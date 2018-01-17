News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
8 minutes ago Russian Theater Director Serebrennikov’s House Arrest Extended In Fraud Case
55 minutes ago Dozhd TV Sued for Slander Over Film on Putin’s Inner Circle
18 hours ago Russian Alcohol Consumption Falls 80% in 5 Years, Says Minister
Meanwhile…
2 Vehicles Sink Into Frozen Siberian River, Trying to Pull Out a Truck
Meanwhile…
Moscow Gets 6 Minutes of Sunlight in December
Meanwhile…
Parts of Russia Descend Into -60 Celsius Winter
Meanwhile…
Russian Carjacker Flees Snowball-Throwing Traffic Cops
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Southern Delights

Warming food and drink from the south

Jan 17, 2018 — 10:00
— Update: 10:48
Jan 17, 2018 — 10:00
— Update: 10:48
Most Read
Opinion
The Serebrennikov Case: A Theater of the Absurd (Op-ed)
City
Husky Racing in Moscow
Business
Russia’s Top 3 Business Stories This Week
City
The Secret Life of the Moscow Metro
All things grilled and delicious at Zharovnya's flagship restaurant. Zharovnya

Zharovnya

Zharovnya is a brand new chain of grill bars with a flagship restaurant on Bolshaya Dmitrovka. The menu is focused on dishes prepared o n a Josper grill, which combines the functions of an oven and a grill. Try marrow bones with black bread baked with garlic (560 rubles) or Rib eye steak. Only grain-fed beef is used.

11 Bolshaya Dmitrovka. Metro Okhotny Ryad. +7 (495) 909 1079. жаровня.рф

Yest Khinkali, Pit Vino

Yest khinkali, pit vino literally means “Eat khinkali, drink wine” and that’s exactly what this small cafe in the upscale Patriarch’s Ponds neighborhood invites you to do. Khinkali, popular Georgian dumplings (from 60 rubles), vary from traditional beef and a mix of beef and pork, to lamb, mushrooms and even Sulguni cheese.

4 Ulitsa Malaya Bronnaya.Metro Tverskaya, Pushkinskaya. +7 (495) 975 5535. facebook.com/eatkhinkali

Yest Khinkali, Pit Vino

Acha Chacha

Along with the usual Georgian staples, Acha Chacha serves ailadzh — Abkhazian polenta with cheese (350 rubles), which is perfect with fresh matsoni yogurt (150 rubles). Try the black khinkali dumplings (50 rubles each) and excellent сhacha (a grape liquor similar to grappa).

9B Leningradsky Prospekt, Bldg. 1. Metro Belorusskaya.+7 (499) 257 5243. achachacha.ru

Acha Chacha

Yuzhane

The owner of Yuzhane (“Southerners”) is butcher-cum-restaurateur Tahir Kholikberdiyev, who has a full-cycle meat farm in the south of Russia. Try green salad with Black Sea mussels (540 rubles) or fried Ossetian cheese with eggplant. If feeling adventurous, try nutria, also known as river rat, in a burger or as a grilled leg.

10 Prospekt Akademika Sakharova. Metro Turgenevskaya. +7 (495) 926 1640. facebook.com/yuzhanemsk

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+