Resilience and Heart on Show as Irish Film Festival Turns 10

Russians may have taken to celebrating St. Patrick's Day over the last few years with zeal, but at first glance it is not always easy to see what two such different nations as Russia and Ireland have in common beyond their stereotypical fondness for a little tipple.

But the reception given to musical comedy “Sing Street” at the opening of the 10th edition of Moscow’s Irish Film Festival this week served to remind once again that Russian audiences have a deep appreciation for the wit and emotional depth at the heart of so much of the music, literature and cinema of the Emerald Isle.

As the final credits rolled on John Carney's 2016 coming-of-age tale of a Dublin teenager who forms a band in order to win the heart of the girl he is infatuated with, large sections of the audience rose to give the picture a standing ovation, with whoops and cheers echoing around the auditorium.

Gerard Michael MacCarthy, cofounder of the Irish Film Festival, says that the charm of the film, which was nominated for a Golden Globe award, lies in the way it captures the atmosphere of the Dublin of the 1980s, a time he remembers well.

“We all wanted to be in Duran Duran, The Cure, Depeche Mode, The Police, The Clash,” MacCarthy told The Moscow Times,” referring to the film’s musical touchstones and the source of inspiration for its young heroes.

Over the next week Moscow residents and visitors will be able to enjoy a selection of films carefully selected by MacCarthy and his team to represent the best of contemporary Irish cinema. Besides “Sing Street,” viewers can look forward to several Russian premieres, including an exploration of awkward youth and fragmented family in "South," and an unlikely boarding-school friendship that comes under pressure from the authorities in "Handsome Devil," as well as two programs of shorts.



Meanwhile, “The Siege of Jadotville,” Ireland’s most expensive film of 2016, tells the story of Irish peacekeepers under attack from mercenaries in Congo in 1961 during a UN intervention in the African nation.

And then there is Rachael Moriarty and Peter Murphy’s satirical “Traders,” which some have described as the “Irish ‘Fight Club’.” In this black thriller, financial traders who have lost their livelihoods following Ireland's economic crash in the late 2000s place all their worldly assets on the line – including their lives – in a gory scheme to escape ruin.