Teeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film

It’s Back to School Week, but Moscow TV offers some good reasons for playing hooky and doing some cinema “homework.” This Monday through Friday you can learn: what made the glamour couple of Soviet Hollywood tick, what happened when the co-author of “Andrei Rublev” directed Sylvester Stallone (or tried to) and how themes from “Grand Theft Auto” and “Hamlet” combined to make one of the most beloved Soviet films of the 1960s. Take good notes, there may be a quiz next Monday…

The week starts with an excellent two-for-one deal from Kultura’s glitter archive. First, from the commendable «Greater Than Love» series, you get a revealing 2003 «dual biography» of Soviet-era megastar Lyubov Orlova and her director-husband Grigory Aleksandrov; this is followed by one of the couple’s joint films, the seldom-aired "Spring" (1947). The documentary does a fine job of filling in viewers on the history and peculiar internal dynamics of "the reigning couple of Soviet Hollywood." As for "Spring," you’ll never see another late-Stalinist "musical comedy with elements of science fiction," now will you? This one was filmed in the former Czechoslovakia, scored by the great Isaak Dunayevsky and boasts a male lead you won’t soon forget: Nikolai Cherkassov. Yes, Eisenstein’s riveting Ivan the Terrible, here playing a film director who is Orlova’s love interest. Intrigued? You should be.

On Tuesday REN TV answers a question that probably stumped late-Soviet era moviegoers for years: What would happen if one of Moscow’s most talented young directors somehow escaped to Hollywood, where a major studio gave him too much money and too little time to make a slam-bang action picture starring Sylvester Stallone? Well, what happened was “Tango & Cash” (1989). The film was directed for Warner Bros. by Andrei Konchalosky, co-author of the Russian classic “Andrei Rublev” and compiler of an enviable portfolio of Soviet films over the 1960s-70s (including “Asya Klyachina,” “Uncle Vanya” and “Siberiade”). This movie somehow survived a long series of production disasters and studio meddling, emerging in the end as an agreeable Russian-American mess that actually did make money. Tune in for some good dumb fun.

