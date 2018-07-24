News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
City
July 24 2018 - 10:07
By The Moscow Times

Steak Lovers of the World, Unite!

You have nothing to lose

Courtesy Goodman

If you enjoy a good steak and good company, join The Moscow Times Dining Club tonight at Goodman Steak House. Begin with a roast duck salad, move on to a rib-eye steak, and finish with desert - all with drinks included, too.

Along the way you'll also learn about cuts of meat and how to shop for the best in Moscow's stores.

For more information about this and other events, see the Clubs site

To register for tonight's event, go to Timepad

Latest news

Russian State Journalist Killed in Nizhny Novgorod
News
July 24 2018
Russian State Journalist Killed in Nizhny Novgorod
Siberian Gold Miners Launch Hunger Strike Over Wage Theft
News
July 24 2018
Siberian Gold Miners Launch Hunger Strike Over Wage Theft
Shocking Video Prompts Mass Torture Crackdown in Russian Prisons
News
July 24 2018
Shocking Video Prompts Mass Torture Crackdown in Russian Prisons
By The Moscow Times

Most read

News

800,000 Modern-Day Slaves Are Living in Russia, Report Says

News

Moscow Public Transport Ranks World’s Most Efficient

Opinion

Russia Struggles to Mourn the Romanovs 100 Years On (Op-ed)

News

Russia’s FSB Launches Raids Over Suspected Missile Tech Leak to West

News

Russian Officials Hail Putin's Success at Trump Helsinki Summit

Sign up for our weekly newsletter