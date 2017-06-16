Sizzling Hot
Five Exhibits Where You Can Glimpse the Cutting Edge of International Art
Evgeny Granilshchikov
The Last Song of the Evening
Evgeny Granilshchikov is one of Russia’s
most prominent video artists and a winner
of the prestigious Kandinsky Award.
Granilshchikov’s exhibition is part of the
“Farewell to Eternal Youth” series, devoted
to the 10th anniversary of Winzavod. His
latest multimedia exhibition at Winzavod
has a somewhat mysterious titled “The
Last Song of the Evening” and mostly talks
about the life of the artist himself and his
friends from Moscow’s creative community.
The characters in the videos watch the
news or read them on social media, there’s
some bits about the protests and arrests,
about Navalny and Nemtsov. Someone
plays the Russian national anthem on the
electric guitar. Indie-pop singer-songwriter
Nina Karlson wrote the music and she
appears in the videos herself, sometimes
half-naked.
Until July 16
Wednesday: 12:00-20:00
Thursday: 12:00-20:00
Friday: 12:00-20:00
Saturday: 12:00-20:00
Sunday: 12:00-20:00
Raymond Pettibon
The Cloud of Misreading
A comprehensive retrospective of Raymond
Pettibon, an American artist, was launched
at the Garage Museum as part of the summer
season. The exhibition is titled “The
Cloud of Misreading,” and since Pettibon combines drawings and text in his works,
some of them can literally be “misread.”
To avoid this, Garage published a thick
guidebook with explanations. The exhibition
was put together by curators from
the New Museum in New York. Pettibon
started his career in South California and
made posters and album art on LA punk
scene. There’s also a lot of Jesus, a bunch of
baseball and a bit of Stalin.
Garage Museum of Contemporary Art
Sergey Shnurov
Brand Realism: a Retrospective
The most fun exhibit currently on view
in Moscow is at the Tverskoy Boulevard
branch of the Moscow Museum of Modern
Art. It’s “Brand Realism: a Retrospective”
by Sergey Shnurov a.k.a. Shnur, frontman
of the band Leningrad, pop-rock hooligans
from St. Petersburg. Sergey Shnurov
doesn’t paint anymore, but he comes up
with a concept which is then realized by a
team of artists. Apparently brand realism,
a genre invented by Shnur, is a direct
descendant of pop-art so there are lots of
portraits “a la Warhol” - from rock singer
Zemfira to notorious State Duma Deputy
Vitaly Milonov. There’s a bit of everything
at the exhibition including installations
with street art, paintings and colored screen shots from Leningrad videos.
There’s also skulls, penises, a Coca-cola
coffin and references to artists from Marc
Chagall to Damien Hirst.
Until July 12
Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Tverskoi Bulvar
Tuesday: 12:00-20:00
Wednesday: 12:00-20:00
Thursday: 13:00-21:00
Friday: 12:00-20:00
Saturday: 12:00-20:00
Sunday: 12:00-20:00
Ilmira Bolotyan
Date at the Museum
Ilmira Bolotyan presents her new project “Date at the Museum,” which took more than year to create at the Fragment gallery. The artist signed up for several dating services, including Tinder, and specified that she was only prepared to go on a date to a contemporary art museum. Ilmira’s objective was to turn a date with a woman into a date with contemporary art. At the exhibition we can see screenshots of some of the more “juicy” conversations the artist had with her suitors. Twelve men agreed to meet with Ilmira and she drew what she calls “an emotional portrait” of each one of them. There’s also video footage from some of the dates as well as intriguing infographics about the world of dating in Russia.
Until June 23
Shabolovka Gallery
Museum of Avant-Garde
Shabolovka Gallery and Avant-Garde
Center opened a Museum of Avant-Garde,
located in one of the gallery’s rooms. It’s
a perfect place since the gallery itself is
housed on the ground floor of a 1920s
constructivist residential building. The
Shukhov Tower and the experimental
housing project, the Communal House
of the Textile Institute, are a short walk
away. The Museum focuses on preserving
what remains of the original interiors
and decorations of this historical
neighborhood. There are photographs,
videos, old toys, and interior design from
1920s apartments. There are lots of empty
shelves at the Museum that will gradually
fill up with items brought in by the local
residents.
