Tchaikovsky and Russian Toys in Klin

If Tchaikovsky wrote your favorite Christmas music, then Klin, where he lived for many years, is your weekend getaway city. Just a short drive from Moscow, this small, cozy city is not only filled with the sounds of music. It is also home to one of the country’s oldest and most famous factories of Christmas tree ornaments, making it a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of Moscow. A Bit of History There are several explanations for where Klin got its name — the word means a wedge or anything that is V-shaped. Some say that it comes from the shape of the land along the banks of a river. Others say it has something to do with the famous Russian proverb “only a wedge can drive out another wedge.” Regardless of the meaning, Klin played an important role in the history of Russia. A part of Tver kingdom, it was used as military forpost against Moscow before it surrendered to Ivan the Third, who made it a part of the Moscow kingdom. Much later under the last Tsar Nicholas II, it was one of the cities the first Nikolaevsky railroad went through. And for Russians who grew up recently, Klin is associated with the Klinskoye beer that is produced in the city. The beer targeted the youth with a hipster-leaning ad that asked “Who’ll go for more Klinskoye?” Now this phrase is jokingly part of the vernacular — and something you will hear constantly in Klin.

A Musical Manor House For many Russian and foreign music lovers, Klin is a place most closely associated with the famous composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky. The composer, who was a graduate of a law school, saw an ad for the house for rent by a local judge in the Police News newspaper. In 1892 the creator of “The Nutcracker” rented this quiet manor house on the outskirts of the city. Today it is almost in the center of Klin. The wooden two-story mansion is very well-preserved with original furniture and porcelain used by Tchaikovsky, along with his books in Russian, German and French. In one of the rooms you can even hear Tchaikovsky's voice, although only one phrase. It can be heard on an Edison Phonograph. One of the extant recordings features part of a conversation among Tchaikovsky, Bolshoi singer Yelizaveta Lavrovskaya and Yury Block, a music lover. Block brought the Edison machine for Tchaikovsky. The short conversation mostly consists of the kind of jokes people make when they know they are being recorded. But Tchaikovsky’s soundbite is the best of all and could have been used in Edison commercial: “Block is good, but Edison is better” Tchaikovsky’s voice is rather high-pitched and in sharp contrast to his stylish appearance. Over the years there have been attempts to turn Klin into the Russian Salzburg, the birthplace of Mozart. Igor Chaika, one of the two sons of the country’s controversial Prosecutor General Yury Chaika, nursed the plan, perhaps drawn to Tchaikovsky because the composer began his career in the Justice Ministry. While serving as an advisor to the regional governor, he came up with a slogan — Klin Sounds — to draw international music lovers. He also helped organize the Tchaikovsky International Music Festival in Klin, which brought many famous names from Russia and Europe. The festival, which takes place in summer, is still thrilling — unlike Chaika Jr., who left his post in 2015. But Klin has never taken off as Russia’s Salzburg. As an elderly museum caretaker said, “In Salzburg every small stone is Mozart, but here you have a construction boom and supermarkets. It’s overwhelming this city of 70,000 people.” The museum has audio guides in several languages, including Japanese to help Tchaikovsky lovers from the east. The museum is closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays, otherwise open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information see the museum site.