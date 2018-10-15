News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Oct. 15 2018 - 15:10

Skirts and Skates in the Park: Moscow Enjoys a Hot October (in Pictures)

katebud.photo / Instagram

Meanwhile in Moscow, we can't believe our luck. The sun is still up, the sky is still blue and the capital's Indian summer has continued into mid-October, with temperatures over the weekend beating 50-year records.

While it lasts, Muscovites are heading out to the streets, playing in parks, skating the sidewalks and taking full advantage of the weather, while it lasts. 

Here are a few of our favorite pictures from social media:

Hitting the tennis courts while the sun's still out. 

The capital's many Instagram models are making the most of the warm weather.

Moscow's bike share program is coming in handy.

Get your shoes on, kids! We're going outside. 

Stretching out with a good book. 

The pleasure of summer weather applies to puppies, too. 

View this post on Instagram

Сегодня гулял с сеструхой на #борисовскиепруды 🍁🍂 там таааак красиво! Ващщееее 😍 Наверное я так осень не любил никогда ☺️ Зима, конечно тоже бывает прикольная, белая и пушистая ❄️❄️❄️ Но в основном в Москве это серогрязнослякотно, поэтому, хочется немного застопорить эти золотые пейзажи ☺️🍁👌🏼 #чихуахуа #собаки #питомцы #осень #амбуль #американскийбульдог #бульдог #москва #братисестра #chihuahualove #mydog #pet #dog #doggy #instadog #chihuahuamanua #instadog #moscow #moscowdog

A post shared by Чихуахуа Мистер Марсель (@masiksuperdog) on

A sun that's still out and changing colors on the trees makes for an excellent background. 

Muscovites will need to switch to snowboards and skis in a few weeks' time.

Golden foliage has carpeted the city.

Don't mind us, we'll just be here basking in the sun. 

