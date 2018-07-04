See a Painting Become Dance

This Friday Ballet Moscow is performing its dance “Transcription of Color” at the ZIL Cultural Center. Created by the Dutch choreographer Juanjo Arqués and the dramaturge Fabienne Vegt and set to John Adams’ orchestral score “Harmonielehre,” the piece debuted in June to great reviews.

The dance explores Constructivism, the abstract and geometrical art created by some artists of the early 20th century Russian avant-garde. Specifically, the dance is a choreographic unfolding of László Moholy Nagy's painting “Construction A II" — with the colors in the painting “transcribed” in real time onto the stage and brought to life by the dancers, costumes, choreography and lighting.

Don’t worry if you don’t know much about avant-garde art or even dance: “Transcription of Color” is a spectacular show with riveting performances.

Tickets are still available, but if you miss it this month, it will be back again in October.

ZIL Cultural Center. 4 Vostochnaya Ulitsa, Bldg. 1. Metro Avtozavodskaya. +7 (495) 675 1636 www.zilcc.ru

Online ticket sales on the Ballet Moscow site.

