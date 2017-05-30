Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
46 minutes ago Moldova Expels 5 Russian Diplomats
2 hours ago Russian Charged With Murder After Mexican Mob Attack
12 hours ago 'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes
Moscow
At Least 11 Dead as Storm Sweeps Moscow
Moscow
In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow
Moscow
Two North Koreans Found Dead in Moscow Hotel
Moscow
BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
46 minutes ago Moldova Expels 5 Russian Diplomats
2 hours ago Russian Charged With Murder After Mexican Mob Attack
12 hours ago 'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes

Summer Music in Moscow

7 Great Festivals Not to Miss This Season

May 30, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 11:10
By Andrei Muchnik
May 30, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 11:10
By Andrei Muchnik
Most Read
Moscow
Summer Music in Moscow
Moscow
In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow
Moscow
BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: Propaganda and Patriotism
Arseny Gorshenin / BOSCO Fresh Fest

Fresh air, warm weather and music – summer and festivals have always gone hand-in-hand. In the first of our two-part guide to festivals this summer in Russia, we round up the top open-air music events in Moscow.

Bosco Fresh Fest 

Two days of music next to a palace 

Bosco Fresh Fest has made a tradition of moving to a new venue every year. This time around it will hold court at Tsaritsyno Park amid the Neo-Gothic splendor of architect Bazhenov’s reconstructed masterpiece. It’s a two-day affair and the headliner is British singer John Newman. Best known for his hits “Love Me Again” and “Cheating,” Newman already has two albums under his belt. Other confirmed musicians include Austrian electro-swing pioneer Parov Stelar, another electronic act from Austria - SOHN, as well as Russian rock-n-roll veterans Bravo and alternative hip-hop act Antoha MC. Once again Bosco has announced a night program called “Bosco Fresh Night,” the line-up for which will be announced later. 

John Newman - Cheating JohnNewmanVEVO/YouTube

Festival

Bosco Fresh Fest

Two days of music next to a palace

Tsaritsino
Jun. 24 to Jun. 25
Read more


Ahmad Tea Music Festival

British music on the embankment 

This festival seems to have found a permanent home on the embankment by Muzeon Park, where it will be held for the fourth time this year. Headlining is UK indie legend Richard Ashcroft, ex-frontman of The Verve, who wrote the words to “Bitter Sweet Symphony,” one of the world’s most recognizable rock songs. Now a successful solo artist, Ashcroft will perform songs from his latest album “These People,” released in 2016. Welsh indie/new-wave band Catfish and the Bottlemen, who won a Brit Award as “best new band” last year and Seafret, indie folk duo from Yorkshire, will also perform. 

The Verve - Bitter Sweet Symphony TheVerveVEVO/YouTube

Festival

Ahmad Tea Music Festival

British music on the embankment

Muzeon
Jun. 24 to Jun. 24
Read more


Usadba Jazz 

Jazz in the park 

Moscow’s favorite summer jazz event will take place at the Arkhangelskoye estate once again this year, focusing on jazz and world music in green and luxuriant surroundings. Festival-goers will be able to see Grammy Award winner Bootsy Collins, who has previously collaborated with James Brown, George Clinton, Fatboy Slim and Snoop Dogg, and has been a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame since 1997. Other headliners include Georgian singer Nino Katamadze with her band Insight and Israeli soul musician Ester Rada.

Ester Rada - Life Happens Ester Rada/YouTube

Festival

Usadba Jazz

Jazz in the park

Arkhangelskoye
Jul. 01 to Jul. 01
Read more


Park Live 

System Of A Down - Chop Suey! systemofadownVEVO/YouTube

Festival

Park Live

Moshpit mayhem at a soccer stadium

CSKA Arena
Jul. 05 to Jul. 05
Read more


Bol

As alternative as it gets 

Probably Moscow’s only alternative music festival now that Outline is gone, for the second year in a row Bol (Pain) will be held at Pravda, a former printing house. It might be headlined by Danish post-punk band Iceage and British electro-pop band The KVB, but Bol will showcase up-and-coming Russianlanguage bands like rapper Husky, LSP, a hip-hop artist from Belarus, indie-pop queen Naadya and her new band, post-punk band Pasosh and garage rock band Sonic Death. 

Iceage - Forever ddogmeatt/YouTube

Festival

Bol

As alternative as it gets

TsGK “PRAVDA”
Jul. 08 to Jul. 08
Read more


Lastochka 

Indie-pop at Luzhniki 

Lastochka (“Swallow”) will be held at the Luzhniki sports complex for the second time. Organized by the same team that held the “Subbotnik” festival in Gorky Park a couple years ago, Lastochka is putting on some big names. Ellie Goulding, known for her contributions to the “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “Hunger Games” soundtracks, will headline the festival alongside Years & Years, an electro-pop sensation from the UK. Also on the bill is singer-songwriter Ivan Dorn from Ukraine, whose music ranges from house to hip-hop and from mainstream pop to jazz. Dorn has just recorded an English-language album in California and will present it at Lastochka. The rest of the line-up looks like this: French band Her (often compared to The xx and Rhye), Alexandra Savior, who hails from Portland, Oregon but is produced by UK musician Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys fame, as well as ALMA, a rising pop star from Finland. lastochkafest.ru

Ivan Dorn - Collaba Ivan Dorn/YouTube

Festival

Lastochka

Indie-pop at Luzhniki

Luzhniki Stadium
May. 30 to May. 30
Read more


Afisha Picnic

The oldest festival in town marches on 

Afisha Picnic, the pioneer of Moscow’s festival movement, will take place at its traditional spot in Kolomenskoye Park. This year’s headliners are UK rockers Kasabian with their new album “For Crying Out Loud” (released this May) and Griby, the Ukrainian hip-hop and electro-pop band whose hit “Tayet Lyod” broke all records on Russian YouTube. Math-rock band Foals, UK rockers Everything Everything and Russian bands Glintshake, Kito Jempere and Husky are also confirmed. 

Griby - Tayet Lyod KinoMost/YouTube

Festival

Afisha Picnic

The oldest festival in town marches on

Kolomenskoye
Jul. 29 to Jul. 29
Read more


Related
Moscow
Hosting the Inhuman
Moscow
The Golden Ticket: Moscow's Culture as a Catwalk for the Rich
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: May Day Alert
Moscow
Two Italian Greats: Finally Together in Moscow

At Least 11 Dead as Storm Sweeps Moscow

19 hours ago

At least eleven people have died after gale force winds hit Moscow on Monday afternoon.

46 minutes ago

Moldova Expels 5 Russian Diplomats

2 hours ago

Russian Charged With Murder After Mexican Mob Attack

12 hours ago

'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes

17 hours ago

Head of Orthodox Church Compares Homosexual Marriage to Nazism

18 hours ago

Ukraine Raids Russian Tech Company Yandex Offices in Kiev and Odessa

20 hours ago

Two North Koreans Found Dead in Moscow Hotel

46 minutes ago

Moldova Expels 5 Russian Diplomats

2 hours ago

Russian Charged With Murder After Mexican Mob Attack

12 hours ago

'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes

46 minutes ago

Moldova Expels 5 Russian Diplomats

2 hours ago

Russian Charged With Murder After Mexican Mob Attack

12 hours ago

'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner

BarDelhi is a collaboration between the team behind the cult Indian restaurant Moscow-Delhi, Roman Milostivy, whose cocktail bar Chainaya is on the list of the ...

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner

BarDelhi is a collaboration between the team behind the cult Indian restaurant Moscow-Delhi, Roman Milostivy, whose cocktail bar Chainaya is on the list of the ...

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner

BarDelhi is a collaboration between the team behind the cult Indian restaurant Moscow-Delhi, Roman Milostivy, whose cocktail bar Chainaya is on the list of the ...

Theater

The Forest. Dialogues on the Road

New dialogues about Art and Life

Tue. May. 30 Fri. Jul. 14
School of Dramatic Art
06:00 p.m.

Alexander Ogaryov stages Ostrovsky’s play about an itinerant tragedian and his comedian friend who get mixed up in the affairs of the tragedian’s eccentric aunt. Read more

Read more

46 minutes ago

Moldova Expels 5 Russian Diplomats

2 hours ago

Russian Charged With Murder After Mexican Mob Attack

12 hours ago

'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes

4 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Time To Get Out of Here

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
4 days ago

The other day I heard the saddest thing: "Осень начинается через три месяца!” (Autumn begins in three months.) Just let that sink in. And once it has, you’ll want to book the fastest plane south for some sun.

Print edition — 5 days ago

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class

23 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Propaganda and Patriotism

23 hours ago

It’s propaganda, piracy and patriotism week on Moscow TV, with fine documentary and feature films that offer everyone from concerned flag-wavers to potential buccaneers some new and enlightening perspectives.

23 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Propaganda and Patriotism

23 hours ago

It’s propaganda, piracy and patriotism week on Moscow TV, with fine documentary and feature films that offer everyone from concerned flag-wavers to potential buccaneers some new and enlightening perspectives.

23 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Propaganda and Patriotism

23 hours ago

It’s propaganda, piracy and patriotism week on Moscow TV, with fine documentary and feature films that offer everyone from concerned flag-wavers to potential buccaneers some new and enlightening perspectives.

In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow

19 hours ago
At least 11 people have died after gale force winds swept Moscow on Monday afternoon.

17 hours ago

Head of Orthodox Church Compares Homosexual Marriage to Nazism

18 hours ago

Ukraine Raids Russian Tech Company Yandex Offices in Kiev and Odessa

20 hours ago

Two North Koreans Found Dead in Moscow Hotel

1 day ago

Zverev's Game: The Art of Breaking Rules

A new exhibition at the Anatoly Zverev Museum pits four artists across time and genres.

see more

1 day ago

Zverev's Game: The Art of Breaking Rules

A new exhibition at the Anatoly Zverev Museum pits four artists across time and genres.

3 days ago

The Noble Survivors

Aristocratic families in Russia lost everything 100 years ago as Nicholas II, Russia’s last tsar, abdicated as Lenin’s Bolsheviks seized power.

1 day ago

Zverev's Game: The Art of Breaking Rules

A new exhibition at the Anatoly Zverev Museum pits four artists across time and genres.

New issue — 5 days ago

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class
4 days ago
By Alexandra Prokopenko
By Alexandra Prokopenko

Competing Plans for Russia’s Economy All Lack Solutions

By Alexandra Prokopenko
By Alexandra Prokopenko
4 days ago

As 2018 presidential elections draw nearer, the government has prepared a socio-economic development plan forecast through 2025.

22 hours ago

Dane Arrested in Russia for 'Extremist' Jehovah's Witnesses Meeting

22 hours ago

Moscow Vows to Retaliate After Estonia Expels Russian Diplomats

3 days ago

Moscow's Subway System Now Offers One Excellent Adventure

3 days ago

Bill Outlawing Pro-Suicide Groups on Social Media Adopted by Russian Parliament

3 days ago

Russian Ethics Committee Frowns on Homophobic Lawmaker's Harassment of LGBT Rights Activists

3 days ago

Chechen Parliament Speaker Played Key Role in Anti-Gay Purges – HRW

Tue. May. 30

More events
Damien Hirst. Solo show Exhibition
Magister Ludi: Festival of Contemporary Music in Honour of Karlheinz Stockhausen Concert
Benois de la Danse Stars and New Winners Dance
Tararabumbiya Theater
Beat Film: American Anarchist Cinema
Beat Film: Give Me Future: Major Lazer in Cuba Cinema

22 hours ago

Dane Arrested in Russia for 'Extremist' Jehovah's Witnesses Meeting

22 hours ago

Moscow Vows to Retaliate After Estonia Expels Russian Diplomats

3 days ago

Moscow's Subway System Now Offers One Excellent Adventure

3 days ago

Bill Outlawing Pro-Suicide Groups on Social Media Adopted by Russian Parliament

3 days ago

Russian Ethics Committee Frowns on Homophobic Lawmaker's Harassment of LGBT Rights Activists

3 days ago

Chechen Parliament Speaker Played Key Role in Anti-Gay Purges – HRW

17 hours ago

Head of Orthodox Church Compares Homosexual Marriage to Nazism

18 hours ago

Ukraine Raids Russian Tech Company Yandex Offices in Kiev and Odessa

20 hours ago

Two North Koreans Found Dead in Moscow Hotel

The Noble Survivors

3 days ago
Aristocratic families in Russia lost everything 100 years ago as Nicholas II, Russia’s last tsar, abdicated as Lenin’s Bolsheviks seized power.

The Whisperers: Meet the Snitches Making a Return to Russia

3 days ago
After losing influence and appeal, vigilante informants are making a ...

The Noble Survivors

3 days ago
Aristocratic families in Russia lost everything 100 years ago as Nicholas II, Russia’s last tsar, abdicated as Lenin’s ...
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Dance

The Snow Maiden

June premiere at Bolshoi

Sun. Jun. 18 Sun. Jun. 18
Bolshoi Theater
11:00 a.m.

Alexander Titel stages Rimsky-Korsakov’s opera based on a Russian pagan tale of love. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

The Whisperers: Meet the Snitches Making a Return to Russia

After losing influence and appeal, vigilante informants are making a comeback in Russian society.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Funny Feeling

Indian Russian or Russian Indian? Aspiring comedian Arun Khurana feels a little foreign wherever he goes.

Most Read

Summer Music in Moscow

In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow

BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner

Moscow TV Round-Up: Propaganda and Patriotism
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+