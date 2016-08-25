SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow

Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week the capital will play host to the SUBTITLE film festival, an event celebrating the best cinema from across Europe. SUBTITLE, historically held in Kilkenny, Ireland, is a showcase film festival bringing together both internationally acclaimed European films and films that are box office hits in their own countries. Spearheading the Moscow festival is Gerard Michael MacCarthy of Enterprise Ireland.

Nine films will be screened at the festival: three from Germany, two from Holland, two from Poland, one from Finland and one from Georgia. All of the films will be screened at the Karo 11 Oktyabr theater on Novy Arbat and subtitled in both Russian and English.

The event is unique in that along side film screenings, the festival offers participants the chance to become more involved with the film industry through an interactive program of events, including an opportunity to take part in a series of masterclasses given by top international casting directors. Among the experts offering their tips on the film industry over the course of the week are Debbie McWilliams, who casts for the James Bond franchise, Nathalie Cheron, who works for Luke Besson, and Elaine Granger, who was in charge of casting for The Dark Knight and Inception.

The organizers of the festival are also arranging one-on-one meetings between 16 of Russia’s top actors and the world-class casting directors who will attend.

The organizers hope that the event will encourage closer ties between the Russian and international film industries. Richard Cook, the co-organizer of the event, told the Moscow Times that the ultimate goal was “creating a bridge” between Russian talent and the possibilities offered by the Western European film industry.

The masterclasses, which are open to everyone, also present an invaluable opportunity for aspiring local actors. Cook says that the masterclass audiences will learn the “secrets of breaking out into the international casting stream”.

Subtitle Film Festival runs through September 3. Tickets and further information are available at subtitlefilmfest.ru. All films are screened at Karo 11Oktyabr Cinema. 24 Ulitsa Novy Arbat. Metro Arbatskaya.