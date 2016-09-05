Teeter’s TV Take-out: The Circus, Afonya and More Moscow TV and Film

It’s finally fall, but the darkening days and chillier evenings can be offset by the bright screen and warm colors of Moscow television. This week’s best from the box include good looks at a Stalin-era circus, Peter the Great eyeing liberal England, the plumber who doomed the Soviet Union and a pair of great artists whom Russians will not soon forget.

Viewers looking for real spice in their melodrama will skip the new prime-time serials debuting Monday evening and tune in the Mir channel after midnight: there they’ll find Soviet superstar Lyubov Orlova (“the Russian Marlene Dietrich”) directed by husband Grigory Aleksandrov in the exotic Stalin-era hit “The Circus” (1936). Orlova shines as an American big-top star on tour in Moscow, where a conniving mustachioed German circus impresario tries to blackmail her for giving birth to a black child — and this is a musical comedy! Will the Teutonic Snidely Whiplash shame the helpless star into surrender, or will racism-resistant Soviet circus fans save both heroine and child, then boldly parade through the capital singing Isaak Dunayevsky’s classic “Song of the Motherland”? You get one guess — but tune in regardless for a spectacle that both entertains and speaks volumes about its time, place and audience.



The Circus Цирк. Mir, Tuesday at 12:40 a.m.



Tuesday evening brings good news for those concerned about the fate of popular history in Russia: Felix Razumovsky returns to Kultura with a new series in his award-winning chronicle of the Russian experience, “Who Are We?” This time around we get the story of a movement whose time has never come. “The Adventures of Liberalism in Russia” (Part 1) takes viewers back to the Magna Carta and the Novgorod republic, then on to Mikhail Romanov, the Enlightenment and the young Peter the Great visiting the English parliament in 1698. What could go wrong when he got home? Tune in and see why many think the engaging Razumovsky series should be required viewing in Russian schools.



Who Are We? The Adventures of Liberalism in Russia (Part 1) Кто мы? Приключения либерализма в России (Фили 1-й). Kultura, Tuesday at 10 p.m.



