristocracy and royal family as well as an exhibition of religious icons.

The most famous room, the Blue Room, holds the Imperial Easter Eggs, which represents the second largest collection of Imperial eggs in the world. The museum also preserves the First Hen Egg, also known as the Jeweled Hen Egg, the first egg that the Tsar Alexander III commissioned from Fabergé as a gift for his wife Maria Fyodorovna. The egg was received with such enthusiasm that a tradition was created, and each year milestones in the lives of the royal family were celebrated in intricate Easter eggs.