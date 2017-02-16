Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat
2 hours ago Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel
2 hours ago Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass
Meanwhile…
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel
Meanwhile…
Military Helicopter Makes Surprise Landing on Snowy Kazakh Highway
Meanwhile…
Putin’s Most Radical Supporters Turn on Kremlin News Agency Over ‘Cult of Trump’
Meanwhile…
Teen Faces Charges for Insulting Pro-Putin Russians Online
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat
2 hours ago Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel
2 hours ago Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass

Ten Crazy Things Ramzan Kadyrov Has Said in His Decade Ruling Chechnya

One of Russia's most-feared state officials is celebrating 10 years in power. Here's a look back at some of his wildest outbursts.

Feb 16, 2017 — 20:59
— Update: 20:59
By Kevin Rothrock
@KevinRothrock
Feb 16, 2017 — 20:59
— Update: 20:59
By Kevin Rothrock
@KevinRothrock
Most Read
World
All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration
Opinion
Grand Settlements Aren’t Working in Ukraine (Op-Ed)
Opinion
Addicted to Benefits
Russia
The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running
Ramzan Kadyrov / Instagram

This week marks the tenth anniversary of Ramzan Kadyrov’s reign in Chechnya. Commemorating his decade in power, which he says “flew by in the blink of an eye,” Kadyrov wrote on Instagram that his republic is one of the most stable regions not just in Russia, but in the entire world.

It would take volumes to capture the full experience of Kadyrov’s time in office — Chechnya’s rampant human rights abuses, the government’s harassment of journalists and activists, Kadyrov’s bizarre visibility on social media — but this text is limited to a look at ten of his most memorable public statements. Remembering these outlandish remarks, you get a quick sense of what the last ten years in Chechnya have been all about.

Where men are men, and women are not men

Ramzan Kadyrov / Instagram

“In Chechnya today, we’ve got more women than men, but they all need to find their station in life. Our customs and our religion allow polygamy. On the other hand, if a young [unmarried] woman or a divorced woman is spotted [with a man], then her brother kills her and the man. We have very strict customs. It’s better for a woman to be a second or third wife than to be killed. That’s why I’m certain that we need polygamy today. There’s no such law, but I say to everyone: if you have the desire and the opportunity, you should take a second wife.”
—April 2009

“Hold up. Behave like Chechens. A family's honor is the most important thing. Don’t write such things. Men, take your women away from WhatsApp.”
—May 2015, responding to rumors spreading on WhatsApp about the marriage of a 17-year-old Chechen woman to an already-married 47-year-old police captain.

“I say, if women are going to work half-naked, then that’s not a job for men. I’d be staring at them day and night, wondering how I could ‘why hello there’ to each of them, and for me thoughts about work would be the last thing on my mind.”
—January 2011

Loving Vladimir Putin

Kremlin Press Service

“My idol is [Vladimir] Putin. I want him to be the president as long as he lives. I love him very much, as a man loves a man. He is a man of his word; he brought peace to Chechnya. We were in the hands of bandits, and the alcoholic [Boris] Yeltsin bombed us. Those who criticize Putin are not human — they are my personal enemies.”
—October 2010

“I declare with full conviction that the person who gets it in their head to utter a threat against Russia and speak the name of our president, Vladimir Putin, will be destroyed where they stand.”
—September 2014

Damn the Internet

Ramzan Kadyrov / Instagram

“Every home has the Internet. Anyone can log on and listen to the sermon of some random Wahhabist. There was a time when I dreamed that the Internet would work across our republic, but now I’m in favor of turning it off.”
—October 2014

What is Russia?

Ramzan Kadyrov / Instagram

“In my personal opinion, sharia is above the laws of the Russian Federation.”
—June 2010

“I am Russia and Russia is me.”
—February 2014

Yankees, go home

Ramzan Kadyrov / Instagram

“If the United States is against you, it means you’re on the right track.”
—January 2014

Just a boy’s dream

Ramzan Kadyrov / Instagram

“I never wanted to become president. I always wanted to become a hero to the nation.”
—June 2007

All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration

3 hours ago

10 years after Putin's controversial speech at the Munich Security Conference, Russia is playing it cool. No major Russian initiatives are expected this year. Rather, the Russian delegation will listen to what the U.S. has ...

2 hours ago

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

2 hours ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

2 hours ago

Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass

4 hours ago

Foreign Powers Targeting Russia 'From Outside and Within' — Putin

6 hours ago

Russian Politician Who Defected to Ukraine Charged With Fraud

7 hours ago

Former Trump Adviser Carter Page Dismisses ‘Disturbing’ Russia Links

2 hours ago

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

2 hours ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

2 hours ago

Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass

2 hours ago

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

2 hours ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

2 hours ago

Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running

The framework for Russia's next presidential election is finally set: all continuity and no change.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running

The framework for Russia's next presidential election is finally set: all continuity and no change.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running

The framework for Russia's next presidential election is finally set: all continuity and no change.

Exhibition

Philippe Chancel. Rebel’s Paris 1982

Panthers and Vikings — two notorious Parisian youth culture gangs from the 1980s the in photographs

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

A series of works by this Paris-based photographer who for over two decades has been taking pictures which sit between art, documentary and journalism. Read more

Read more

2 hours ago

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

2 hours ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

2 hours ago

Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass

4 hours ago
By Balazs Jarabik
Balazs Jarabik
By Balazs Jarabik

Grand Settlements Aren’t Working in Ukraine (Op-Ed)

By Balazs Jarabik
By Balazs Jarabik
4 hours ago

The status quo in Donbass is unsustainable. But a political settlement still seems distant — despite renewed speculation to the contrary.

Print edition — today

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

Russia's White Collar Daredevil

1 day, 3 hours ago
Pavel Makarov is an ordinary office clerk. But when he clocks out at the end of the day, his life is transformed into a whirlwind ...

4 hours ago

Foreign Powers Targeting Russia 'From Outside and Within' — Putin

6 hours ago

Russian Politician Who Defected to Ukraine Charged With Fraud

7 hours ago

Former Trump Adviser Carter Page Dismisses ‘Disturbing’ Russia Links

16 hours ago

A Transgender Activist's Surprisingly Cordial Capture by Donetsk Rebels

16 hours ago

Two Russian activists tried to enter rebel-controlled Donetsk in late January, and then they disappeared for two weeks. Now one of those people is revealing what happened.

16 hours ago

A Transgender Activist's Surprisingly Cordial Capture by Donetsk Rebels

16 hours ago

Two Russian activists tried to enter rebel-controlled Donetsk in late January, and then they disappeared for two weeks. Now one of those people is revealing what happened.

16 hours ago

A Transgender Activist's Surprisingly Cordial Capture by Donetsk Rebels

16 hours ago

Two Russian activists tried to enter rebel-controlled Donetsk in late January, and then they disappeared for two weeks. Now one of those people is revealing what happened.

1 day ago

Russia’s Alleged Nuclear Missile Treaty Violation: Serious But Not Clear-Cut

Arms control compliance is a messy business. The Moscow Times explains the latest allegations that Russia has violated a landmark nuclear disarmament treaty.

see more

1 day ago

Russia’s Alleged Nuclear Missile Treaty Violation: Serious But Not Clear-Cut

Arms control compliance is a messy business. The Moscow Times explains the latest allegations that Russia has violated a landmark nuclear disarmament treaty.

1 day ago

Putin’s Most Radical Supporters Turn on Kremlin News Agency Over ‘Cult of Trump’

Some of Vladimir Putin's most devoted supporters have turned on a news agency he created by presidential decree in 2013, complaining about “Trumpomania.”

1 day ago

Russia’s Alleged Nuclear Missile Treaty Violation: Serious But Not Clear-Cut

Arms control compliance is a messy business. The Moscow Times explains the latest allegations that Russia has violated a landmark nuclear disarmament treaty.

New issue — today

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
7 hours ago
By Maria Zheleznova
By Maria Zheleznova

Addicted to Benefits

By Maria Zheleznova
By Maria Zheleznova
7 hours ago

The state is driving itself into a corner by making citizens addicted to social payouts – after all, welfare budgets have a ...

10 hours ago

Russia's 'Big Brother' Law Facing Delays

1 day ago

Military Helicopter Makes Surprise Landing on Snowy Kazakh Highway

1 day ago

Russia Imposes New Fines on Internet Providers That Don't Block Banned Sites

1 day ago

2 Million Russians Regularly Use Drugs, Says Interior Minister

1 day ago

Russian Police Abandon Investigation Into Attack on Journalists in Chechnya

1 day ago

Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'

Thu. Feb. 16

More events
The Russian Novel Theater
The Great Wall Cinema
The Price Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Rocco Cinema

10 hours ago

Russia's 'Big Brother' Law Facing Delays

1 day ago

Military Helicopter Makes Surprise Landing on Snowy Kazakh Highway

1 day ago

Russia Imposes New Fines on Internet Providers That Don't Block Banned Sites

1 day ago

2 Million Russians Regularly Use Drugs, Says Interior Minister

1 day ago

Russian Police Abandon Investigation Into Attack on Journalists in Chechnya

1 day ago

Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'

4 hours ago

Foreign Powers Targeting Russia 'From Outside and Within' — Putin

6 hours ago

Russian Politician Who Defected to Ukraine Charged With Fraud

7 hours ago

Former Trump Adviser Carter Page Dismisses ‘Disturbing’ Russia Links

Putin’s Most Radical Supporters Turn on Kremlin News Agency Over ‘Cult of Trump’

1 day ago
Some of Vladimir Putin's most devoted supporters have turned on a news agency he created by presidential decree in 2013, complaining about “Trumpomania.”

Buyer's Remorse: Trump's Position on Crimea Angers Russia

1 day ago
The Kremlin had high hopes for U.S. President Donald Trump. ...

Putin’s Most Radical Supporters Turn on Kremlin News Agency Over ‘Cult of Trump’

1 day ago
Some of Vladimir Putin's most devoted supporters have turned on a news agency he created by presidential decree ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Valery Aizenberg. Migratio

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Yermolayevsky
to Mar. 05

Full retrospective spanning the four-decade career of this vivid contemporary artist features paintings, graphics, objects, performance footage, photo and video works. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Buyer's Remorse: Trump's Position on Crimea Angers Russia

The Kremlin had high hopes for U.S. President Donald Trump. He had praised Russian President Vladimir ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

From upscale eclairs to cheap Asian food: check out our latest selection of Moscow's new restaurants.

Most Read

All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration

Grand Settlements Aren’t Working in Ukraine (Op-Ed)

Addicted to Benefits

The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+