See and Hear Music and More at the Prokofiev Museum

Next time you find yourself strolling along Kamergersky Pereulok near Tverskaya Ulitsa, look for a plaque in memory of Sergei Prokofiev, mounted on a massive wooden door. A former tenement house at 5/6 Kamergersky Pereulok is now the Sergei Prokofiev Museum, where the Russian composer and conductor spent the six last years of his life (1947 to 1953), working on the "On Guard for Peace Oratorio," "Seventh Symphony," and the ballet "The Tale of the Stone Flower."

If you love the music of Sergei Prokofiev, this unusual museum is definitely worth a visit. The museum contains a living room, Prokofiev’s study and two other rooms that house exhibits associated with his family and friends. The museum has a magnificent concert hall, which holds various events for classical music lovers.

The museum presents a fusion of biographic insight into Prokofiev`s life and a visual display of his personal belongings. The exposition is modern, bright and unusual, equipped with touch-screen panels, unveiling many interesting biographic details of the composer`s life.







