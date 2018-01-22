The Art of Winter Living: Staying Healthy

Go Thai

Russians have fallen in love with Thailand and Thailand has returned the favor. The city now has hundreds of Thai spas. If you spend too much time bent over a computer, you need the wonders of a good Thai massage, or better yet — a series of them over a couple of weeks. Keep yourself in shape, in good spirits, with all your meridians clear and flowing at your local Thai spa. Our favorite, Thai Pattara Spa, has a shop for Thai food and cosmetic products and a great home-cooking restaurant for after-mas-sage renewal. And they speak English.

16 Begovaya Ulitsa. Metro Dinamo. +7 (495) 945 8899. thaipattaraspa.ru



Kerali Ayurveda and Yoga Center

Another very popular form of medicine in Moscow is Ayurveda, the ancient system of health care from Southeast Asia. The Kerali center doctors all studied in India but have lived in Moscow for decades and adapted their methods to the city’s specific conditions. The center holds yoga classes, has a café and store, and can help you get through the worst of the winter blahs.

3 Michurinsky Prospekt.Metro Lomonosovsky Prospekt. +7 (495) 646 1331. ayurveda.ru



Homeopathy

In Russia, homeopathic medicine has been developed along with allopathic (mainstream) medicine for centuries. The Moscow Homeopathic Medical Center has been around since 1935 and offers treatment for a wide range of ailments and chronic problems. Treatment is slow, but steady and relies on herbs that do not generally have side effects.

2 2nd Vladimirskaya Ulitsa.Metro Perovo, Shosse Entuziastov. +7 (495) 672 2695. mhc-r.ru



Banya There’s a good reason Russians and other northern nations invented saunas and steam baths: when it’s cold outside, you need some powerful heat to warm you down to the bones. There is nothing quite so invigorating and at the same time relaxing as a day at the banya (bath house). Sit and steam, jump into a cold pool, steam again, let your buddy smack you with some branches, jump back into the pool... rinse and repeat. Finish with a massage and then some hot, sweet herbal tea. Or beer. Your skin, lungs, and outlook on life will thank you. There are plenty of options for public or private banyas in the city; our favorite is the traditional one in the Presnya district. 7 Stolyarny Pereulok, Bldg. 1.Metro Ulitsa 1905 Goda. +7 499 255 5306 (men). +7 499 253 8690 (women). baninapresne.ru.

