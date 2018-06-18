Street Artist Banksy Finally Comes to Moscow

The first solo exhibition of works by Banksy in Moscow has finally opened at the Central House of Artists.

Banksy is an enigmatic street artist from the U.K. who has never been seen in public or revealed his identity. He rose to fame in early 2000s after several provocative and subversive performances and became known worldwide after directing the award-winning documentary “Exit Through the Gift Shop.”

Before Banksy became the world’s most famous street artist, he was involved in Bristol’s underground scene. He cites 3D from the band Massive Attack as one of his inspirations, which led many people to believe that Banksy and 3D are the same person.

Banksy’s Moscow exhibition has been a long time coming. A major retrospective was announced in the fall of 2014 at the Manege exhibition hall, but it fell through in the end because several British owners of key masterpieces declined to take part.

This year’s exhibition was organized by IQ Art Management, headed by the famous entrepreneur Alexander Nachkebia. Nachkebia chose an easier path by partnering with the Lilley Fine Art gallery, which owns a large collection of Banksy pieces. Other items are on loan from several private collectors and museums.

The exhibition takes up the entire second floor of the Central House of Artists — nearly 3,000 square meters. On view are various sketches, prints and original art objects numbering about 100 items in total.