Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
10 minutes ago Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case
2 hours ago Russian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia
2 hours ago Russia's Orphanages are Emptying
Moscow
Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case
Moscow
Moscow: News and Openings
Moscow
Russian Believers Form 1.5 Kilometer Mega-Line to See Holy Relics in Moscow
Moscow
Unlikely Asylum
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
10 minutes ago Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case
2 hours ago Russian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia
2 hours ago Russia's Orphanages are Emptying

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

Whether you’re out to hobnob with the hip crowd or kick back with a glass of wine, here’s where to go.

May 23, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 13:47
May 23, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 13:47
Most Read
Moscow
Moscow: News and Openings
Business
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
Moscow
Unlikely Asylum
Opinion
The Growing Risks of Russia’s Military Intervention in Syria (Op-Ed)
The terrace at Karlson has a spectacular view of the Moscow skyline. KARLSON

Gipsy 

Drink and dance the night away by the river

You’re probably unlikely to encounter many Roma at Moscow’s restaurant-bar Gipsy, but it does boast one of the most ethnically diverse kitchens in Moscow. A look at its website reveals that it has an Australian head chef and cooks from India, Uzbekistan, and Russia — all of whom prepare their respective regional dishes. Whether you’re craving a shawarma or a 9,000-ruble bottle of wine, the menu has you covered. Gipsy’s riverbank terrace is its most popular attraction, with its swing benches and hammocks catering to footsore customers. There’s also the customary ping-pong table for those of us that need our fix. From Thursdays to Sundays, the establishment turns into a raging nightclub that often features eclectic hip-hop.

Club / Bar

Gipsy

+7 (968) 612 0450
Bolotnaya Naberezhnaya 3/4, building 2
Kropotkinskaya
Friday: 23:00-06:00
Saturday: 23:00-06:00
Sunday: 23:00-06:00

Read more


JERUSALEM

Jerusalem

A cosy kosher corner

If you’ve ever visited Prague then you’re surely familiar with the legend of the Golem who resides in the attic of the Old Synagogue in the Jewish Quarter. The synagogue on Bolshaya Bronnaya in Moscow’s Patriarch’s Ponds neighborhood also has a hidden secret — albeit a pleasant one. Jerusalem is the name of a kosher restaurant terrace located on the rooftop. It serves a variety of Middle Eastern and Caucasian foods, including a plethora of fresh salads with imported olives. The neighborhood’s greenery, coupled with the quaint architecture, is a perfect setting for indulging in Mediterranean delights. The prices are also very reasonable, with dishes ranging from 200 to 500 rubles ($3.50-9).

Restaurant

Jerusalem

+7 (495) 690 6266
6 Bolshaya Bronnaya, Bldg. 3
Pushkinskaya, Tverskaya

Read more


BAR STRELKA

Bar Strelka

Still going strong

No, we aren’t in the 1920s at a Parisian terrace drinking a brandy with Ernest Hemingway. We are, however, in 21st-century Moscow, where bohemians and rooftop terraces go hand in hand. The Strelka Institute, a non-profit educational establishment for media, design and architecture, boasts one of the most popular rooftop terraces in Moscow. Open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to midnight, and on weekends until 3 a.m., the terrace overlooks the river and offers drinks and dishes from an international menu.

Club / Bar

Strelka

+7 (495) 771 7416
Bersenevskaya Naberezhnaya 14/5
Kropotkinskaya
Monday: 09:00-00:00
Tuesday: 09:00-00:00
Wednesday: 09:00-00:00
Thursday: 09:00-00:00
Friday: 09:00-03:00
Saturday: 12:00-03:00
Sunday: 12:00-00:00

Read more


DOM 12

Dom 12

The hippest house in town

There’s something about the minimalist name of Dom 12 (House 12) that immediately gives the impression the establishment is going to be a very, very cool place. Don’t judge a book by its cover, because this venue offers much more than its name reveals. Dom 12 is not just the epitome of hip, but one that consists of a wine bar, a nightclub, a hidden Moscow courtyard, and a two-story veranda. It’s also no surprise that this trendiest of Moscow bars is co-owned by the editor-in-chief of Afisha magazine.

Restaurant

Dom 12

+7 (903) 968 8897
12 Mansurovsky Pereulok
Park Kultury

Read more


TURANDOT

Turandot

Get the 5-tsar treatment

Tourists usually flock to St. Petersburg to get a taste of the garish, imperial Russian aesthetic, but if you wander into the restaurant Turandot on Tverskoi Bulvar, you’ll get much more than a taste of it. The 12 grandiose rooms here feature wines that go for double-thousand digits in rubles, small ornate dishes with expensive meats, live classical music, a revolving podium, and an impressive terrace. After a visit to Turandot, you will never again question why Moscow has stolen the mantle of the nation’s capital from St. Petersburg.

Restaurant

Turandot

+7 (495) 739 0011
26 Tverskoi Bulvar, Bldg. 3
Tverskaya
All week: 12:00-00:00

Read more


KARLSON

Karlson

No need for a propeller

One of the most iconic animated heroes in the USSR (although he actually originated in Sweden) was Karlsson, a little man with a propeller on his back who spends his days scheming his next blueberry jam heist in his rooftop house. Located on the top floor of the not so fairytale-like Central City Tower is the restaurant Karlson, where the interior, menus, and clothes of the waiters perfectly match the charm of the childhood story, creating a homely and comfortable ambience.

Restaurant

Karlson

+7 (495) 280 0428
20 Ovchinnikovskaya Naberezhnaya, Central City Tower Business Center
Novokuznetskaya

Read more


O2 LOUNGE RITZ CARLTON

O2 Lounge Ritz Carlton

Where fashion sits

If you’re feeling blue on a warm Moscow day, the Ritz Carlton on Tverskaya offers a wonderful rooftop terrace overlooking the Kremlin. The menu at the O2 Lounge consists of a variety of lavish cocktails with some of the world’s most prized liquors. If you’re hungry, you’ll pay a hefty price for some top-class sushi, but it’s worth the extra 3,000 rubles if you want to get a sense for how Moscow’s glitterati live. In addition to the thrilling panoramic view, you’ll likely get a glimpse of some Muscovite celebrities.

Restaurant

O2 Lounge

+7 (495) 225 8888
Tverskaya 3
Okhotny Ryad

Read more


Related
Moscow
Happiness on Canvas: Serebryakova at the Tretyakov
Moscow
Nofar, so Good
Moscow
Moscow's Annual Hot Water Switch-Off to Begin May 10
Moscow
José Bustamante: Peruvian in Moscow

Russian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia

2 hours ago

One of Russia’s top politicians has called the Manchester terror attack a “lesson” to British special forces for refusing to cooperate with their Russian counterparts.

10 minutes ago

Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case

2 hours ago

Russia's Orphanages are Emptying

2 hours ago

Russian Officials Claim Steven Seagal Will Promote Flagship Kremlin Scheme in New Reality TV Show

15 hours ago

Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’

16 hours ago

Anonymous Video Threatens Germany's Chechen Diaspora

19 hours ago

Head of Russia's ‘Pastafarian Church’ Faces Expulsion at School

10 minutes ago

Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case

2 hours ago

Russia's Orphanages are Emptying

2 hours ago

Russian Officials Claim Steven Seagal Will Promote Flagship Kremlin Scheme in New Reality TV Show

10 minutes ago

Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case

2 hours ago

Russia's Orphanages are Emptying

2 hours ago

Russian Officials Claim Steven Seagal Will Promote Flagship Kremlin Scheme in New Reality TV Show

58 minutes ago

58 minutes ago

Moscow: News and Openings

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food with a foie gras twist, and a Pokrovka favorite ...

58 minutes ago

58 minutes ago

Moscow: News and Openings

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food with a foie gras twist, and a Pokrovka favorite ...

58 minutes ago

58 minutes ago

Moscow: News and Openings

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food with a foie gras twist, and a Pokrovka favorite ...

Cinema

Voice from the Stone

Tue. May. 23 Thu. May. 25
Pioner
11:10 p.m.

Eric D. Howell’s gothic romance set in 1950s Tuscany. At the palatial home of sculptor Klaus (Marton Csokas) live-in therapist Verena (Emilia Clarke) is tasked with reaching out to Jakob (Edward Dring), a young boy who stopped talking seven months ago, grieving the loss of his beloved mother, Malvina (Caterina Murino). Read more

Read more

10 minutes ago

Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case

2 hours ago

Russia's Orphanages are Emptying

2 hours ago

Russian Officials Claim Steven Seagal Will Promote Flagship Kremlin Scheme in New Reality TV Show

3 days ago
By Edward W. Walker
By Edward W. Walker

The Growing Risks of Russia’s Military Intervention in Syria (Op-Ed)

By Edward W. Walker
By Edward W. Walker
3 days ago

Russia’s military intervention in Syria has paid important foreign and domestic policy returns for the Kremlin.

Print edition — 5 days ago

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism

1 day ago

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

1 day ago

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi market a liberal microcosm for an economically illiberal Russia.

1 day ago

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

1 day ago

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi market a liberal microcosm for an economically illiberal Russia.

1 day ago

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

1 day ago

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi market a liberal microcosm for an economically illiberal Russia.

'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers

3 days, 20 hours ago
The Soviet Union's Pioneer Organization marks its 95th anniversary today, May 19, 2017. The Moscow Times looks back at the Soviet Union's "always ready" children.

15 hours ago

Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’

16 hours ago

Anonymous Video Threatens Germany's Chechen Diaspora

19 hours ago

Head of Russia's ‘Pastafarian Church’ Faces Expulsion at School

3 days ago

Unlikely Asylum

The annual show by Moscow’s stage designers is being held in an abandoned hospital.

see more

3 days ago

Unlikely Asylum

The annual show by Moscow’s stage designers is being held in an abandoned hospital.

3 days ago

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But Western observers are also wrong to predict ...

3 days ago

Unlikely Asylum

The annual show by Moscow’s stage designers is being held in an abandoned hospital.

New issue — 5 days ago

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism
4 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Happy Russian Anniversary To Me

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
4 days ago

When you begin to study a foreign language, at first you are struck by all the differences. But then slowly but surely ...

20 hours ago

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says His Underage Children Earn More Than Putin

23 hours ago

Russian Believers Form 1.5 Kilometer Mega-Line to See Holy Relics in Moscow

1 day ago

One in Four Russians Witness Police Brutality — Poll

1 day ago

Russia Reveals U.S. Appeals for Help in Election Hacking Investigation

1 day ago

Putin to Meet French President Macron on 'Unplanned' Paris Visit

3 days ago

Navalny Unmasks a Cartel Allegedly Earning Billions in Russian Defense Deals

Tue. May. 23

More events
Dalida Cinema
The Distinguished Citizen Cinema
Aerosmith: Aero-Vederci Baby! Gig
Piano and Strings Concert
Karenin Theater
Andy Warhol: Endangered Species Exhibition

20 hours ago

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says His Underage Children Earn More Than Putin

23 hours ago

Russian Believers Form 1.5 Kilometer Mega-Line to See Holy Relics in Moscow

1 day ago

One in Four Russians Witness Police Brutality — Poll

1 day ago

Russia Reveals U.S. Appeals for Help in Election Hacking Investigation

1 day ago

Putin to Meet French President Macron on 'Unplanned' Paris Visit

3 days ago

Navalny Unmasks a Cartel Allegedly Earning Billions in Russian Defense Deals

15 hours ago

Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’

16 hours ago

Anonymous Video Threatens Germany's Chechen Diaspora

19 hours ago

Head of Russia's ‘Pastafarian Church’ Faces Expulsion at School

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

3 days ago
Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But Western observers are also wrong to predict ...

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors

4 days ago
Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on ...

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

3 days ago
Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But Western observers ...
From our partners

Theater

Without a Dowry

Wed. Jul. 26 Wed. Jul. 26
Fomenko Workshop Theater
06:00 p.m.

Pyotr Fomenko’s production of Alexander Ostrovsky’s play about a young woman’s struggle for happiness in 19th-century Russia. English and French subtitles available. Read more

Read more

4 days ago

4 days ago

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors

Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets ...

4 days ago

4 days ago

Work of Art

Arts professor John Lavell’s last big project is to establish a British arts school in Moscow. ...

Most Read

Moscow: News and Openings

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Unlikely Asylum

The Growing Risks of Russia’s Military Intervention in Syria (Op-Ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+