‘The Audience’: Translating Queen Elizabeth II into Russian

As prime minister of the United Kingdom, David Cameron traveled to Buckingham Palace every Tuesday for a private audience with the Queen. A long-standing tradition in the country, these meetings are an opportunity for monarch and prime minister to discuss important matters of state.



What actually went on behind the gilded doors is a matter of speculation. But it’s not hard to imagine a possible interaction: Cameron, all puppy-dog enthusiasm, fidgeting on the edge of his silk-upholstered chair while the Queen coolly chides the boyish prime minister.

Now picture this encounter taking place onstage in a Moscow theater, and that the two are being played by Russian actors. It might seem far-fetched, but this is the reality of “The Audience,” an adaptation of British playwright Peter Morgan’s play of the same name, which returns to Moscow’s Theater of Nations this week after premiering in May.

Diplomatic relations between Russia and the UK remain strained. But the Russian public’s longstanding with the British monarchy is undimmed, and the popularity of the play is testament to this.

Originally staged in London’s West End in 2013, with Helen Mirren in the lead role, “The Audience” is based on the weekly encounters between Queen Elizabeth II and “her prime ministers,” going all the way back to Winston Churchill and the early 1950s.

Morgan took an active role in choosing the main character. The casting for Elizabeth II was sealed when the playwright saw actress Inna Churikova in the role of Queen Eleanor in a Russian production of "The Lioness of Aquitaine.”

Already in her 70s, Churikova is one of the most revered artists of her generation. She is known for roles in movies as diverse as the Soviet children's hit "Morozko" and the perestroika cult film "Courier." In “The Audience,” however, she brings a suitably witty archness to Elizabeth II, playing the role with poise and grace.