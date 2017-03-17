St. Patrick’s Day in Moscow: 6 Places to Toast the Irish

It’s that time of year again when we need to fill our glasses with Guinness, dance an Irish jig and turn everything green. Here’s a few ways you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend.



St. Patrick’s Friday Warm up with a Glastonberry festival Can’t wait until Saturday to get started? Glastonberry kicks off celebrations on March 17 with a St. Patrick’s “pre-party” full of Irish music, from medieval bagpipes and drums to rock, complete with dancers from the Ni Riain School of Irish dance. Doors open at 6 p.m. — buy your tickets in advance! +7 495 642-45-43 glastonberry.ru 13A 1-ya Dubrovskaya Ulitsa, Bldg. 1 Metro Dubrovka



Sokolniki Park Parade Dublin comes to Moscow This year the St Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Saturday, March 18, marking its 25th year in Moscow. The parade will be awash with Irish pipes and green, all in order to commemorate the passing of Ireland’s patron saint, St. Patrick. The festivities start at 12:00, with over 15,000 Muscovites expected to show up and turn Sokolniki Park into a sea of green. Don’t miss it! Free entry. Park sokolniki Metro sokolniki



Six Nations Finale Back the Irish on the rugby field Irish Week wouldn’t be Irish Week without a pint of Guinness. Why not enjoy it while watching Ireland’s rugby team play in their final Six Nations game against an undefeated England? The match starts at 8 p.m. Moscow time on March 18 and will be the perfect way to prepare you for a night of fully-fledged Gaelic merriment — provided the Irish win, that is! The match will be shown in various pubs throughout Moscow. Try Katie O’Sheas just off Prospekt Mira.



St. Patrick's Day & Night Shamrock the dance floor! On March 18, fans of Irish culture will congregate at Izvestiya Hall Club. From 3 p.m. to midnight, a green wave of energetic folk rock music, dancing and plenty more will flood the venue. Boogie all you want at this Day and Night party, and to really get into the spirit of things, try a tipple of Ireland’s famous whiskey. Tickets are cheaper if bought in advance (from 1,200 rubles).



Jameson Irishhood Electronica evening with whiskey sponsor The sponsor is really the only thing Irish about it, but fans of electronic music can celebrate St Patrick’s Day with Jameson Irishhood at Bereg District, a hip venue located in a 19th-century industrial space next to the infamous Soho Rooms. Irishhood will feature two stages/dance floors. One is headlined by Montreal DJ and producer Lunice, known for his work as one half of TNGHT, his successful duo with Hudson Mohawke. The second stage headliner is Kenny Dope, a house music pioneer from Brooklyn. The Irishhood organizers promise a food court with stalls from Moscow favorites like Yunost, Iskra, and Fahrenheit and cocktails by bartenders from Motel and 8 oz.



Pub Crawl Drink the old town dry! No St. Patrick’s Day would be complete without a proper Irish pub crawl. Moscow has enjoyed Irish hospitality since the 1990s, with new pubs continuing to pop up. Keep it authentic with pubs that have an eye for detail. At the Tipsy Pub, all the furniture and fittings were designed and assembled in Ireland.



The Punch & Judy, meanwhile. recreates the original Irish puppet theater. On March 18 they're putting on a burlesque cabaret at 9 p.m.

