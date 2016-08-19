Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
3 minutes ago Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud
48 minutes ago Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton
2 hours ago Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually
Moscow
Getting Wet the Russian Way
Moscow
Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer
Moscow
SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow
Moscow
Hostage Situation at Moscow Bank Ends Peacefully

Moscow Exhibitions: Catch Them While You Can

Aug. 19 2016 — 13:00
— Update: Aug. 19 2016 — 17:42
By Andrei Muchnik
Aug. 19 2016 — 13:00
— Update: Aug. 19 2016 — 17:42
By Andrei Muchnik
Most Read
World
Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit
Russia
Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
Russia
Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest
Russia
Russia's Olympic Medalists Awarded with BMWs
Laundry Day, Performance in Three Parts (1996)/The New Blockheads Alexander Lyashko

New Blockheads

Novie Tupie (New Blockheads) is one of the most original art groups to have emerged from St. Petersburg during the 1990s. In the six years of the group’s existence artist members produced around 70 performances. This unique retrospective exhibition at MMOMA celebrates the group's legacy through archival footage and reconstructions of their work. Visitors can discover or rediscover some of their performances, such as when they installed a monument to a mosquito and another in which they called for Jews to come back to Russia. In the “Movement of Tea Table Towards Sunset,” performance artists drank tea in different places around St. Petersburg for seven days, moving the table with them.  As they refused to monetize their art little trace of the group's legacy remains, making this exhibition an important connection to their unique brand of collaborative art.

Moscow Museum of Modern Art (MMOMA). 10 Gogolevsky Bulvar. Metro Kropotkinskaya. mmoma.ruThrough August 28.

VII Permanent Collection

MMOMA has invited artists to play the role of the curators by creating either a display or a total installation with works from the museum's permanent collection. Arseny Zhilyaev has imagined a museum of the future, where abstract paintings bear cryptic currency signs on them. He was inspired by the misinterpretation of the famous performance by Alexander Brener in Amsterdam, where the artist drew a dollar sign on Malevich’s painting “Suprematisme.” Meanwhile Alexander Povzner introduces new paintings by his father, Lev Povzner, while Taus Makhacheva becomes Super Taus, an imaginary female super hero from Dagestan who carries a statue of two women all the way from Makhachkala to Moscow. The project aims to explore the role of museums in the contemporary world. 

Moscow Museum of Modern Art (MMOMA). 10 Ulitsa Petrovka. Metro Pushkinskaya, Chekhovskaya .mmoma.ruThrough September 27.

You Better Call Saul

The Tatintsian Gallery in the up-and-coming art quarter on the embankment of the Moscow river brings to mind a Chelsea gallery in New York. Not just because of its contemporary design, but also because of the caliber of its exhibitions. Right now Muscovites are treated to a retrospective of Peter Saul, a living legend and one of the most prominent figures in the pop art movement. Saul is the founder of the Bad Painting style, which involves him mixing up genres, distorted images and exaggerated perspectives. His works are instantly recognisable by their vivid colors — an effect sometime achieved through the use of DayGlo paint. The subjects of his works can be anything from the cartoon characters to real life politicians, interpretations of old masters’ paintings or strange alien-like creatures.

Gary Tatintsian Gallery. 19 Serebryanicheskaya  Naberezhnaya. Metro Taganskaya, Kitai-Gorod. tatintsian.comThrough August 31.

One Man Show/Paul Saul
One Man Show/Paul Saul tatinsian.com

Nominibus Trivialibus, Synonimis Selectis 

One of the last remaining exhibitions of the parallel program of this year's V Biennale of Young Art has been organized by the Triumph Gallery at Moscow's Aptekarsky Ogorod (The Apothecaries' Garden). Visitors will need to do some exploring to discover all of the artworks — they are spread all over the historical botanical garden. Sasha Frolova, one of Andrei Bartenev’s students, installed a bubble sculpture that looks like something from space in the middle of the pond as part of the project. There are also sculptures hidden between the trees, below the roof of the greenhouse and just under your feet, so stay alert!

Aptekarsky Ogorod. 26/1 Prospect Mira. Metro Prospect Mira. youngart.ruThrough September 11.

Alexei Vasiliev and Lorenza Diaz 

Triumph gallery showcases two talented artists from different countries in its venue on Ulitsa Ilyinka. In the lower hall of the venue you can see the works of Russian Alexei Vasiliev, while paintings from Swiss Lorenza Diaz are exhibited on the ground floor. Both artists have one thing in common — they work with wall paintings. The central works from both exhibitions are displayed on the walls, while the rest are spread evenly throughout the gallery. Diaz’s works are abstract, while Vasiliev presents familiar Russian reality in a cartoonish way.

Triumph Gallery. 3/8 Ulitsa Ilyinka, Bldg. 5. Metro Teatralnaya, Lubyanka, Kitai-Gorod. triumph-gallery.ru.Through August 31

Alexei Vasiliev
Alexei Vasiliev triumph-gallery.ru

Samizdat and Zines 

GROUND Peschanaya, a gallery in a residential neighborhood of Sokol, has just launched “GROUND-ZINE. The book that isn’t.” The exhibition is a retrospective of samizdat, a form of dissident activity in the Soviet Union where individuals reproduced and distributed censored and underground publications by hand. The exhibit covers the handmade magazines and books made in clandestine conditions as well as rock and football zines of perestroika years. There are also some contemporary zines on display. Don't miss the pop-up store, where you can buy zines and small press books. The exhibition will be updated regularly with new items over the course of the next couple of months.

GROUND Peschanaya. 23/7 Novopeschanaya Ulitsa. Metro Sokol. groundmoscow.comThrough October 9

Common Place 

Common place is an interesting exhibition from a group of young artists based in St. Petersburg. In the exhibition students were asked to depict something typical or everyday in the life of the city. The result is a diverse collection of scenes, with everything from a dormitory room to a metro station. There’s plenty of loneliness and heartache, but the overriding feeling of love for the city permeates the canvasses. While you won’t see any recognizable names here, you will definitely get a feel for life in the northern capital.

Peresvetov Pereulok Gallery. 4/1 Peresvetov Pereulok. Metro Avtozavodskaya. peresvetov-gallery.com. Through September 17.

Related
Moscow
'Dance of the Vampires' Musical Returns to Russia
Moscow
Director Bekmambetov Revives Ben-Hur
Moscow
Weekend in Moscow: Sound Sunday
Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

1 hour ago

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

3 minutes ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

48 minutes ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

2 hours ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually

2 hours ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits

19 hours ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit

19 hours ago

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium

18 hours ago

18 hours ago

Bon Appetit! Four Dishes From a Russian Prison

Russian prisoners of conscience share their favorite jailhouse dishes

18 hours ago

18 hours ago

Bon Appetit! Four Dishes From a Russian Prison

Russian prisoners of conscience share their favorite jailhouse dishes

18 hours ago

18 hours ago

Bon Appetit! Four Dishes From a Russian Prison

Russian prisoners of conscience share their favorite jailhouse dishes

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

3 minutes ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

48 minutes ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

2 hours ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually

3 minutes ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

48 minutes ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

2 hours ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually
20 hours ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
20 hours ago

Putin won’t take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of officials like Russian Railways boss Vladimir Yakunin, drug tsar Viktor Ivanov, and others. The list of retired “friends” will only get longer. They ...

Print edition — yesterday

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister

3 hours ago

The Terrorists Downstairs: St. Petersburg Suburbs Wake to FSB Raid

3 hours ago

Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor of a typical Soviet apartment block, on a typical street, and in the middle of a typical workers’ suburb in St. Petersburg. Life there has always been ...

3 hours ago

The Terrorists Downstairs: St. Petersburg Suburbs Wake to FSB Raid

3 hours ago

Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor of a typical Soviet apartment block, on a typical street, and in the middle of a typical workers’ suburb in St. Petersburg. Life there has always been predictable, if not outright boring. On the morning of Aug. ...

3 hours ago

The Terrorists Downstairs: St. Petersburg Suburbs Wake to FSB Raid

3 hours ago

Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor of a typical Soviet apartment block, on a typical street, and in the middle of a typical workers’ suburb in St. Petersburg. Life there has always been predictable, if not outright boring. On the morning of Aug. 17, the sisters were ...

22 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer

A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of terrace dining, soaking up rays on the beach and frivolous outdoor pursuits. With that in mind, we’ve been out and about and compiled a list of the best ways to get your vitamin D fix before the snow sets in.

see more

22 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer

A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of terrace dining, soaking up rays on the ...

22 hours ago

Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network

Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for state employees. Under proposals from ...

22 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer

A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of terrace dining, soaking up rays on the beach and frivolous outdoor pursuits. With that in mind, we’ve been out and about and compiled a list of the best ways to get your vitamin ...

New issue — yesterday

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister
Russia Wins Gold at Rio Olympics
3 days, 21 hours ago
The flame for the 2016 Summer Olympics was extinguished in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, symbolizing the end of the Games. Russia finished fourth ...

2 hours ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits

19 hours ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit

19 hours ago

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network

Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for state employees. Under proposals from Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Russia would ...

1 day ago

SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow
Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week the capital will play host to the SUBTITLE film festival, an event celebrating the best cinema from across Europe. SUBTITLE, historically held in Kilkenny, Ireland, is a showcase film festival bringing together both internationally acclaimed European films and films that are box office hits in their own countries.

1 day ago

SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow
Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week the capital will play host to the SUBTITLE film festival, an event celebrating the best cinema from across Europe. SUBTITLE, historically held in Kilkenny, Ireland, is a showcase film festival bringing together both internationally acclaimed European films and films that are box office hits in their own countries.

19 hours ago

Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reported son-in-law is among Russia’s wealthiest families, the Forbes Russia magazine revealed on Thursday.

19 hours ago

Banks Forced to Report Russian Politicians' Links to 'Undesirable Organizations'
Russian banks will be obliged to inform authorities about politicians and officials' links to so-called “undesirable organizations,” the ...

19 hours ago

Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reported son-in-law is among Russia’s wealthiest families, the Forbes Russia magazine revealed on Thursday.

19 hours ago

Banks Forced to Report Russian Politicians' Links to 'Undesirable Organizations'
Russian banks will be obliged to inform authorities about politicians and officials' links to so-called “undesirable organizations,” the ...

2 hours ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits
Shares for Russian state-owned bank Sberbank have reached record highs after the company announced skyrocketing second quarter profits. ...

19 hours ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko flaunted his country's agricultural output during a recent visit from American actor Steven Seagal.
20 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
Getting Wet the Russian Way
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
20 hours ago

This is not one of Moscow’s really wet summers — the ones when your umbrella never really dries out and you live ...

20 hours ago

Putin Orders Inspection of Russia's Combat Readiness

20 hours ago

Russia's Olympic Medalists Awarded with BMWs

20 hours ago

Russia Spending $150M Monthly on Syria Mercenaries – Report

21 hours ago

Russia to Hold Paralympic Games for Banned Athletes

22 hours ago

Russia to Challenge Paralympic Ban in Swiss Federal Court

1 day ago

Lifelong Doping Ban for Russian Racewalking Coach Viktor Chegin Upheld
Made in China: How Russia Is Teaching Beijing to Play Hockey
1 day ago
With Beijing hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics, China is rushing to develop a competitive national hockey team. But China is not a hockey ...
Made in China: How Russia Is Teaching Beijing to Play Hockey
1 day ago
With Beijing hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics, China is rushing ...
Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network
22 hours ago
Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow

Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week the capital will play host to ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Hostage Situation in Central Moscow Bank Branch

A bankrupt Russian businessman has taken hostages and threatened to blow himself up at a Citibank ...

Most Read

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium

Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest

Russia's Olympic Medalists Awarded with BMWs
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+