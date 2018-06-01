City

St. Petersburg’s Summer Cultural Agenda

Art Cosmos. History of People Runs until Aug. 26 The exhibition “Cosmos. History of People” is designed to bring together artists who contributed to Russian cosmonautics. Visitors can learn about the Soviet space program and see the unique documents and objects cosmonauts used during their launches. Part of the exhibition’s format is interactive. Among the artists featured are Arseny Zhilyaev, Alexander Dzhikia, Sergei Shutov, Alexander Povzner, and the MishMash art group. The cultural project was created in cooperation with the Memorial Museum of Cosmonautics in Moscow. Where: K Gallery Open: Mon. to Fri. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Sun. 12 p.m. -3 p.m. Tickets: 200 rubles Fontanka River Embankment, 24 kgallery.ru Salvador Dali: Sculptures Runs until Sept. 23 The Erarta contemporary art museum presents “Salvador Dalí: Sculptures,” a collection of the Surrealist artist’s most iconic images, cast in monumental bronze sculptures. The show includes some of Dalí’s iconic paintings, reimagined: there is “The Space Elephant,” which stands almost 3 meters high in bronze and recalls the painting “The Temptation of St. Anthony,” as well as “Nobility of Time,” the sculptural equivalent of Dalí’s melting clock. The exhibition is part of the Dalí Collection, which was assembled by Beniamino Levi. Where: Erarta Museum Open: daily 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; closed Tuesday Tickets: 500 rubles 29 Liniya Vasilyevskogo Ostrova, 2 erarta.com/en Petersburg 2103 Runs until July 15 To celebrate St. Petersburg’s 400th anniversary, the Manege central exhibition hall’s new “Petersburg 2103” show is an attempt to look at the city from a different angle. The exhibition explains all the stages of the modern city’s construction, emphasizing the past events that still have relevance in the present. Through four different sections and interactive multimedia installations, the visitor can see the St. Petersburg of the past, present and future. Where: Manege. Open: daily 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tickets: 300 rubles Isaakievskaya Ploshchad, 1 manege.spb.ru/en Sports in Soviet Porcelain, Graphic Arts, and Sculpture Runs until July 30 Around 350 porcelain, faience and maiolica objects made in the Soviet Union and Russia between the 1920s and the 1990s are exhibited in the Benois Wing of the State Russian Museum.Ceramic works made by more than 90 artists collected in the exhibition “Sport in Soviet Porcelain, Graphic Arts, and Sculpture” come from the Russian Museum, State Hermitage and private collections. This project provides insight into sport and healthy lifestyle as reflected in Russian 20th century ceramic art, explaining what artistic motifs and methods were introduced into ceramics. Where: State Russian Museum. Open: Mon. -Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thurs. 1 p.m.-9 p.m.; closed Tuesday Tickets: 450 rubles Inzhenernaya Ulitsa, 4 en.rusmuseum.ru Giuseppe Penone: Ideas of Stone — 1372 KG of Light Runs until Oct. 7 “Ideas of Stone — 1372 kg of Light,” the bronze sculpture designed by Italian artist Giuseppe Penone, is on display in the Winter Palace’s grand courtyard. The sculpture was created in 2010 and employs the main artistic image in Penone’s oeuvre — the tree. The exhibition was organized by the Hermitage Museum as part of the “Sculpture in the Great Courtyard” project. Where: Hermitage Museum Open: Tues., Thurs., Sat.,Sun. 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wed. -Fri. 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; closed Monday Tickets: 700 rubles Palace Square, 2 hermitagemuseum.org

Theater Swan Lake Multiple productions in JUne and July, 8 p.m. The St. Petersburg Ballet Theater in June and July will perform Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s famous “Swan Lake.” The eternal love story will be performed on the main stage of the theater in four scenes and three acts. Where: Alexandrinsky Theater Tickets: 900-6,500 rubles Ploshchad Ostrovskogo, 6 Metro Gostiny Dvor en.alexandrinsky.ru The Gambler June 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. Theater director Roman Marholia brings an independent interpretation of Dostoyevsky’s “The Gambler” to the Tovstonogov Bolshoi Drama Theater’s stage. The characters do not only act, but also sing Italian and German songs. Among the unusual features of the production are the fact that one actress plays a number of different roles. Where: Tovstonogov Bolshoi Theater Tickets: 500-3,000 rubles Naberezhnaya Reki Fontanki, 65 Metro Sennaya Ploshchad bdt.spb.ru Faust June 17 at 7 p.m. In its 13th season, the St. Petersburg Chamber Opera has for the first time turned to the works of Charles Gounod and will perform his famous opera “Faust.” Director Yury Alexandrov’s modern and expressive version of the classical opera deals with the philosophical issues of being, man’s vocation, and the confrontation of heaven and hell, responding vividly and passionately to today’s world events. The opera is performed in French. Where: The St. Petersburg Chamber Opera. Tickets: 700-1,800 rubles Galernaya Ulitsa, 33 Metro Admiralteyskaya spbopera.ru/en Stars of the 21st Century June 30 at 8 p.m. For the first time in what locals consider the international capital of ballet, St. Petersburg’s Oktyabrsky Big Concert Hall will host dancers and ballerinas from different countries. For its 25th anniversary, the unique “Stars of the 21st Century” event, which has played already in Canada, the U.S., Hungary and France, will bring together talented and unique dancers from leading theaters of the world for classical ballet and modern choreography. Where: Oktyabrsky Big Concert Hall (BKZ) Tickets: 2,400-8,500 rubles Ligovsky Prospekt, 6 Metro Ploshchad Vosstaniya bkz.ru Uncle Vanya July 10 at 7 p.m. “Uncle Vanya,” the well-known play by Russian playwright Anton Chekhov, will be performed at the Maly Drama Theater. The lyrical performance is a rare example of Russian psychological theater, staged by Lev Dodin, with the lead role played by David Borovsky. The performance is divided into four acts with one intermission. Where: Maly Drama Theater Tickets: 800-2,000 rubles Ulitsa Rubinshteina, 18 Metro Dostoyevskaya mdt-dodin.ru

Music Arash June 15 at 9 p.m. The Iranian-Swedish singer, entertainer and producer Arash Labaf (known as Arash) is stopping off in St. Petersburg as part of his European tour. His style ranges from Persian pop to hip-hop, R&B, dance music and house, and he sings in Persian and English. He has collaborated with a number of international artists, including French singer Helena, who sang with him on “Dooset Daram,” released at the end of 2017. Don’t miss his St. Petersburg concert. Where:A2 Green Concert Tickets: from 2000 rubles Prospekt Medikov, 3 a2.fm Tantsy Minus June 21 at 8 p.m. This year will mark the seventh time that the Roof Music Fest will host concerts of different musical styles on its open-air stage every week. On June 21, Russian band Tantsy Minus, founded in 1995, will play in the beautiful venue overlooking the Gulf of Finland. In addition to its last EP “Tri,” released one year ago, Vyacheslav Petkun’s band will perform their greatest hits, including “Gorod” — an ode to St. Petersburg. Where: Roof Music Group Tickets: 1600 rubles Kozhevnnaya Liniya, 30 roofmusicgroup.ru Bracamonte Football Blues Band June 27 at 8 p.m. If you like music to be combined with sport, this is for you. The former Argentine football player Hector Andres Bracamonte — who played for teams like FC Moscow, Terek Grozny and Rostov — is back in Russia as a football commentator for Argentinian television. He also founded the Bracamonte Football Blues Band, a music project created by athlete and blues guitarist Omar Itcovici. On June 27 the band will perform at Aurora Concert Hall and during the World Cup it will play in the cities where the Argentine team is slated to play. Where: Aurora Concert Hall Tickets: 700 rubles Pirogovskaya Naberezhnaya, 5/2 +7 (812) 907 1917 Steel Panther June 28 at 8 p.m. The American comedic glam metal band from Los Angeles will perform at the popular St. Petersburg club Cosmonavt. The summer tour will bring their irreverent rock music to the United States, Australia, Britain, Ukraine and Russia, where they will be performing in both Moscow and St. Petersburg. Where: Club Cosmonavt Tickets: 2000-4000 rubles Bronnitskaya Ulitsa, 24 cosmonavt.su

