News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
City
July 04 2018 - 16:07
By The Moscow Times

See a Painting Become Dance

Don’t miss Ballet Moscow’s “Transcription of Color”

Color and form dance off the canvas.

Color and form dance off the canvas.

Courtesy Ballet Moscow

This Friday Ballet Moscow is performing its dance “Transcription of Color” at the ZIL Cultural Center. Created by the Dutch choreographer Juanjo Arqués and the dramaturge Fabienne Vegt and set to John Adams’ orchestral score “Harmonielehre,” the piece debuted in June to great reviews.

The dance explores Constructivism, the abstract and geometrical art created by some artists of the early 20th century Russian avant-garde. Specifically, the dance is a choreographic unfolding of László Moholy Nagy's painting “Construction A II" — with the colors in the painting “transcribed” in real time onto the stage and brought to life by the dancers, costumes, choreography and lighting. 

Don’t worry if you don’t know much about avant-garde art or even dance: “Transcription of Color” is a spectacular show with riveting performances.

Tickets are still available, but if you miss it this month, it will be back again in October. 

ZIL Cultural Center. 4 Vostochnaya Ulitsa, Bldg. 1. Metro Avtozavodskaya. +7 (495) 675 1636 www.zilcc.ru

Online ticket sales on the Ballet Moscow site

Latest news

World Cup Fans Ask Moscow Metro Staff the Darndest Things
News
July 04 2018
World Cup Fans Ask Moscow Metro Staff the Darndest Things
More Than 350,000 People Watch Russia-Spain Game From Metro
News
July 04 2018
More Than 350,000 People Watch Russia-Spain Game From Metro
More Foreign Agent Labels Possible With Proposed Law
News
July 04 2018
More Foreign Agent Labels Possible With Proposed Law
By The Moscow Times

Most read

News

The Dark Side of the ‘Street of Lights’

News

Russia Reaches World Cup Quarterfinals With 4-3 Penalty Victory Over Spain

News

Russian Railways Says Goodbye to Historic Carriages

Opinion

Where Have Moscow's Homeless People Gone?

News

Boom and Bust for Business on Nikolskaya Ulitsa

Sign up for our weekly newsletter