Skirts and Skates in the Park: Moscow Enjoys a Hot October (in Pictures)
katebud.photo / Instagram
Meanwhile in Moscow, we can't believe our luck. The sun is still up, the sky is still blue and the capital's Indian summer has continued into mid-October, with temperatures over the weekend beating 50-year records.
While it lasts, Muscovites are heading out to the streets, playing in parks, skating the sidewalks and taking full advantage of the weather, while it lasts.
Here are a few of our favorite pictures from social media:
Hitting the tennis courts while the sun's still out.
The capital's many Instagram models are making the most of the warm weather.
Moscow's bike share program is coming in handy.
Get your shoes on, kids! We're going outside.
Stretching out with a good book.
The pleasure of summer weather applies to puppies, too.
A sun that's still out and changing colors on the trees makes for an excellent background.
Muscovites will need to switch to snowboards and skis in a few weeks' time.
Golden foliage has carpeted the city.
Don't mind us, we'll just be here basking in the sun.