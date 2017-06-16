Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme
3 hours ago Oligarch Buys Independent Russian News Outlet RBC
9 hours ago Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling
Moscow
Petit Cafe: Moscow's Melting Pot
Moscow
‘The Audience’: Translating Queen Elizabeth II into Russian
Moscow
Moscow: News and Openings
Moscow
Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme
3 hours ago Oligarch Buys Independent Russian News Outlet RBC
9 hours ago Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling

Sizzling Hot

Five Exhibits Where You Can Glimpse the Cutting Edge of International Art

June 16, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 19:57
By Andrei Muchnik
June 16, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 19:57
By Andrei Muchnik
Most Read
Russia
Game On: Russia's Cyber Athletes Have Asian Rivals in Their Sights
Russia
Hosting FIFA's Confederations Cup Tests Russia on Security, Infrastructure
Opinion
The Russians Are Coming: How NYC Came to Obsess Over Moscow (Op-ed)
Moscow
Petit Cafe: Moscow's Melting Pot
Evgeny Granilshchikov Winzavod

Evgeny Granilshchikov 

The Last Song of the Evening  

Evgeny Granilshchikov is one of Russia’s most prominent video artists and a winner of the prestigious Kandinsky Award. Granilshchikov’s exhibition is part of the “Farewell to Eternal Youth” series, devoted to the 10th anniversary of Winzavod. His latest multimedia exhibition at Winzavod has a somewhat mysterious titled “The Last Song of the Evening” and mostly talks about the life of the artist himself and his friends from Moscow’s creative community. The characters in the videos watch the news or read them on social media, there’s some bits about the protests and arrests, about Navalny and Nemtsov. Someone plays the Russian national anthem on the electric guitar. Indie-pop singer-songwriter Nina Karlson wrote the music and she appears in the videos herself, sometimes half-naked. 

Until July 16

Museum / Gallery

Winzavod

+7 (495) 917 4646
Vinzavod CCA. 4th Syromyatnichesky pereulok 1, build. 6
Kurskaya
Tuesday: 12:00-20:00
Wednesday: 12:00-20:00
Thursday: 12:00-20:00
Friday: 12:00-20:00
Saturday: 12:00-20:00
Sunday: 12:00-20:00

Read more


Raymond Pettibon
Raymond Pettibon Garage Museum

Raymond Pettibon 

The Cloud of Misreading 

A comprehensive retrospective of Raymond Pettibon, an American artist, was launched at the Garage Museum as part of the summer season. The exhibition is titled “The Cloud of Misreading,” and since Pettibon combines drawings and text in his works, some of them can literally be “misread.” To avoid this, Garage published a thick guidebook with explanations. The exhibition was put together by curators from the New Museum in New York. Pettibon started his career in South California and made posters and album art on LA punk scene. There’s also a lot of Jesus, a bunch of baseball and a bit of Stalin.

Museum / Gallery

Garage Museum of Contemporary Art

+7 (495) 645 0520
9/32 Ulitsa Krymsky Val
Oktyabrskaya
All week: 11:00-22:00

Read more


Sergey Shnurov
Sergey Shnurov Moscow Museum of Modern Art

Sergey Shnurov 

Brand Realism: a Retrospective 

The most fun exhibit currently on view in Moscow is at the Tverskoy Boulevard branch of the Moscow Museum of Modern Art. It’s “Brand Realism: a Retrospective” by Sergey Shnurov a.k.a. Shnur, frontman of the band Leningrad, pop-rock hooligans from St. Petersburg. Sergey Shnurov doesn’t paint anymore, but he comes up with a concept which is then realized by a team of artists. Apparently brand realism, a genre invented by Shnur, is a direct descendant of pop-art so there are lots of portraits “a la Warhol” - from rock singer Zemfira to notorious State Duma Deputy Vitaly Milonov. There’s a bit of everything at the exhibition including installations with street art, paintings and colored screen shots from Leningrad videos. There’s also skulls, penises, a Coca-cola coffin and references to artists from Marc Chagall to Damien Hirst. Until July 12 

Museum / Gallery

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Tverskoi Bulvar

+7 (495) 694 2890
9 Tverskoi Bulvar
Tverskaya
Monday: 12:00-20:00
Tuesday: 12:00-20:00
Wednesday: 12:00-20:00
Thursday: 13:00-21:00
Friday: 12:00-20:00
Saturday: 12:00-20:00
Sunday: 12:00-20:00

Read more


Ilmira Bolotyan 

Date at the Museum 

Ilmira Bolotyan presents her new project “Date at the Museum,” which took more than year to create at the Fragment gallery. The artist signed up for several dating services, including Tinder, and specified that she was only prepared to go on a date to a contemporary art museum. Ilmira’s objective was to turn a date with a woman into a date with contemporary art. At the exhibition we can see screenshots of some of the more “juicy” conversations the artist had with her suitors. Twelve men agreed to meet with Ilmira and she drew what she calls “an emotional portrait” of each one of them. There’s also video footage from some of the dates as well as intriguing infographics about the world of dating in Russia.  

Until June 23 

Museum / Gallery

Fragment

+7 (495) 740 8438
30 Bolshoy Kozikhinsky Pereulok
Mayakovskaya

Read more


Shabolovka Gallery  

Museum of Avant-Garde 

Shabolovka Gallery and Avant-Garde Center opened a Museum of Avant-Garde, located in one of the gallery’s rooms. It’s a perfect place since the gallery itself is housed on the ground floor of a 1920s constructivist residential building. The Shukhov Tower and the experimental housing project, the Communal House of the Textile Institute, are a short walk away. The Museum focuses on preserving what remains of the original interiors and decorations of this historical neighborhood. There are photographs, videos, old toys, and interior design from 1920s apartments. There are lots of empty shelves at the Museum that will gradually fill up with items brought in by the local residents. 

Museum / Gallery

Shabolovka Gallery

+7 (495) 954 3009
24/2 Serpukhovskiy Val
Shabolovka

Read more


Related
Moscow
Moscow Officials Vote on Home Demolition Plan Despite Prosecutors' Warnings
Moscow
News and Openings
Moscow
Muscovites Say Developer Profits and Money Laundering Is Behind Home Demolition Scheme
Moscow
Moscow Marriage Registry Bans 'Inconvenient' Music and Food

Game On: Russia's Cyber Athletes Have Asian Rivals in Their Sights

2 hours ago

In a dimly lit hotel room, a pack of 20-year-olds in sweatsuits stare into computer screens lining the wall. But this is much more than your average college party: these are Russia's cybersport superstars.

3 hours ago

Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme

3 hours ago

Oligarch Buys Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

9 hours ago

Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling

9 hours ago

'No Confirmation' That Islamic State Leader al-Baghdadi Killed in Russian Airstrike

9 hours ago

Russian Yacht Seized Off North Korean Coast – Reports

1 day ago

Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign

3 hours ago

Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme

3 hours ago

Oligarch Buys Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

9 hours ago

Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling

3 hours ago

Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme

3 hours ago

Oligarch Buys Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

9 hours ago

Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Hosting FIFA's Confederations Cup Tests Russia on Security, Infrastructure

Russia is introducing tough security measures ahead of the Confederations Cup

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Hosting FIFA's Confederations Cup Tests Russia on Security, Infrastructure

Russia is introducing tough security measures ahead of the Confederations Cup

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Hosting FIFA's Confederations Cup Tests Russia on Security, Infrastructure

Russia is introducing tough security measures ahead of the Confederations Cup

Dance

The Lady of the Camellias

Fri. Jun. 16 Sat. Jun. 24
Bolshoi Theater
11:00 a.m.; 06:00 p.m.

John Neumeier’s ballet to music by Chopin after the novel by Alexandre Dumas Fils. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme

3 hours ago

Oligarch Buys Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

9 hours ago

Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling

9 hours ago
By Anna Nemtsova
Anna Nemtsova
By Anna Nemtsova

The Russians Are Coming: How NYC Came to Obsess Over Moscow (Op-ed)

By Anna Nemtsova
By Anna Nemtsova
9 hours ago

Up to 82 percent of U.S. adults now see Russia as a threat.

Print edition — yesterday

June 15

Videogames; Protests; Confederations Cup

1 day ago

Petit Cafe: Moscow's Melting Pot

1 day ago

Risk-taking marinades and eclectic ingredients eclipse the French classics at this new restaurant near Kropotkinskaya.

1 day ago

Petit Cafe: Moscow's Melting Pot

1 day ago

Risk-taking marinades and eclectic ingredients eclipse the French classics at this new restaurant near Kropotkinskaya.

1 day ago

Petit Cafe: Moscow's Melting Pot

1 day ago

Risk-taking marinades and eclectic ingredients eclipse the French classics at this new restaurant near Kropotkinskaya.

Russia Day in Protests

3 days, 5 hours ago
The protests coincided with “Russia Day,” a national holiday.

9 hours ago

'No Confirmation' That Islamic State Leader al-Baghdadi Killed in Russian Airstrike

9 hours ago

Russian Yacht Seized Off North Korean Coast – Reports

1 day, 2 hours ago

Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign

1 day ago

These Uncensored Questions Gatecrashed Putin's Annual Call-In Marathon

President Putin's annual question and answer session is a carefully choreographed affair. And then some uncomfortable questions snuck onscreen.

see more

1 day ago

These Uncensored Questions Gatecrashed Putin's Annual Call-In Marathon

President Putin's annual question and answer session is a carefully choreographed affair. And then some uncomfortable questions snuck onscreen.

1 day ago

‘The Audience’: Translating Queen Elizabeth II into Russian

The Theater of Nations brings Buckingham Palace back to the heart of Moscow with a Russian adaptation of Peter Morgan's West End hit.

1 day ago

These Uncensored Questions Gatecrashed Putin's Annual Call-In Marathon

President Putin's annual question and answer session is a carefully choreographed affair. And then some uncomfortable questions snuck onscreen.

New issue — yesterday

June 15

Videogames; Protests; Confederations Cup
1 day ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

New U.S. Sanctions on Russia Jeopardize Trump - Putin Dialogue (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
1 day ago

President Putin has two options: retaliate in kind, and forfeit hopes for repairing ties with Washington, or risk being exposed as weak ...

1 day ago

Putin Says Anti-Corruption Protesters 'Are Only Doing It for Publicity'

1 day ago

Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East

2 days ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

2 days ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

2 days ago

Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official

2 days ago

Audience Rehearse at Health Resort Ahead of Live Show with Putin

Fri. Jun. 16

More events
Dead Souls Theater
Tom Wood: Britain in the 80s Exhibition
Classics at the Hermitage Garden: Neapolitan Songs Concert
Tango of Passion Night at the Hermitage Garden Concert
The Four Feathers Cinema
Mr. Gaga Cinema

1 day ago

Putin Says Anti-Corruption Protesters 'Are Only Doing It for Publicity'

1 day ago

Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East

2 days ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

2 days ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

2 days ago

Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official

2 days ago

Audience Rehearse at Health Resort Ahead of Live Show with Putin

9 hours ago

'No Confirmation' That Islamic State Leader al-Baghdadi Killed in Russian Airstrike

9 hours ago

Russian Yacht Seized Off North Korean Coast – Reports

1 day ago

Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign

‘The Audience’: Translating Queen Elizabeth II into Russian

1 day ago
The Theater of Nations brings Buckingham Palace back to the heart of Moscow with a Russian adaptation of Peter Morgan's West End hit.

Oliver Stone Has Launched Putin’s Re-Election Campaign

2 days ago
Russian journalists were obliged to wait until Putin opened up ...

‘The Audience’: Translating Queen Elizabeth II into Russian

1 day ago
The Theater of Nations brings Buckingham Palace back to the heart of Moscow with a Russian adaptation of ...
From our partners
How to discover Moscow from a bird's eye view? CITY SPACE BAR as a viewpoint
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer

Opera

Carmen

Fri. Jun. 30 Fri. Jun. 30
Bolshoi Theater
06:00 p.m.

Alexei Borodin’s staging of Bizet’s opera based on Merimee’s short story. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Oliver Stone Has Launched Putin’s Re-Election Campaign

Russian journalists were obliged to wait until Putin opened up to a complete stranger — a ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From a jazz club to a new creative space at a former bread factory: all the ...

Most Read

Game On: Russia's Cyber Athletes Have Asian Rivals in Their Sights

Hosting FIFA's Confederations Cup Tests Russia on Security, Infrastructure

The Russians Are Coming: How NYC Came to Obsess Over Moscow (Op-ed)

Petit Cafe: Moscow's Melting Pot
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+