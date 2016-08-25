SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow
Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week the capital will play host to the SUBTITLE film festival, an event celebrating the best cinema from across Europe. SUBTITLE, historically held in Kilkenny, Ireland, is a showcase film festival bringing together both internationally acclaimed European films and films that are box office hits in their own countries. Spearheading the Moscow festival is Gerard Michael MacCarthy of Enterprise Ireland.
Nine films will be screened at the festival: three from Germany, two from Holland, two from Poland, one from Finland and one from Georgia. All of the films will be screened at the Karo 11 Oktyabr theater on Novy Arbat and subtitled in both Russian and English.
The event is unique in that along side film screenings, the festival offers participants the chance to become more involved with the film industry through an interactive program of events, including an opportunity to take part in a series of masterclasses given by top international casting directors. Among the experts offering their tips on the film industry over the course of the week are Debbie McWilliams, who casts for the James Bond franchise, Nathalie Cheron, who works for Luke Besson, and Elaine Granger, who was in charge of casting for The Dark Knight and Inception.
The organizers of the festival are also arranging one-on-one meetings between 16 of Russia’s top actors and the world-class casting directors who will attend.
The organizers hope that the event will encourage closer ties between the Russian and international film industries. Richard Cook, the co-organizer of the event, told the Moscow Times that the ultimate goal was “creating a bridge” between Russian talent and the possibilities offered by the Western European film industry.
The masterclasses, which are open to everyone, also present an invaluable opportunity for aspiring local actors. Cook says that the masterclass audiences will learn the “secrets of breaking out into the international casting stream”.
Subtitle Film Festival runs through September 3. Tickets and further information are available at subtitlefilmfest.ru. All films are screened at Karo 11Oktyabr Cinema. 24 Ulitsa Novy Arbat. Metro Arbatskaya.
Program Highlights
Out of Love (Netherlands)
Out of Love, Paloma Aguilera Valdebenito’s debut film, encapsulates the sweltering and devastating dynamics of love, examined through the turbulent relationship between Varya and Nikolai. Love and hope contend with destruction and despair in this Belgian-Dutch-Russian collaboration.
September 2 at 9:00 p.m.
Finsterworld (Germany)
Finsterworld explores German identity and the human condition. The multi-layered narrative following the lives of ordinary Germans, all of whom are somehow linked. The movie is bound together with a screenplay full of satire, metaphor and hyperbole. The film was shot in both Tanzania and Bavaria, giving it a lovely, summery atmosphere.
August 26 at 7:00 p.m.
Moira (Georgia)
Moira is the story of a family living by the sea. When Mamuka gets out of jail, he decides to help his impoverished relatives. His mother has moved overseas, his father is in a wheelchair, and his unemployed younger brother has fallen in with the wrong crowd. After taking a loan out, Mamuka buys a fishing boat to save the family’s fortunes and bring his mother home. The brothers name the vessel Moira, after the goddess of fate. As they will soon find out, fate can be blind and merciless.
August 28 at 5:00 p.m.
2 hours ago
The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.
23 hours agoBest of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer
A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of terrace dining, soaking up rays on the beach and frivolous outdoor pursuits. With that in mind, we’ve been out and about and compiled a list of the best ways to get your vitamin D fix before the snow sets in.
23 hours agoBest of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer
A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of terrace dining, soaking up rays on the beach and frivolous outdoor pursuits. With that in mind, we’ve been out and about and compiled a list of the best ways to get your vitamin ...
23 hours ago
23 hours agoRussia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network
Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for state employees. Under proposals from Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Russia would ...
1 day ago
1 day ago
19 hours agoRussian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
19 hours agoRussian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
3 hours agoRussian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually