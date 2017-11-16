The Importance of Russia’s Unimportant Prime Minister (Op-ed)

Elections in 2018 are very unlikely to mean a new president for Russia, but they could see a new prime minister appointed. It is tempting to see this as of little real significance, like a choice of head butler to administer the president’s affairs. However, while the role is essentially to be presidential henchman and scapegoat, it is a role with meaning, and Vladimir Putin’s choice will be both consequential and also a potential indicator of the direction he plans to take in his fourth presidential term. There is a general assumption that Dmitri Medvedev, the current prime minister, will be replaced next year. He has been a loyal factotum, even to the point of keeping Putin’s throne warm as president-in-name-only in 2008-12, but he has also become something of a liability. In part this is simply because his role means that every setback and scandal comes to his door. But it also reflects his own relative weakness as a manager, as well as the savaging this ostensible “Mr Clean” received in a now-notorious online video by anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny, highlighting his alleged property deals and mansions. That said, it may be too soon necessarily to write off “Dimon.”

Choosing a new prime minister is, of course, potentially a very useful move for Putin. A new face can give the impression of a new direction, even while Putin himself appears increasingly detached from, and even bored by, the business of government. It also allows him to reward an ally or client, and maybe even groom a successor. However, this is also a problem. Although no one seriously doubts that he will be standing in 2018 (expect an announcement during or around his regular marathon press conference on 14 December) and – spoiler alert – that he will win, people are already looking to life after Putin. For a leader whose legitimacy in part rests on the myth that he is the “indispensable man,” this is inevitably problematic. Anyone elevated to the premiership will inevitably become the focus of speculation about their presidential ambitions and prospects. Furthermore, this will likely trigger if not outright struggles, as least quiet jostling over access to power, opportunities for enrichment, and chances to settle scores. Medvedev has, after all, several understated virtues. He is unlikely to be considered presidential material, except as a front man for an oligarchic coalition. He is not dangerous, has no mortal enemies within the upper elite, nor yet particular cronies. He is the safest of pairs of hands. Putin apparently promised him a full term as prime minister as honourable sinecure for quietly handing back the presidency, but if he opts to extend it, he will essentially be prioritising a quiet life, preferring to run the risk of looking tired and staid, than of opening up the questions of succession and change. Alternatively, he may decide that the country’s serious economic challenges need a prime minister who can concentrate on them. The days when economist Alexei Kudrin was a plausible choice are probably gone; he would demand too much authority and pose too much of a threat to established interests such as the defence industries.