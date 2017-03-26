From Soviet TV Icon to Abandoned Landmark

Nearly a century after its construction, Moscow’s southern Shabolovka neighborhood remains one of the gems of Russian 1920s avant garde architecture. Designed as a model “socialist utopia” on what was then the remote outskirts of Moscow, Shabolovka features innovative residential buildings, baths, schools, and hospitals—all built to represent the Soviet vision of the future.

The neighborhood’s centerpiece, and the starting point for Shabolovka’s development in the ‘20s, is an icon of avant garde architecture: the Shukhov Tower, built as the headquarters of Soviet radio in March 1922.

Shabolovka and its tower—the tallest building in Moscow at that time—gave birth to new aesthetics in Soviet urban design. What Malevich and Kandinsky were for art, architect Vladimir Shukhov and his associates were for architecture.

But 95 years later, activists are struggling to save the iconic tower from collapse.

“It’s a symbol of Moscow,” says Alexandra Selivanova, a Moscow architecture historian who believes the Shukhov tower is a landmark of global importance.

Selivanova runs the local Avant Garde Center, a gallery dedicated to 1920s art and architecture located inside a constructivist housing estate. But in recent years, saving the Shukhov Tower and the surrounding neighborhood has literally become her career.

Bureaucratic Nightmare

Since its final broadcast in 2001, the Shukhov Tower has found itself imprisoned in a maze of red tape. The decaying communist obelisk’s fate is uncertain.

For years, historians and architectural heritage watchdogs have been fighting a losing battle to have the tower restored. But in 95 years of existence, the iconic structure has never been renovated. In Moscow’s harsh climate, that is a serious problem: The metal has started to rust.

Legally, the building belongs to the Ministry of Communications, but the government agency is in no hurry to renovate —it contends that the tower has outlived its usefulness.

But when the ministry attempted to move the tower from its historic location, it was met with widespread protests from concerned Muscovites and Russia’s Ministry of Culture.

However, the Culture Ministry was loath to commit to anything big. It said it would only take responsibility for the monument if the Communications Ministry would allocate funds for renovation. Eventually, a solution was reached: Communications would carry out temporary stabilization work inside the tower, and experts would later carry out a full-scale renovation. The Federal Service for the Protection of Cultural Heritage declared this a victory.