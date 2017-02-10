The Best Bookstores in Moscow
There is nothing quite like a good book to cheer you up on a cold winter’s day. Fortunately, there
is no lack of choice here in Moscow, and all types of readers will be able to find what they need.
Whether you prefer the bustle of the big 3-story bookshops or the quiet serenity of smaller
second-hand stores, Moscow has something for everyone. Here is our selection of the best bookshops
in the city, so you can snuggle up in front of the fireplace as you watch the snow fall.
Pioneer Cinema
A cinephile’s paradise
The Pioneer Cinema has more to offer than just
film screenings, with both a fantastic cafe and
one of the best bookshops in the city. If you have
time before your film starts, make sure to check
out their extensive collection of children’s books,
Russian classics, foreign literature and coffee
table gems. For those who want to stay longer,
sit down in one of the comfy armchairs and flick
through the pages of your favorite book. They
also sell high quality prints of classic movie posters,
the perfect gift for any cinephile.
Bukinist
Antiques and rarities from all over the world
Bukinist, one of the oldest second-hand bookshops
in Moscow, is jam-packed with treasures
dating back hundreds of years. Its shelves are
filled with antique books about everything
and anything, from all over the world. Their
collection includes (but is not limited to) collected
works of Russian and foreign classics,
encyclopedias, maps, pre-revolutionary works,
etc. Want to get rid of the pile of dusty books accumulating in the attic? Bukinist will buy
them from you!
Biblio-Globus
One stop-shop for all your bookworm needs
Walking into Biblio-Globus can be as daunting
as walking through a shopping mall on Black
Friday. There are people everywhere and very
little space to move around. That said, if you
know what you are looking for, it is very likely
that they will have it. Every type of book is on
sale here, whether it be travel guides, coloring
books for grown-ups, or Soviet satire. If
it all gets a bit too much, you can always pop
downstairs to the cafe for a restorative coffee
and pastry.
Chook and Geek
Comic books and more
Comic book lovers, rejoice! Chook and Geek specializes
in comics, manga and graphic novels in both English and Russian. In this little shop
off Tverskaya Street, you will find an extensive
collection of comics, from mainstream Marvel
hits to comics by Russian artists. Chook and
Geek cater to even the most particular of tastes,
with books based on TV shows such as “Twin
Peaks,” “Sherlock” and “The Big Bang Theory.”
If you’re shopping for kids, you’ll be delighted
by the beautifully illustrated books that any
child would be love to own.
The Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography
Incredible finds for photography buffs
A trip to the Lumiere Brothers Gallery would
not be complete without a look around their
wonderful bookshop. They specialize in photography
books from all around the world, from
compilation editions of major photographers to
books about the theory and practice of photography,
as well as more unusual and hardto-find
Russian editions. They also sell photo
albums for most of their exhibitions, so you can
take a piece of your favorite exhibition home.
Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
Wednesday: 12:00-21:00
Thursday: 12:00-21:00
Friday: 12:00-21:00
Saturday: 12:00-22:00
Sunday: 12:00-22:00
House of Foreign Books
The polyglot’s choice
This literary hub on Kuznetsky Most is perfect
for anyone looking to learn or perfect a foreign
language. In the basement, you will find educational
books and games, both for children and
for adults, beginners and the more advanced. Upstairs, you can apply your linguistic skills
with one of your favorite books in a foreign
language. Whether you want to learn English,
Russian, Spanish, Italian or French, this spot
has a great choice of books for linguists of all
levels and ages.
Garage Museum
Art central
Garage, in the famous Gorky Park, is not just a
museum. As well as hosting some of the most
cutting-edge exhibitions in Moscow, with artists
from all over the world, Garage now also
boasts a restaurant, a public library specializing
in modern art and a fantastic bookshop. Fans
of modern art will be delighted with Garage’s
wide selection of photography books, modern
art theory guides, children’s books, as well as
little treasures and souvenirs, such as jewelry,
posters, postcards and printed Garage merchandise.
Bookbridge
Great selection of English language books
If you are a Russian speaker wanting to
improve your English, or an English-speaker
looking for something to read in your native
tongue, Bookbridge is the place for you. Looking
for your favorite author’s latest release?
Bookbridge’s connections with major European
and American publishing houses means that
they probably have it. Not quite ready to tackle
“Anna Karenina” or “Master and Margarita” in
Russian? Then opt for a translated version here
instead. This is a haven for anyone who loves to
read books in English.
