See 'Stalker' on the Big Screen

Exciting news for all movie lovers: Andrei Tarkovsky’s brilliant film, “Stalker,” is returning to the big screen. In its newly restored version, this award-winning film will play in several cities throughout Russia, including Moscow and St. Petersburg.

"Stalker" is a science fiction movie — more or less — based on the novel “Roadside Picnic” by Boris and Arkady Stugatsky. It is set in an eerie time and place and tells the story of a professor and writer who decide to be led to a special room by the “Stalker.” To get there they must be taken through the Zone, a dangerous, sentient space. In the room their deepest and most honest wish will come true.

“Stalker” won the Jury Prize in the 1980 Cannes Film Festival and is placed on the British Film Institute’s “50 Best Films of All Time.” The director Ingmar Bergman said that, “Tarkovsky for me is the greatest (director), the one who invented a new language, true to the nature of film, as it captures life as a reflection, life as a dream.”

Whether you love science fiction or drama, this is a film that everyone should see at least once. It will be shown until Oct. 31 at several Karo Cinemas in Moscow, including at 24 Novy Arbat. For more information about venues and the schedule, see the Karo site.



