Taxi Driver Who Drove Into Crowd in Moscow Says He Lost Control

The driver of the taxi which drove into a crowd of pedestrians near Moscow's Red Square on Saturday, injuring seven, has said it was an accident.

Footage of the incident posted on social media showed a yellow Hyundai taxi pull sharply out of a line of stationary traffic, accelerate and mount the narrow pavement, which was packed with pedestrians. Two Mexican citizens were injured.



The Moscow traffic authority posted on Twitter a copy of what it said was the taxi driver's license. It gave his name as Chingiz Anarbek Uulu and said he was born on April 22, 1990, in Kyrgyzstan.