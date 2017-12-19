News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago From Cockroaches to Weather: What Isn't Russia Weaponizing?
1 hour ago Russia's Ministers Wary of New Year's Gifts After Ulyukayev Trial
2 hours ago Russia To Grant Police Access to Bank Customers’ Biometric Data
City
Russia's Most Impressive Views, through Instagram
City
Impressionists Meet Wanderers in Pushkin Museum
City
The Impressive Sight of Moscow's VDNKh Engulfed by Flames
City
First Official World Cup Store Opens in Central Moscow
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

The Best Seats in the House

The holiday season is a perfect time to indulge in Moscow's fine culture

Dec 19, 2017 — 10:00
— Update: 11:44
Dec 19, 2017 — 10:00
— Update: 11:44
Most Read
News
Russia to Shell Out $300M on the 2018 Presidential Elections
City
The Best Seats in the House
City
Russia's Most Impressive Views, through Instagram
Opinion
The Weaponization of Tedium Is Putin’s New Strategy (Op-ed)
A.Klyushkina / Stanislavsky Nemirovich-Danchenko Musical Theater Press Service

Moscow’s classical performing arts are at their finest during the holiday season, with family favorites as well as new Christmas and New Year’s events. But for the more adventurous music lovers, there are some exciting premieres and rarely performed pieces. Just be sure to buy your tickets right away!

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

Expect the unexpected in this meditation on love adapted from Shakespeare’s topsy-turvy comedy at the Gogol Center. Emotions fly high as spectators follow the actors around four luxurious sets in this visceral performance directed by Kirill Serebrennikov.

Dec. 28-31 at 7 p.m. 8 Ultisa Kazakova. Metro Kurskaya. +7 (495) 120 7543. en.gogolcenter.com/events

A Midsummer Night's Dream / Gogol Center Press Service

THE QUEEN OF SPADES

The world premiere at the Bolshoi Theater of Tchaikovsky’s proto-horror opera is directed by the popular Latvian director Rimas Tuminas. The piece, completed a year before Tchaikovsky’s early death, illustrates the growing delirium of an army engineer as he envisions himself seducing the matronly Queen of Spades for her riches.

Feb. 15-18 at 7 p.m. 1 Teatralnayas. Metro Teatralnaya. +7 (495) 455 5555. www.bolshoi.ru/en

SRETENSKY MONASTERY MEN’S CHOIR

Although Russian classical music may be best known to the world, the country also maintains an impressive tradition of opera-quality choral singing in its Orthodox churches. Characterized by a range of colors from the high tenor to the basso profundo, the Sretensky Monastery Men’s Choir’s unearthly timbre resonates with the inimical tolling of church bells. Even if you know nothing about the Orthodox Church, the music is beautiful and profoundly moving. Don’t miss their concert at the Chamber Hall of Dom Muzyki.

Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. 52 Kosmodamianskaya Neberezhnaya, Bldg. 8.Metro Paveletskaya. +7 (495) 730 1011. www.mmdm.ru/ru/events/hor-sretenskogo-monastyrya-14

Sretensky Monastery Men’s Choir’s Press Service

GUIDE TO THE ORCHESTRA

The Bolshoi Theater New Stage is the venue for a “theatrical concert” of Benjamin Britten’s “Young Person’s Guide the Orchestra” and Camille Saint-Saens’ zoological fantasy “Carnival of the Animals,” pieces that present the various orchestral instruments by comparing them to animals. This production adds video, playful young dancers, and interactive media sure to delight children of all ages.

Feb. 22-24, matinee and evening performances. 1 Teatralnaya. Metro Teatralnaya. +7 (495) 455 5555. bolshoi.ru/en/performances/4004/

Young Person’s Guide the Orchestra / Elena Fetisova / The Bolshoi Theater Press Service

THE SERVANT-MISTRESS

In this 18th-century comic opera at Helikon, a witty maidservant persuades her slow-on-the-uptake aristocratic master to marry her. The first of its kind, this comic opera mixes spoken dialogue and Harpo Marx-style mime in its jocular approach to aria. Giovanni Pergolesi’s masterpiece remains a hilarious all-time classic.

March 24 at 7 p.m. 19/16 Bolshaya Nikitskaya Ulitsa. Metro Chekhovskaya/Arbatskaya. +7 (495) 250 2222. www.helikon.ru/en/node/1043

Related
News
How to Repair Soviet Locomotives
Meanwhile…
Barbie Takes a Trip to the U.S.S.R.
News
Behind the Scenes at Miss Moscow 2017
City
Moscow Gets a New Museum
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+