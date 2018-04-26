News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
City
April 26 2018 - 14:04

Start the Holidays on a Hilarious Note

The English Comedy Show is putting on their season opener Saturday night.

English Moscow Comedy / Vkontakte

Do you need a good laugh?

Well, you’re in luck. 

The English Moscow Comedy Club is putting on its stand-up comedy show called “From Russia With Laugh - 2” this Saturday night. 

This is the EMC’s sixth production in Moscow. Their very merry band of stand-up comedians from all over the world have performed for sold-out crowds five times before in Moscow. The gang of gag-makers also toured Europe twice, bringing their comic vision of life in Russia to fans in seven countries.

This time there will be a mix of veterans and newbies from Croatia, Namibia, Australia, India and Russia.

The MC is Croatian Igor Mondae, who has been headlining EMC shows in Moscow and Europe. He’ll be joined by John Night from Namibia, who insists he rode a horse to Russia from Africa; Spanish-Australian David Munoz, who is the first comedian to perform live comedy in English in Tula and Ryazan; Arun Khurana, who is Indian but not from India and who has been doing live comedy in Moscow for three years; and two English-speaking Russian comics Kirill Voronin and Denis Nikolin, who know what is really funny about Russia. 

The show is all English, with no translation — so bring only your Russian friends who understand English well. 

Or, on the other hand, bring all the non-English-speaking Russian relatives or colleagues you hate. Revenge is sweet, and sometimes even funny.

Tickets can be bought online here and range in price from 590 and 890 rubles, depending on the seat. If there are any free seats, they’ll be sold at the door for 30 percent more. 

Hint: buy now.

Kontinent Building. 10/5 Letnikovskskaya Ulitsa. Metro Paveletskaya. comedyheroes.timepad.ru/event/683048. Sat. April 28 at 8 p.m.

Latest news

Russian Santa’s Hometown Seeks Construction Bids for Floating Laundromat
Meanwhile…
April 26 2018
Russian Santa’s Hometown Seeks Construction Bids for Floating Laundromat
Moscow Approves Left-Wing Protest of Presidential Inauguration
News
April 26 2018
Moscow Approves Left-Wing Protest of Presidential Inauguration
Russia to Steer Clear of Armenian Crisis, Opposition Leader Says
News
April 26 2018
Russia to Steer Clear of Armenian Crisis, Opposition Leader Says

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox