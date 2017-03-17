Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
16 minutes ago 100 LGBT Activists Set Out for Russia's ‘City Without Gays’
47 minutes ago Kremlin Reassures Russians That Prime Minister Didn't Just Fake the Flu to Go Skiing
1 hour ago Russian Tech Firm Confirms Payment to Former Trump Advisor Michael Flynn
Moscow
You Gotta Russian Problem With Me?
Moscow
Three New Metro Stations Open in South-West Moscow
Moscow
A Law Unto Himself
Moscow
Paint the Town Green: Moscow Gets Ready to Celebrate the Emerald Isle
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
16 minutes ago 100 LGBT Activists Set Out for Russia's ‘City Without Gays’
47 minutes ago Kremlin Reassures Russians That Prime Minister Didn't Just Fake the Flu to Go Skiing
1 hour ago Russian Tech Firm Confirms Payment to Former Trump Advisor Michael Flynn

St. Patrick’s Day in Moscow: 6 Places to Toast the Irish

From parades to parties, concerts to crawls, we've got you covered this weekend

March 17, 2017 — 17:26
— Update: 17:24
March 17, 2017 — 17:26
— Update: 17:24
Most Read
Moscow
St. Patrick’s Day in Moscow: 6 Places to Toast the Irish
Russia
‘A Choice Between Prison and the Grave’
Moscow
You Gotta Russian Problem With Me?
Russia
Bring Out the Balloons — Russia Celebrates Crimea Anniversary
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Sokolniki Park on March 18 is the central event of Irish Week in Moscow. IRISH WEEK

It’s that time of year again when we need to fill our glasses with Guinness, dance an Irish jig and turn everything green. Here’s a few ways you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend.


  

GLASTONBERRY

St. Patrick’s Friday

Warm up with a Glastonberry festival 

Can’t wait until Saturday to get started? Glastonberry kicks off celebrations on March 17 with a St. Patrick’s “pre-party” full of Irish music, from medieval bagpipes and drums to rock, complete with dancers from the Ni Riain School of Irish dance. Doors open at 6 p.m. — buy your tickets in advance! +7 495 642-45-43 glastonberry.ru 13A 1-ya Dubrovskaya Ulitsa, Bldg. 1 Metro Dubrovka

Gig

St. Patrick’s Friday

Irish Week

Fri. Mar. 17

Glastonberry
6 p.m..
Read more


Sokolniki Park Parade 

Dublin comes to Moscow 

This year the St Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Saturday, March 18, marking its 25th year in Moscow. The parade will be awash with Irish pipes and green, all in order to commemorate the passing of Ireland’s patron saint, St. Patrick. The festivities start at 12:00, with over 15,000 Muscovites expected to show up and turn Sokolniki Park into a sea of green. Don’t miss it! Free entry. 

Park sokolniki Metro sokolniki

Gig

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Irish Week

Sat. Mar. 18

Sokolniki
noon.
Read more


Six Nations Finale 

Back the Irish on the rugby field 

Irish Week wouldn’t be Irish Week without a pint of Guinness. Why not enjoy it while watching Ireland’s rugby team play in their final Six Nations game against an undefeated England? The match starts at 8 p.m. Moscow time on March 18 and will be the perfect way to prepare you for a night of fully-fledged Gaelic merriment — provided the Irish win, that is! The match will be shown in various pubs throughout Moscow. Try Katie O’Sheas just off Prospekt Mira.

Club / Bar

Katie O'Shea's

+7 (495) 792 5188
26 Prospekt Mira, Bldg 5
Prospekt Mira

Read more


St. Patrick's Day & Night 

Shamrock the dance floor! 

On March 18, fans of Irish culture will congregate at Izvestiya Hall Club. From 3 p.m. to midnight, a green wave of energetic folk rock music, dancing and plenty more will flood the venue. Boogie all you want at this Day and Night party, and to really get into the spirit of things, try a tipple of Ireland’s famous whiskey. Tickets are cheaper if bought in advance (from 1,200 rubles).

Gig

St. Patrick’s Day and Night

Irish Week

Sat. Mar. 18

Izvestiya Hall
3 p.m..
Read more


JAMESON IRISHHOOD

Jameson Irishhood

Electronica evening with whiskey sponsor 

The sponsor is really the only thing Irish about it, but fans of electronic music can celebrate St Patrick’s Day with Jameson Irishhood at Bereg District, a hip venue located in a 19th-century industrial space next to the infamous Soho Rooms. Irishhood will feature two stages/dance floors. One is headlined by Montreal DJ and producer Lunice, known for his work as one half of TNGHT, his successful duo with Hudson Mohawke. The second stage headliner is Kenny Dope, a house music pioneer from Brooklyn. The Irishhood organizers promise a food court with stalls from Moscow favorites like Yunost, Iskra, and Fahrenheit and cocktails by bartenders from Motel and 8 oz.

In The City

Jameson Irishhood

Electronic music evening to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with DJs from Montreal and Brooklyn.

Sat. Mar. 18

Bereg District
8 p.m..
Read more


TIPSY PUB

Pub Crawl 

Drink the old town dry! 

No St. Patrick’s Day would be complete without a proper Irish pub crawl. Moscow has enjoyed Irish hospitality since the 1990s, with new pubs continuing to pop up. Keep it authentic with pubs that have an eye for detail. At the Tipsy Pub, all the furniture and fittings were designed and assembled in Ireland.

Club / Bar

Tipsy Pub

+7 (495) 636 2902
9 Ulitsa Sushchyovskaya
Novoslobodskaya

Read more


The Punch & Judy, meanwhile. recreates the original Irish puppet theater. On March 18 they're putting on a burlesque cabaret at 9 p.m.

Club / Bar

Punch & Judy

+7 (495) 953 3992
6/1 Ulitsa Pyatnitskaya, Bldg. 1
Tretyakovskaya

Read more


Then head down to nearby O’Donoghue’s for the best Guiness this side of the Baltic.

Club / Bar

O'Donoghue's

+7 (499) 929 0003
29 Ulitsa Pyatnitskaya
Tretyakovskaya

Read more


Related
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Moscow
8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week
Moscow
Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants
Moscow
Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow

‘A Choice Between Prison and the Grave’

6 hours ago

For most victims of domestic violence in Russia, self-defense remains the only option — and it often comes with a price.

16 minutes ago

100 LGBT Activists Set Out for Russia's ‘City Without Gays’

47 minutes ago

Kremlin Reassures Russians That Prime Minister Didn't Just Fake the Flu to Go Skiing

1 hour ago

Russian Tech Firm Confirms Payment to Former Trump Advisor Michael Flynn

3 hours ago

Top Russian Officials Say They Won't Investigate Corruption Claims Against Prime Minister

4 hours ago

Dmitry Medvedev's Day Off: Russian Prime Minister Snapped in Ski Resort Despite Reports of Flu

5 hours ago

Belarus Supreme Court Upholds ‘Chernobyl Milk’ Libel Against Journalist

16 minutes ago

100 LGBT Activists Set Out for Russia's ‘City Without Gays’

47 minutes ago

Kremlin Reassures Russians That Prime Minister Didn't Just Fake the Flu to Go Skiing

1 hour ago

Russian Tech Firm Confirms Payment to Former Trump Advisor Michael Flynn

16 minutes ago

100 LGBT Activists Set Out for Russia's ‘City Without Gays’

47 minutes ago

Kremlin Reassures Russians That Prime Minister Didn't Just Fake the Flu to Go Skiing

1 hour ago

Russian Tech Firm Confirms Payment to Former Trump Advisor Michael Flynn

47 minutes ago

47 minutes ago

Shadow of the Past: How the Annexation of Crimea Guides Russian Policy

It was 2014, and Vladimir Putin was in poor form. His approval rating had fallen by 20 percent three years earlier, when he announced he ...

47 minutes ago

47 minutes ago

Shadow of the Past: How the Annexation of Crimea Guides Russian Policy

It was 2014, and Vladimir Putin was in poor form. His approval rating had fallen by 20 percent three years earlier, when he announced he ...

47 minutes ago

47 minutes ago

Shadow of the Past: How the Annexation of Crimea Guides Russian Policy

It was 2014, and Vladimir Putin was in poor form. His approval rating had fallen by 20 percent three years earlier, when he announced he ...

Theater

Antigone

Fri. Mar. 17 Fri. Mar. 17
Taganka
07:00 p.m.

Yury Lyubimov’s staging of Sophocles’ tragedy, with music by Vladimir Martynov. Read more

Read more

16 minutes ago

100 LGBT Activists Set Out for Russia's ‘City Without Gays’

47 minutes ago

Kremlin Reassures Russians That Prime Minister Didn't Just Fake the Flu to Go Skiing

1 hour ago

Russian Tech Firm Confirms Payment to Former Trump Advisor Michael Flynn

6 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

You Gotta Russian Problem With Me?

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
6 hours ago

When I worked at a gas station, I liked to listen to the mechanics talk shop about rusted nut that wouldn’t budge. Translators talk shop, too. Only for us, a rusted nut is a word that defies translation.

Print edition — yesterday

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence

Crimea: Scenes From the 1990s

1 day, 1 hour ago
Three years after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine, a move broadly regarded as illegal, The Moscow Times recalls the Crimean peninsula in the 1990s.

3 hours ago

Top Russian Officials Say They Won't Investigate Corruption Claims Against Prime Minister

4 hours ago

Dmitry Medvedev's Day Off: Russian Prime Minister Snapped in Ski Resort Despite Reports of Flu

5 hours ago

Belarus Supreme Court Upholds ‘Chernobyl Milk’ Libel Against Journalist

7 hours ago

Bring Out the Balloons — Russia Celebrates Crimea Anniversary

7 hours ago

Three years after the annexation, Crimea is beyond the point of no return.

7 hours ago

Bring Out the Balloons — Russia Celebrates Crimea Anniversary

7 hours ago

Three years after the annexation, Crimea is beyond the point of no return.

7 hours ago

Bring Out the Balloons — Russia Celebrates Crimea Anniversary

7 hours ago

Three years after the annexation, Crimea is beyond the point of no return.

20 hours ago

Welcome Back to the Belarusian Good Old Bad Old Days

Despite a rare act of conciliation by President Lukashenko, protests across Belarus continue, and the police are done playing nice.

see more

20 hours ago

Welcome Back to the Belarusian Good Old Bad Old Days

Despite a rare act of conciliation by President Lukashenko, protests across Belarus continue, and the police are done playing nice.

1 day ago

The Kremlin’s Propaganda Network Wants to Debunk Fake News

Given RT’s reputation for reporting bogus news, you might think it lacks the credentials to start debunking “fake news,” but that’s precisely what ...

20 hours ago

Welcome Back to the Belarusian Good Old Bad Old Days

Despite a rare act of conciliation by President Lukashenko, protests across Belarus continue, and the police are done playing nice.

New issue — yesterday

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence
1 day ago
By Ildar Dadin
Ildar Dadin
By Ildar Dadin

'I’m Not Going Anywhere Until Torture Ends': Russian Activist Speaks Out

By Ildar Dadin
Ildar Dadin
By Ildar Dadin
1 day ago

Ildar Dadin, an activist jailed for "repeated violations" of Russia's strict anti-protest laws and later tortured in prison, speaks out in a ...

7 hours ago

Russia Calls for National Ban on Jehovah's Witnesses

8 hours ago

Activist Fined for Reposting News About His Own Court Case

23 hours ago

Watch Newly Discovered Color Footage of Stalin's Funeral

1 day ago

Three New Metro Stations Open in South-West Moscow

1 day ago

Russians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin

1 day ago

Ukraine Sanctions Russian State-Owned Banks

Fri. Mar. 17

More events
Ariadne on Naxos Opera
All the World’s a Stage. Architecture and Scenography in Russia Exhibition
Igor Moiseyev Folk Dance Ensemble Dance
Crash and Burn Cinema
St. Patrick’s Friday Gig
Manhattan Cinema

7 hours ago

Russia Calls for National Ban on Jehovah's Witnesses

8 hours ago

Activist Fined for Reposting News About His Own Court Case

23 hours ago

Watch Newly Discovered Color Footage of Stalin's Funeral

1 day ago

Three New Metro Stations Open in South-West Moscow

1 day ago

Russians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin

1 day ago

Ukraine Sanctions Russian State-Owned Banks

3 hours ago

Top Russian Officials Say They Won't Investigate Corruption Claims Against Prime Minister

4 hours ago

Dmitry Medvedev's Day Off: Russian Prime Minister Snapped in Ski Resort Despite Reports of Flu

5 hours ago

Belarus Supreme Court Upholds ‘Chernobyl Milk’ Libel Against Journalist

The Kremlin’s Propaganda Network Wants to Debunk Fake News

1 day ago
Given RT’s reputation for reporting bogus news, you might think it lacks the credentials to start debunking “fake news,” but that’s precisely what ...

A Law Unto Himself

1 day ago
U.S. lawyer Thomas Callahan first came to Russia in 2006. ...

The Kremlin’s Propaganda Network Wants to Debunk Fake News

1 day ago
Given RT’s reputation for reporting bogus news, you might think it lacks the credentials to start debunking “fake ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Exhibition

Vyacheslav Yevdokimov (Karmalita). Similarity Within the Dissimilar

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Petrovka
to Apr. 23

In his exquisite paintings, Lithuanian artist Vyacheslav Yevdokimov, aka Karmalita, explores nuances of man’s inner, emotional life. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

A Law Unto Himself

U.S. lawyer Thomas Callahan first came to Russia in 2006. He thinks Dostoyevsky is overrated and ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

How Russia and WikiLeaks Became Allies Against the West

Some claim WikiLeaks is working for the Kremlin. The reality is hardly so simple.

Most Read

St. Patrick’s Day in Moscow: 6 Places to Toast the Irish

‘A Choice Between Prison and the Grave’

You Gotta Russian Problem With Me?

Bring Out the Balloons — Russia Celebrates Crimea Anniversary
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+