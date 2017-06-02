Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Russia Eases Sanctions on Turkey
5 hours ago Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day
5 hours ago Snowden Did Not Betray U.S. Interests, Says Putin
Russia
Russia's Jehovah's Witnesses Meet in Defiance of 'Extremism' Ban
Moscow
It's a Small World: Children in Moscow
Russia
Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry
Moscow
Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Russia Eases Sanctions on Turkey
5 hours ago Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day
5 hours ago Snowden Did Not Betray U.S. Interests, Says Putin

Talking Heads: How Russia's Videobloggers are Shaping Public Opinion

As Russians turn from their televisions in favour of YouTube, the Kremlin is struggling to find a primetime slot.

June 2, 2017 — 12:50
— Update: 15:24
By Ola Cichowlas
June 2, 2017 — 12:50
— Update: 15:24
By Ola Cichowlas
o.cichowlas@imedia.ru
@olacicho
Most Read
Russia
Talking Heads: How Russia's Videobloggers are Shaping Public Opinion
Moscow
Get Out of Town
Russia
Russia's Jehovah's Witnesses Meet in Defiance of 'Extremism' Ban
Opinion
Why the Kids Are Bastards (Op-ed)
Alvaro Tapia Hidalgo

When Sasha Spilberg addressed the Duma on May 22, few Russians under the age of 25 even knew who she was.

“My name is Sasha Spilberg and I have over 10 million followers on social media,” the 19-year-old told the Russian parliament as part of a debate on youth policy. “Followers are like an electorate. Every video I make is a mini-election.” 

Spilberg is part of Russia’s growing community of video bloggers that has had the country’s youth glued to computer and smartphone screens watching videos about almost anything: from kittens and make-up to interviews with politicians. But Russia’s video blogs are grabbing headlines and adult audiences too. 

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who hosts a popular blog of his own, is being sued by Kremlin-linked billionaire Alisher Usmanov after a YouTube war that has been trending on social media for a week. YouTuber Ruslan Sokolovsky was handed a three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence earlier this month for “inciting religious hatred” after video blogging in a Yekaterinburg Cathedral. 

But as Russians become increasingly captivated by video blogs — and with an upcoming election and recent anti-government protests — the Kremlin is looking to get in on the act.

Sasha Spilberg addresses the Russian parliament, May 22 Novaya Gazeta / YouTube

Boom Industry 

YouTube celebrity Nikolay Sobolev, 23, says Russian blogging has reached its golden age. “We are at the peak of our popularity,” he told The Moscow Times, “and our resonance is likely to keep growing.”

Sobolev, who has 3 million subscribers on YouTube, began his blogging career filming street pranks as a student. He moved on to producing short videos about “online trends.” Today, Sobolev spends all his time looking for potential content. 

And it’s a lucrative business. Companies approach bloggers to promote their products. He estimates that Russian bloggers can make over a million rubles (roughly $17,500) a month: “Anyone with a over a million followers and a brain can make really good money,” says Sobolev. Employing several secretaries, the video blogger enjoys a more comfortable lifestyle than most 23-year-olds. 

Another internet sensation to spring from nowhere is Yuri Dud, the editor of Russia’s most popular sports magazine. Dud launched a YouTube channel in February where he interviews sports celebrities. Within four months, his channel gained over 800 thousand subscribers and 10 million views. There are now over 200 Russian YouTube accounts with over a million followers, a milestone considered to be almost unachievable two years ago. “If it continues, we will definitely overtake TV ratings,” says Sobolev.

Streaming Wars: The Real Fight Behind Russia's False YouTube 'Ban'

Enter the Kremlin 

With large audiences for the taking, it’s no surprise that the authorities are looking to get on board. 

Spilperg’s invitation to the Duma was an effort to show the government is paying attention. “They are looking for new partners in bloggers who have millions of followers and can influence people,” says Konstantin Kalachev, head of the Moscow think tank Political Expert Group. 

Earlier this month, the ruling party United Russia held a conference on how to win over the youth — and keep them from taking to the streets. The party’s youth group Molodaya Gvardiya encouraged deputies to use social media more to lure video bloggers to pro-Kremlin politics. 

In March, Russia’s Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky met with the country’s leading teen bloggers. 

“You have a growing audience that is young, I think that’s important,” Medinsky told the YouTubers in an effort to woo them. 

Sobolev was one of the bloggers invited to the Culture Ministry. The 23 year-old said he was receptive to Medinsky’s call for bloggers to promote Russian culture in their videos — but that promoting the Kremlin was another matter.

“Followers are like an electorate. Every video I make is a mini-election.”

No politics, please 

“I don’t like to go into politics,” Sobolev told The Moscow Times. “I don’t think anyone should be fighting protests, but fighting the problems in our country.” 

Sobolev is not alone in his wishes. Russia’s most popular bloggers prefer to talk about kittens, erotica, and make-up — anything but politics. Some suggested that turning political could cost a blogger “an advertising contract” or a loss in followers. Before speaking to The Moscow Times, Sobolev’s press secretary insisted that the interview could not take place if it were “political.” 

“Turning commercial video bloggers into [pro-Kremlin propagandists] is simply not going to happen,” says Kalachev.

Nikolay Sobolev on Sasha Spilberg’s Duma speech and the Navalny-Usmanov stand-off Nikolay Sobolev / YouTube
Usmanov vs. Navalny: How an Oligarch Reignited Political Debate in Russia

The problem, he says, is that the Kremlin struggles to understand vlogging. “They think they can put a United Russia t-shirt [on a popular vlogger] and for them to continue doing the same thing.” 

Video blogging, Kalachev says, is part of show business, not politics. “If the Kremlin wants to use YouTubers for politics, then they need to develop the genre of political blogging,” he says. 

Jailing vloggers like Sokolovsky, is also unlikely to ingratiate popular YouTubers to the Kremlin. Although Russia’s YouTubers are divided over Sokolovsky filming himself playing Pokemon Go in a church, most believe his pre-trial detention and suspended jail sentence was a step too far. 

“What happened to Ruslan was terrible,” Sobolev told The Moscow Times. With young Russians turning away from state television in their droves, millions of new followers are likely too attractive for Putin’s United Russia party to ignore. 

But whether or not the Kremlin succeeds in luring Russia’s teen YouTubers, “the future belongs to us,” Sobolev says.

Related
Business
Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion
Russia
A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day
Business
Ukraine to Block Russian Social Media in Sweeping Sanctions
Moscow
The City of Moscow Has Its Own Propaganda Empire

Russia's Jehovah's Witnesses Meet in Defiance of 'Extremism' Ban

6 hours ago

The group has pinned its hopes on an appeal submitted to Russia’s Supreme Court on May 20.

2 hours ago

Russia Eases Sanctions on Turkey

5 hours ago

Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day

5 hours ago

Snowden Did Not Betray U.S. Interests, Says Putin

1 day ago

Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry

1 day ago

Russia's Yandex Unveils Self-Driving Car

1 day ago

32% of Russians Support Physical Punishment for Teens — Poll

2 hours ago

Russia Eases Sanctions on Turkey

5 hours ago

Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day

5 hours ago

Snowden Did Not Betray U.S. Interests, Says Putin

2 hours ago

Russia Eases Sanctions on Turkey

5 hours ago

Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day

5 hours ago

Snowden Did Not Betray U.S. Interests, Says Putin

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Get Out of Town

Fresh air, warm weather, music and art – summer and festivals go hand-in-hand. In the second part of our two-part guide to festivals this summer, ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Get Out of Town

Fresh air, warm weather, music and art – summer and festivals go hand-in-hand. In the second part of our two-part guide to festivals this summer, ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Get Out of Town

Fresh air, warm weather, music and art – summer and festivals go hand-in-hand. In the second part of our two-part guide to festivals this summer, ...

Cinema

Gifted

A drama directed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man)

Fri. Jun. 02 Wed. Jun. 07
Zvezda
11:25 a.m.

Frank Adler (Chris Evans) is a single man raising a child prodigy - his spirited seven-year-old niece Mary (Mckenna Grace) in a coastal town in Florida. Frank's plans for a normal school life for Mary are foiled when the little girl's mathematical abilities come to the attention of Frank's formidable mother Evelyn (Lindsay Duncan) whose plans for her granddaughter threaten to separate Frank and Mary. Read more

Read more

2 hours ago

Russia Eases Sanctions on Turkey

5 hours ago

Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day

5 hours ago

Snowden Did Not Betray U.S. Interests, Says Putin

23 hours ago
By Unfair Observer
By Unfair Observer

Why the Kids Are Bastards (Op-ed)

By Unfair Observer
By Unfair Observer
23 hours ago

You’re probably expecting a chat about the hurricane that tried to flatten Moscow—likely an answer to Mike Pence’s prayers. But no.

Print edition — yesterday

June 01

Videobloggers; RT; Moscow Storm

1 day ago

From Extravagance to Exile: What to See at the Chekhov Theater Festival

1 day ago

From May 24 to July 20, the Chekhov International Theater Festival is bringing 21 productions from 14 different countries to Moscow, with highlights including a ballet based on the life of Rudolph Nureyev.

1 day ago

From Extravagance to Exile: What to See at the Chekhov Theater Festival

1 day ago

From May 24 to July 20, the Chekhov International Theater Festival is bringing 21 productions from 14 different countries to Moscow, with highlights including a ballet based on the life of Rudolph Nureyev.

1 day ago

From Extravagance to Exile: What to See at the Chekhov Theater Festival

1 day ago

From May 24 to July 20, the Chekhov International Theater Festival is bringing 21 productions from 14 different countries to Moscow, with highlights including a ballet based on the life of Rudolph Nureyev.

It's a Small World: Children in Moscow

1 day ago
June 1 is the International Day for Protection of Children, when more than 50 countries across the world honor their younger generations.

1 day, 1 hour ago

Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry

1 day, 3 hours ago

Russia's Yandex Unveils Self-Driving Car

1 day, 5 hours ago

32% of Russians Support Physical Punishment for Teens — Poll

1 day ago

Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas

Russians from all walks of life line up to visit a saintly relic.

see more

1 day ago

Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas

Russians from all walks of life line up to visit a saintly relic.

1 day ago

Welcome to The Machine: Inside the Secretive World of RT

RT is often accused of being a propaganda agency, but a culture of secrecy has made insider accounts difficult to come by. The ...

1 day ago

Waiting for a Miracle: Muscovites Line up to See the Remains of St. Nicholas

Russians from all walks of life line up to visit a saintly relic.

New issue — yesterday

June 01

Videobloggers; RT; Moscow Storm
1 day ago
By Marie Mendras
Marie Mendras
By Marie Mendras

France-Russia: An Improbable Reset That Quickly Turned Sour

By Marie Mendras
Marie Mendras
By Marie Mendras
1 day ago

In Versailles, Putin listened sternly to Macron’s moral lesson about Ukraine and human rights in Chechnya, said little, and looked impatient to ...

1 day ago

Russia Expels Estonian and Moldovan Diplomats

1 day ago

Russia Sanctions Top Montenegro Politicians

1 day ago

Russian Court Orders Navalny to Apologize for Government Corruption Claims

2 days ago

Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia

2 days ago

Forged Safety Documents Aided Russian Teen's Gun Rampage — Reports

2 days ago

Russian Hunter Fined $30,000 After Shooting Endangered Siberian Tiger

Fri. Jun. 02

More events
Tango Metropolis Dance Company: Tango Show Dance
Gandini Juggling: 4x4: Ephemeral Architecture Dance
Beat Film: Liberation Day Cinema
Beat Film: To Stay Alive: A Method Cinema
Alexander Morozov: Simple Things Exhibition
We Play Schiller Theater

1 day ago

Russia Expels Estonian and Moldovan Diplomats

1 day ago

Russia Sanctions Top Montenegro Politicians

1 day ago

Russian Court Orders Navalny to Apologize for Government Corruption Claims

2 days ago

Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia

2 days ago

Forged Safety Documents Aided Russian Teen's Gun Rampage — Reports

2 days ago

Russian Hunter Fined $30,000 After Shooting Endangered Siberian Tiger

1 day ago

Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry

1 day ago

Russia's Yandex Unveils Self-Driving Car

1 day ago

32% of Russians Support Physical Punishment for Teens — Poll

Welcome to The Machine: Inside the Secretive World of RT

1 day ago
RT is often accused of being a propaganda agency, but a culture of secrecy has made insider accounts difficult to come by. The ...

After 'Hurricane,' Muscovites Ask Why They Weren't Warned

1 day ago
A fatal storm that swept Moscow caught residents off guard. ...

Welcome to The Machine: Inside the Secretive World of RT

1 day ago
RT is often accused of being a propaganda agency, but a culture of secrecy has made insider accounts ...
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Theater

The Dragon

Bogomolov’s desperate view of European civilization.

Fri. Jun. 16 Fri. Jun. 16
MKhT
06:00 p.m.

Konstantin Bogomolov’s bold fantasy on the themes of plays by Yevgeny Shvarts. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

After 'Hurricane,' Muscovites Ask Why They Weren't Warned

A fatal storm that swept Moscow caught residents off guard. Now they want to know why ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Protests That Aren't Going Away

City authorities struggle to contain growing resentment with their demolition program.

Most Read

Talking Heads: How Russia's Videobloggers are Shaping Public Opinion

Get Out of Town

Russia's Jehovah's Witnesses Meet in Defiance of 'Extremism' Ban

Why the Kids Are Bastards (Op-ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+