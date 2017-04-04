Revealed: The Name and Face of the St. Petersburg Subway Bomber

Russia's Investigative Committee has formally named the man behind Monday's deadly attack on the St. Petersburg subway system.

Twenty-two-year-old Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen, killed 14 people when he detonated a homemade explosive in a subway car traveling between the city's Technologichsky Institut and Sennaya Ploshchad metro stations.



While much of the information about Dzhalilov remains unverified, sources within Russia’s police and emergency services have started piecing together more information on his background, the bomb he used, and any organizations with which he may be associated.



The Moscow Times picked out the main points from today’s press.

The Suspect