The Adequate American Leaves Russia (Op-ed)

BOSTON — There’s a scene in the 1985 flick “Witness” where an Amish woman tells the profane Philadelphia cop played by Harrison Ford that he looks “plain.” It’s meant as a compliment: He fits in; he looks like he belongs.

I had a moment like that during my just-completed stint as Moscow bureau chief of The Washington Post. It was the day after I had appeared on the prime-time talk show of Vladimir Solovyov, known for its nightly thrashing of Westerners, Western policies and Westernizers.

My once-fluent Russian was rusty after 12 years out of the country, and I had trouble making sense. Solovyov went easy on me, but two other guests, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky (who corrected my grammar and syntax mistakes) and political analyst Sergei Mikheyev, laid into me with the usual abandon.

I didn’t really argue, I just tried to say rational things while acknowledging the historical context of post-Soviet disillusionment with the United States. The next morning, I was looking at my Twitter and saw that some of Solovyov’s viewers had given a thumbs-up to my performance. “The American is adequate,” one tweeted.

Actually, адекватен doesn’t really mean “adequate” — it’s more “appropriate,” but in that context, a better interpretation of “Американец адекватeн” might be “the American didn’t annoy me,” or even better, “the American was OK.” Or, perhaps, “the American looked plain.”

However you translate it, that was high praise for an American journalist in Moscow these days. Quite simply, few Russians I’ve met believe in what we do. Many Russian leaders assume we’re working for what they see as a Russophobic American establishment bent on blaming the Rooskies for everything.

Vladimir Putin’s opponents think that we’ve lost our minds by fixating on alleged Kremlin interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The Russian Foreign Ministry has picked up on President Trump’s line about publications like the Post, and started its own “fake news” page.