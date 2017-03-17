St. Patrick’s Day in Moscow: 6 Places to Toast the Irish
From parades to parties, concerts to crawls, we've got you covered this weekend
It’s that time of year again when we need to fill our glasses with Guinness, dance an Irish jig and turn everything green. Here’s a few ways you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend.
St. Patrick’s Friday
Warm up with a Glastonberry festival
Can’t wait until Saturday to get started?
Glastonberry kicks off celebrations on
March 17 with a St. Patrick’s “pre-party”
full of Irish music, from medieval bagpipes
and drums to rock, complete with
dancers from the Ni Riain School of Irish
dance. Doors open at 6 p.m. — buy your
tickets in advance!
+7 495 642-45-43
glastonberry.ru
13A 1-ya Dubrovskaya Ulitsa, Bldg. 1
Metro Dubrovka
Irish Week
Fri. Mar. 17
Sokolniki Park Parade
Dublin comes to Moscow
This year the St Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Saturday, March 18, marking its 25th year in Moscow. The parade will be awash with Irish pipes and green, all in order to commemorate the passing of Ireland’s patron saint, St. Patrick. The festivities start at 12:00, with over 15,000 Muscovites expected to show up and turn Sokolniki Park into a sea of green. Don’t miss it! Free entry.
Park sokolniki
Metro sokolniki
Irish Week
Sat. Mar. 18
Six Nations Finale
Back the Irish on the rugby field
Irish Week wouldn’t be Irish Week without
a pint of Guinness. Why not enjoy it while
watching Ireland’s rugby team play in their
final Six Nations game against an undefeated
England? The match starts at 8 p.m. Moscow
time on March 18 and will be the perfect way
to prepare you for a night of fully-fledged
Gaelic merriment — provided the Irish win,
that is! The match will be shown in various
pubs throughout Moscow. Try Katie O’Sheas
just off Prospekt Mira.
Read more
St. Patrick's Day & Night
Shamrock the dance floor!
On March 18, fans of Irish culture will congregate
at Izvestiya Hall Club. From 3 p.m.
to midnight, a green wave of energetic folk
rock music, dancing and plenty more will
flood the venue. Boogie all you want at this
Day and Night party, and to really get into
the spirit of things, try a tipple of Ireland’s
famous whiskey. Tickets are cheaper if
bought in advance (from 1,200 rubles).
Irish Week
Sat. Mar. 18
Jameson Irishhood
Electronica evening with whiskey sponsor
The sponsor is really the only thing Irish
about it, but fans of electronic music can
celebrate St Patrick’s Day with Jameson Irishhood
at Bereg District, a hip venue located in
a 19th-century industrial space next to the
infamous Soho Rooms. Irishhood will feature
two stages/dance floors. One is headlined by
Montreal DJ and producer Lunice, known for
his work as one half of TNGHT, his successful
duo with Hudson Mohawke. The second
stage headliner is Kenny Dope, a house
music pioneer from Brooklyn. The Irishhood
organizers promise a food court with stalls
from Moscow favorites like Yunost, Iskra, and
Fahrenheit and cocktails by bartenders from
Motel and 8 oz.
Electronic music evening to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with DJs from Montreal and Brooklyn.
Sat. Mar. 18
Pub Crawl
Drink the old town dry!
No St. Patrick’s Day would be complete without
a proper Irish pub crawl. Moscow has
enjoyed Irish hospitality since the 1990s, with
new pubs continuing to pop up. Keep it authentic
with pubs that have an eye for detail.
At the Tipsy Pub, all the furniture and
fittings were designed and assembled in
Ireland.
Read more
The Punch & Judy, meanwhile. recreates the
original Irish puppet theater. On March 18 they're putting on a burlesque cabaret at 9 p.m.
Read more
Then head down to nearby O’Donoghue’s for the best Guiness this side of the Baltic.
Read more
‘A Choice Between Prison and the Grave’
6 hours ago
For most victims of domestic violence in Russia, self-defense remains the only option — and it often comes with a price.
3 hours ago
Top Russian Officials Say They Won't Investigate Corruption Claims Against Prime Minister
4 hours ago
Dmitry Medvedev's Day Off: Russian Prime Minister Snapped in Ski Resort Despite Reports of Flu
Crimea: Scenes From the 1990s
1 day agoRussians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin
Vyacheslav Yevdokimov (Karmalita). Similarity Within the Dissimilar
In his exquisite paintings, Lithuanian artist Vyacheslav Yevdokimov, aka Karmalita, explores nuances of man’s inner, emotional life. Read more